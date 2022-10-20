ALEXANDRIA — The West Branch boys cross country team took the team title at the Inter County Conference Championships on Wednesday at Juniata Valley High School.
The Warriors defeated Moshannon Valley by three points to win the title.
West Branch’s Sage Carr was the top runner, crossing the line in fourth with a time of 18:00. Teammate Noah Ryder was seventh in 18:18.
Moshannon Valley’s top runner was Roman Faulds, who took 12th in 18:59.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Warriors’ Erika Alexander was 13th in 23:12.
Moshannon Valley’s Annabeth Anderson was 29th.
Juniata Valley won the girls team title over Windber by five points.
Boys
Team Standings and Key
1. West Branch (87). 2. Moshannon Valley (MV) 90. 3. Mount Union (MU) 95. 4. Bellwood-Antis (BA) 104. 5. Southern Fulton (SF) 113. 6. Southern Huntingdon (SH) 130. 7. Williamsburg (W) 154. Northern Bedford (NB) DNS. Fannett Metal (FM) DNS. Windber (WI) DNS. Juniata Valley (JV) DNS.
Top Ten
1. Joseph McKelvey, WI, 16:22. 2. Garrett Page, WI, 16:57. 3. Kasey Fritz, SF, 17:46. 4. Sage Carr, WB, 18:00. 5. Teagan Rits, SF, 18:02. 6. Dhylan Miller, NB, 18:06. 7. Noah Ryder, WB, 18:18. 8. Christian Sensibaugh, BA, 18:36. 9. Ryan Plank, MU, 18:41. 10. Gaven Mellott, SF, 18:43.
Moshannon Valley runners
12. Roman Faulds, 18:59. 13. George Nestlerode, 19:16. 16. Sam Howard, 19:21. 23. Brady Kay, 19:50. 26. Oscar Lin, 20:09. 46. Carter Weakland, 22:09. 54. Jimmy Lamoreau, 23:22. 57. Isaiah Shimmel, 24:14. 60. Gavyn Varner, 24:52. 62. Chris Cherubin, 26:05.
West Branch runners
18. Jacob Alexander, 19:25. 28. Kevin Hurley, 20:27. 30. Braden Brown, 20:35. 63. Payton McCloskey, 26:11.
Girls
Team Standings and Key
1. Juniata Valley (JV) 44. 2. Windber (WI) 49. 3. Southern Fulton (SF) 96. 4. Williamsburg (W) 113. 5. Bellwood-Antis (BA) 119. 6. Southern Huntingdon (SH) 121. Fannett Metal (FM) DNS. West Branch (WB) DNS. Moshannon Valley (MV) DNS.
Top Ten
1. Lexi Lovrich, BA, 19:44. 2. Samantha Hershberger, NB, 20:12. 3. Cecelia Bean, WI, 21:06. 4. Madison Sneath, JV, 21:18. 5. Audrey Hart, WI, 21:48. 6. Samantha Ashkettle, SH, 22:21. 7. Ella McCrum, JV, 22:33. 8. Hanalyn Grissinger, SH, 22:39. 9. Paige Bennetham, WI, 22:50. 10. Katie Dyerson, JV, 22:59.
Moshannon Valley runners
29. Annabeth Anderson, 25:02. 31. Roxie Wagner, 25:52. 48. Rylee Shimmel, 36:21.
West Branch runners
13. Erika Alexander, 23:12. 15. Emma Petriskey, 23:21. 39. Skylah Baker, 27:17.