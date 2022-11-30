ALLPORT — With its entire roster back from last season, West Branch head coach Justin Koleno is excited to see what his team can do in 2022-23.
“Last year, we did not graduate anyone,” said Koleno. “These letterwinners have definitely benefited from the game experience we had last year. I expect to see that translate into great chemistry on the court and ultimately more success.”
Back are seniors Hannah Betts, Emmie Parks and Kayleigh Smeal, along with juniors Katrina Cowder, Erin Godin, Jenna Mertz, Ally Shingledecker and Montana Williams and sophomore Sarah Guglielmi.
Mertz, a Progressland First Teamer last season, will help anchor the squad.
“Jenna had an outstanding season last year as a sophomore,” said Koleno.
“She really broke out as a dynamic scorer later in the season. I believe she scored 20+ over the last six games including our playoff game. I am looking forward to seeing her build onto that by being that player over an entire season.
“She is not the only one with a 20+ point game last year though. Katrina Cowder dropped 25 in a game and is more than capable of taking some pressure off of Jenna in that regard. Ally and Sarah have also shown the ability to score the basketball and are looking to take a big step forward in their roles this year.”
The Lady Warriors also welcome some newcomers to the squad with junior Marley Croyle coming back to basketball. Also sophomores Lily Williams and Irelyn Briscoe and freshmen Issabella Kerfoot, Bella Koleno and Alexa Prestash.
“All of them played basketball in junior high last season except for Marley,” said Koleno. “It is great to have her playing again, and her athletic ability is apparent at practice, but it is too early to tell where any of these girls fits into the game plan.
“We are getting closer to figuring that out every day., but this next week will go a long way into how some of these girls fit into this team as a whole.”
One of the biggest things the Lady Warriors will have as a strength is rebounding. Parks missed all of last year with a knee injury and is back, along with Cowder, Mertz and Betts.
“Rebounding is something that has been a huge focus coming into the season,” Koleno said. “Being more consistent on the boards can turn into a few more wins. Jenna Mertz led in that category last year, but we have a few posts that will compete for that this year.
“Katrina Cowder, Emmie Parks, and Hannah Betts have been getting a great look at practice from our freshmen posts Alexa Prestash and Bella Koleno.
“I think this competition at practice has been great for building good habits. It is good to have Emmie back from her unlucky injury last year –unlucky for her and the team. She brings great energy in all aspects.”
Koleno is lucky with the amount of girls he has this season, something he has been working towards since he took over as head coach.
He says the competition has definitely been raised this year.
“Our newcomers and improvement from last year’s letterwinners have raised the level of competition at practice,” he said. “I foresee more substitutions than years past because I like our depth. I’m hoping this allows us to be more aggressive and helps us stay fresh for the second half of each game as well as keeping our legs all year long. Erin Godin has really stuck out in preseason so far with increased confidence especially in transition.”
This is also the first year in awhile that Koleno has had more than two seniors on the team at the same time.
“It is nice to have a group of seniors this year,” he said. “We have not had more than one senior in three years. Each of them bring something unique to the team. Hannah Betts is a high-IQ player that can be plugged into about any position, Kayleigh Smeal is a high-energy, physical perimeter defender, and Emmie Parks will defend posts and guards throughout the season and is one of our team’s best rebounders.”
Koleno said the team’s goals are to get better every game, make the playoffs and have more success once they get there.
He will be assisted again this season by former WB player Leanna Prinkey.
West Branch opens the season on Dec. 7 against Northern Cambria.
Seniors
*Hannah Betts, *Emmie Parks, *Kayleigh Smeal.
Juniors
*Katrina Cowder, Marley Croyle, *Erin Godin, *Jenna Mertz, *Ally Shingledecker, *Montana Williams.
Sophomores
Irelyn Briscoe, *Sarah Guglielmi, Lilly Williams.
Freshmen
Issabella Kerfoot, Bella Koleno, Alexa Prestash.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
7—Northern Cambria. 12—at Mount Union. 14—Harmony. 16—at Juniata Valley. 20—Williamsburg. 23—at Glendale. 28—vs. Bucktail at West Branch Holiday Tournament, 6:30 p.m. 29—TBD at West Branch Holiday Tournament, TBD.
January
3—St. Joseph’s Academy, 6:30 p.m. 6—Bellwood-Antis. 9—at Curwensville. 13—Moshannon Valley. 17—at Harmony. 19—Mount Union. 20—at Northern Cambria. 23—Juniata Valley. 26—at Williamsburg. 30—Glendale.
February
2—at Bellwood-Antis. 6—Curwensville. 7—Philipsburg-Osceola. 9—at Moshannon Valley.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.