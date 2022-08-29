West Branch cross country
Buy Now

The West Branch cross country team returns five letterwinners for the 2022 season. From left, are Jacob Alexander, Noah Ryder, Erika Alexander, Sage Carr and Kevin Hurley.

 Photo by Jaclyn Yingling

ALLPORT — With five letterwinners back, the West Branch cross country team looks to have a solid core returning, but just on the boys’ side.

The girls have just one letterwinner in Erika Alexander, while the boys return Jacob Alexander, Sage Carr, Kevin Hurley and Noah Ryder.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos