ALLPORT — The West Branch cross country team has been down in numbers the past few years, but the Warriors bring back some good experience despite the small roster.
West Branch has just seven runners on its team this season, with five of those returning letterwinners.
Seniors Jacob Alexander, Sage Carr and Kevin Hurley are joined by junior Skylah Baker and sophomore Emma Petriskey.
Both Carr and Alexander saw success last year on the boys side.
“We are expecting for them to continue to be strong leaders grow as athletes,” said head coach Josh Carr.
The Warriors will have to deal with the loss of four-year letterwinner Erika Alexander and Noah Ryder to graduation.
“Erika was our top girl runner, which will be hard to replace,” Carr said. “Noah was another top runner that will be hard to replace.”
The girls will not have enough runners for team points this year, which makes it hard, but it’s not a situation the coaches were unprepared for.
“Our girls team has been working on individual goals for a few years,” said Carr. “This will be another year of setting individual achievements. It’s unfortunate that we only have two girls.”
So far, Carr is pleased with his runners. As a team they have been working on ramping up their workouts with more miles and doing speed work.
“All the athletes are motivated and ready to start the season,” he said. “We had great summer workouts.”
Carr said while the goals for the two teams may be different, they are hoping to compete in both.
“Individually, we are hoping for athletes to continue to achieve personal bests,” he said. “As a boys team, we are hoping to get redemption for the Inter-County Conference season title.”
West Branch opens the season on Aug. 30 at Philipsburg-Osceola.
Roster
Seniors
*Jacob Alexander, Braden Brown,*Sage Carr,*Kevin Hurley.
Juniors
*Skylah Baker.
Sophomores
*Emma Petriskey.
Freshmen
Dylan Ryder.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
30—at Philipsburg-Osceola.
September
2—at Big Valley Invitational, 9 a.m. 13—Mount Union, Southern Huntingdon and Northern Bedford. 16—at Altoona Mountain Lion Invite, 10 a.m. 20—with Meyersdale at Juniata Valley. 26—Central Mountain.
October
2—at Cambria Heights. 4—with Southern Fulton, North Star at Windber. 11—with Williamsburg at Moshannon Valley. 18—at Inter-County Conference Meet. 28—at District 6 Meet.
All meets begin at 4 p.m. unless noted.