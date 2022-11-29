ALLPORT — With just two players gone from last year’s squad, West Branch Danny Clark is excited to see what he has back this season.
The Warriors lost Zack Tiracorda and Jackson Croyle to graduation, but return the rest of their squad.
“Zack and Jack were great leaders,” said 11th-year head coach Danny Clark. “That will be missed the most. However, last year was a transition year for us. We had one of the hardest non-conference schedules we ever had. Our goal was to get to the playoffs and we did. We had to win the last three games of the year to do it.”
Back for the Warriors are senior Kyle Kolesar, junior Isaac Tiracorda and sophomores Joel Evans and Owen Koleno.
“We have very high expectations for them and for this team,” said Clark of his letterwinners. “We have the majority of our scoring back and we were very young last year. I was so proud of the team last year.
“We were 2-7 at one point and got to 11-11 and made playoffs. We only missed playoffs once in the last 14 years and that team last year didn’t want to be the second team. Which is why we have high expectations this year and beyond.”
West Branch will once again sport a young lineup with just one senior, but that’s nothing new for the team, which historically has had an underclassmen or two start each season.
“We started Joel as a freshman last year and he had an excellent second half of the year,” said Clark. “He became more confident and hard to stop. Owen was also a freshman. He didn’t technically start, but played the majority of the games. Ike is now a junior and has two years of varsity under his belt. Joel, Ike and Owen are going to be fun to watch the next two-three years.
“Kyle is our only senior and has been with us for four years. He was on our first outright ICC Championship team as a freshman. He wants to do that again and get back to the state playoffs.”
So far, Clark said he has been impressed with the way the guys have meshed together.
“We are playing as a team,” he said. “These guys want to win and are going to do whatever it takes to get the win. It’s not going to be about 1-2 guys. We are becoming a well rounded team and everyone has their role.”
Clark said the biggest thing the team is working on is its defense.
“We got some height finally, but we need to commit to playing defense,” he said. “Our defense is going to create easy offense opportunities. It is all about effort on that end and wanting that ball more. I believe that is going to improve as the year goes on.”
The starting five will be the four letterwinners and then a combination Lukas Colton and Zach McGonigal.
“We have a good idea who that is going to be, but both are huge factors to our team success,” said of Colton and McGonigal. “Also, it depends on the matchup as well. Certain players will play more in those games.
“As I said earlier, Owen didn’t start last year but was playing 80-85% of the game. So it doesn’t really matter just as we are all playing hard and as a team.”
Clark said he also sees lots of minutes for freshman Dylan McGonigal. Freshman Easton Emigh and Junior Noah Emigh will see the floor as well.
The Warriors goals are mainly the same as in the past.
“Our goals are back to where they normally are set at,” said Clark. “Win our leagues, get a high seed in district playoffs, and compete in the state playoffs. It’s been two years since we have been to the state playoffs and the guys are eager and want to get back. We got a good shot at doing that. There are good teams in our conferences and we have to bring it each night.”
Clark will be assisted by Eric McCracken and volunteer coaches Dave Catanzaro and Bill Etchison.
West Branch opens the season on Dec. 7 at Bald Eagle Area.
Roster
Seniors
*Kyle Kolesar.
Juniors
Jacob Alexander, Noah Emigh, Craig Fluck, Logan Kolp, Zach McGonigal, Brody Rothrock, *Isaac Tiracorda.
Sophomores
Lukas Colton, *Joel Evans, *Owen Koleno, Logan Liptak.
Freshmen
Easton Emigh, Dylan McGonigal.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
7—at Bald Eagle Area. 9—Philipsburg-Osceola. 12—Mount Union. 14—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 16—Juniata Valley. 19—at Williamsburg. 21—at Clearfield. 22—Glendale. 29—at Moshannon Valley.
January
5—at Bellwood-Antis. 9—Curwensville. 11—Harmony. 16—Cambria Heights. 20—at Mount Union. 24—at Juniata Valley. 25—Williamsburg. 27—at Harmony. 31—Glendale.
February
3—Bellwood-Antis. 6—at St. Joseph’s Academy. 7—at Curwensville. 10—Moshannon Valley.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.