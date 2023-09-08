CLAYSBURG — Turnovers at any point in the game are never a good thing.
However, when they happen late in a close game, the miscues are greatly magnified.
Unfortunately, West Branch found itself on the wrong end of those turnovers late in Thursday night’s contest against Claysburg-Kimmel.
The Warriors turned the ball over on each of their final two possessions with the game still being a one score game and ultimately it cost them in a 27-19 defeat to the Bulldogs at Bulldog Stadium.
“We just have to eliminate the mistakes there at the end,” West Branch coach Michael Nines said. “But, I thought our kids played well even with all the craziness that went on in the middle of the game (lightning delay).”
The loss drops West Branch to 0-3 on the year, while Claysburg moves to 1-2.
“It’s the same story the past three weeks — we play well but we just beat ourselves every time.” West Branch quarterback Tyler Biggans said. “We’ve hurt ourselves at the end of the game every single time. We’ve just got to clean it up and we can play with any team in this league.”
With the Inter-County Conference game knotted at 19-19 following a Mason Campagna 5-yard TD run for Claysburg.
C-K kicker Elias Ritchey, who missed the first few minutes of the game due to playing in a soccer match beforehand, split the uprights on his PAT to give the Bulldogs the eventual winning point with 4:14 left in the third quarter.
It appeared for a while that the extra point would be the exact difference as neither team could find the endzone with West Branch turning the ball over on downs after a nine-play drive had them down to the CK 14.
After a 10-play Bulldog drive, the Warriors forced a punt from C-K punter Reece Replogle that sailed 36 yards to the WB 18 with 4:01 remaining.
A 10-yard holding penalty backed West Branch up to their own 8 before Tyler Biggans rumbled 26 yards to the WB 34.
From there, Biggans threw incomplete and then hit Craig Fluck on a 10-yard gain before hitting him again on a 24-yard completion.
However, Fluck was drilled on the tackle which knocked the ball loose as Claysburg’s Trevor Brown recovered and returned it 13-yards to the CK 45.
“We practice, we do those rip drills and try to get a little advantage here and there,” Claysburg-Kimmel coach Chuck Kassick said. “We are pretty good with turnovers. The last several years, despite our record, have had a good turnover margin but we just didn’t capitalize. Tonight, we capitalized.”
Mark Lattieri, who rushed for 141 yards on 20 carries, reeled off a 35-yard burst around the left side to aid the Bulldogs.
Campagna went for eight more on the next play before a 5-yard delay of game was called on Claysburg-Kimmel.
Lattieri picked up 12 yards and then cruised across the goal line from 5 yards out with 1:45 left. Ritchey’s PAT gave Claysburg the 8-point final margin — meaning West Branch would need a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie.
However, Biggans, who tossed a previous interception at the start of the third, was picked off on first down by Collton Replogle.
Claysburg-Kimmel kneeled on the ball twice to close out the victory.
“It just comes down to something just has to click — I don’t know what it is,” Biggans said. “Something just has to click. We’re good enough to where we can change it around and go 7-3 and win the district. It’s that simple. Our team is talented, we’ve just got to flip the switch and something’s got to click. I hope it will.”
The Bulldogs would strike first as Lattieri hauled in a 34-yard pass from Campagna on their opening drive of the contest. The two-point pass failed to make the score 6-6.
West Branch would respond as Azadio Vargas capped off a 10-play drive by powering in from 2-yards out. Emma Bucha’s PAT sailed wide left as the score stood at 6-6.
Claysburg would go back in front when Lattieri scored from 15-yards away at 6:45 of the second quarter. Ritchey’s extra point put the Bulldogs up 13-6.
The game was delayed for nearly an hour with about 4:30 showing on the second quarter clock due to lightning in the area.
“My kids kept saying, ‘can we get playing again already’,” Kassick said of the stoppage. “They just wanted to get back out there because we had the momentum.”
Once play resumed, the two teams traded punts before the Biggans to Frank Leskovansky combination, which accounted for seven completions for 137 yards, hooked up for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:47 to go before the half. Bucha’s PAT was good to once again tie the score at 13-13.
C-K would punt again before the Warriors took over with 39 ticks as Biggans fired incomplete on first and second downs.
The senior then hit Cody Kephart for a 31-yard gain to the CK 33 before he found Nick Stavola open on a 33-yard strike with 12 seconds left. Bucha’s extra point attempt was blocked by Reece Replogle to send the game into the half with West Branch clinging to a 19-13 lead.
While Claysburg limited Biggans to just 56 yards on the ground on 22 carries, the signal caller went 19-for-29 for 295 yards through the air as he completed passes to six different receivers on the evening.
“The offense is designed to kind of combat either or (running or passing),” Nines said. “They (Claysburg-Kimmel) were plugging away in the box there, so Tyler threw it and did really well. We had a couple of key drops that would have been even bigger plays.”
In addition to Lattieri’s big rushing night, Campagna rushed for 75 yards on 11 attempts while throwing for 137 yards.
West Branch hosts Mount Union on Friday night, while Claysburg-Kimmel entertains Juniata Valley.