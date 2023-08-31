PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch cross country teams kicked off their seasons in a tri-meet with Cambria Heights at the POHS course on Wednesday afternoon.
The Warriors defeated both the Mounties (22-33) and the Highlanders (28-30), while the Highlanders also toppled P-O 28-30.
The Lady Highlanders defeated the Lady Mounties (18-37) and the Lady Warriors (15-50), while P-O toppled West Branch 15-50.
For the boys, West Branch’s Sage Carr came out on top, passing teammate Jake Alexander to win the race in 20:54.
Alexander finished second with a time of 21:14.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Nick Matweecha took third in a time of 21:23.
The Warriors’ Braden Brown was fourth in 21:29.
The Mounties’ Tyke Phillips was sixth (21:47), while Sam Massung was seventh (22:44).
On the girls’ side, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Lily Warlow was the top runner, taking third in a time of 25:56.
Teammates Marlee Butterworth (28:29), Evey Raker (28:37), Emma Wisor (29:04) and Katie Matweecha (29:30) finished seventh through tenth, respectively.
West Branch’s top runner was Emma Petriskey, who finished 11th in a time of 29:56.
Cambria Heights’ Savanna Hoover won the race in 24:10.
The Lady Mounties are now 1-1 on the season, while the Lady Warriors are 0-2.
The Warriors improved to 2-0, while the Mounties fell to 0-2.
Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch both return to action on Saturday at the Big Valley Invitational.
Boys
West Branch 22,
Philipsburg-Osceola 33
West Branch 28,
Cambria Heights 30
Cambria Heights 28,
Philipsburg-Osceola 30
Top Ten
1. Sage Carr, WB, 20:54. 2. Jake Alexander, WB, 21:14. 3. Nick Matweecha, PO, 21:23. 4. Braden Brown, WB, 21:29. 5. Daniel Hock, CH, 21:35. 6. Tyke Phillips, PO, 21:47. 7. Sam Massung, PO, 22:44. 8. Joey Senko, CH, 23:41. 9. Matt Senko, CH, 23:54. 10. Levi Klein, CH, 23:56.
Other West Branch runners
13. Kevin Hurley, 24:36.
Other Philipsburg-Osceola runners
16. Peyton Warner 25:05. 17. Grant Lutz, 25:43. 18, Carson Carlson, 25:43. 20. Sean Meyers, 26:09. 22. Isaiah Versaw, 26:41. 23. Nathan Womer, 27:35. 24. Colton Hanson, 28:28. 25. Shelby Weld, 28:33. 27. Brian Swanson, 30:31. 29. Michael Rodriguez, 44:42.
Girls
Philipsburg-Osceola 15, West Branch 50
Cambria Heights 18, Philipsburg-Osceola 30
Cambria Heights 15, West Branch 50
Top Ten
1. Savanna Hoover, CH, 24:10. 2. Rory Adams, CH, 25:47. 3. Lily Warlow, PO, 25:56. 4. Maelyn Kutruff, CH, 27:44. 5. Megan Eckenrode, CH, 27:47. 6. Ellie McMullen, CH, 28:06. 7. Marlee Butterworth, PO, 28:29. 8. Evey Raker, PO, 28:37. 9. Emma Wisor, PO, 29:04. 10. Katie Matweecha, PO, 29:30.
West Branch runners
11. Emma Petriskey, 29:56. 12. Skylah Baker, 29:58.
Other Philipsburg-Osceola runners
13. Madi Nybeck, 30:13. 15. Finn Parish, 30:57. 17. Sienna Ebert, 32:15. 19. Peyton Roan, 32:23. 20. Evelynn Shaw, 34:59. 21. Kaeleigh Lupton, 36:33. 24. Madison Fahr, 37:58. 25. Zelena Johnson, 44:07. 26. Amber Hahn, 48:44.