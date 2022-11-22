ALLPORT — West Branch cheerleaders Jessica Batcho and Madison McDowell were recently chosen to represent Varsity Spirit at the 2022 Varsity Spirit Spectacular at the Walt Disney World Resort this past weekend.
Batcho and McDowell participated in the event from Nov. 17-21 in Orlando.
Cheerleaders and dancers who were invited to perform were part of a select group of high school varsity captains, co-captains and officers identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country hosted by the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE).
Both Batcho and McDowell attended a UCA summer camp at West Branch High School, where they were selected for this experience.
“I’ve been blessed to coach Jessica since third grade and Madison I think the very next year,” said West Branch cheerleading advisor Alisa Liptak. “Not often in this sport do advancement opportunities come along, but when they do it’s even less often that you have athletes of this caliber ready to accept the challenge, especially as only juniors in high school.
“This is just the beginning of what these young ladies will achieve in life and along with Coach Mallarie Maines and our Advisor Heather Dobo; they are just another reason we are so proud to be their coaches.”
The duo performed with fellow varsity captains, co-captains and officers in a one-of-a-kind performance at The Walt Disney World Resort. They had a chance to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the national and enjoyed the magical holiday season at Disney World.