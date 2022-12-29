ALLPORT — West Branch got out to a fast start on Wednesday night in its own tournament, taking a 10-0 lead on Bucktail en route to a 50-30 victory.
The Lady Warriors had two players in double figures and five different players score.
West Branch was led by Jenna Mertz’s 21 points and six rebounds. She scored nine of those points in the first quarter.
Teammate Katrina Cowder added 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the win.
The Lady Warriors looked good early, as Mertz went 4-for-4 from the free throw line, then added a three, as did Erin Godin to make it 10-0.
Bucktail finally got on the board with a bucket from Alexis Lowery to make it 10-2.
West Branch continued to pressure the Lady Bucks, as well as pull down rebounds, pushing the lead out to 20-7 after the first quarter.
The Lady Warriors continued their play in the second quarter, extending it to 28-9 before Bucktail went on a 5-0 run.
All five points came from Mac Wagner, who finished the night with 15 to lead the Lady Bucks.
West Branch righted the ship quickly and finished the half on a 4-2 run to take a 32-16 lead into the locker room.
Both teams came out of the half sluggish, as the Lady Warriors managed just six points — all from Mertz.
Bucktail had just five points, as Lowery and Maddie Mason had baskets, while Lily Francis added a free throw.
West Branch led 38-21 after three, but was determined to continue its pressure in the final frame.
Both teams subbed heavily in the fourth quarter, with the Lady Warriors getting six points from Cowder and four from Sarah Guglielmi, who had two steals.
Mertz also had a bucket before retiring to the bench.
West Branch ended the game on a 12-9 run, setting the final at 50-30.
Guglielmi added six points on the night, while Erin Godin had five and Emmie Parks had four. Parks also had five rebounds.
Mason had six for the Lady Bucks, while Lowery had six rebounds.
Bucktail faces Harmony in today’s consolation game beginning at 2.
West Branch will face Bald Eagle Area in a replay of last year’s championship game. The Lady Eagles topped Harmony 43-12 in the first game of the night.
Bucktail—30
Wagner 5 3-5 15, Probert 1 2-3 4, Lowery 2 0-0 4, Francis 0 1-2 1, English 0 0-0 0, Mason 3 0-0 6, Halpate 0 0-0 0, Sackman 0 0-0 0, Stone 0 0-0 0, Cole 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-10 30.
West Branch—50
Mertz 7 5-10 21, Cowder 7 0-3 14, Godin 2 0-0 5, Guglielmi 3 0-0 6, Parks 2 0-0 4, Betts 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0, M. Williams 0 0-0 0, L. Williams 0 0-0 0, Prestash 0 0-2 0, Croyle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 5-15 50.
Three-pointers: Wagner 2. Mertz 2, Godin.
Score by Quarters
Bucktail 7 9 5 9—30
West Branch 20 12 6 12—50