KENWOOD — The West Branch boys basketball team fell behind Penns Manor after one quarter and couldn’t catch up in a 73-42 loss that eliminated them from the District 6 Class 2A playoffs on Wednesday night.
The Comet duo of Grant Grimaldi and Bryan Koches dominated the scoreboard with Grimaldi scoring a game-high 26 points with a game-high 12 rebounds.
Koches hit five treys, finishing the night with 17 points.
“They hit 7 3’s in the 1st half,” said Warriors head coach Danny Clark. “So it was pick your poison.
“So proud of our guys to get to this point. From 2-7 to get to 11-11 and get to playoffs is a huge key for the experience for the underclassmen.
“The score didn’t indicate how competitive that game was.”
Penns Manor led 16-10 after one, with Koches knocking down two threes to lead the hosts.
Freshman Owen Koleno and Isaac Tiracorda each had four in the first frame.
Koleno had 13 points and four rebounds to lead WB on the night.
“Owen played great,” Clark said. “For a freshman not to have those jitters, it was a huge factor. He has had a great season for us as has our other freshman Joel Evans.”
The Warriors trailed 37-24 at the half, but had cut the lead to five early in the second quarter.
But turnovers late in the first half, allowed the Comets to build the lead back to 13 at the half.
Penns Manor started the second half on a 7-0 run, thanks to the rebounding of Noah Kohan, who had 10 total in the game.
“It got away from us midway in the 3rd,” said Clark. “They have two guys over 6’5 and we really battled under there. But it just took a toll on us and tough to compete all 32 minutes against that.
“Their lob passes especially that 2nd half was so difficult for us to defend.”
Turnovers continued to plague the Warriors in the final quarter, as the Comets outscored them 21-10 to set the final at 73-42.
Isaac Tiracorda was the only other WB player in double digits with 10. He also had three steals.
Evans had eight rebounds and four points. Seniors Zack Tiracorda and Jackson Croyle finished their last game with four points and two points, respectively.
“We would not have been here without Jack and Zach,” said Clark. “They are true program players and their senior leadership was why we got where we were. I love those two and so happy to coach them and be apart of it.”
West Branch finished the season at 11-12. Penns Manor moves on to play United in the semifinals of the 2A bracket.
West Branch—42
I. Tiracorda 5 0-2 10, Z. Tiracorda 2 0-0 4, Croyle 1 0-0 2, Evans 2 0-2 4, Kolesar 2 0-0 4, Koleno 6 0- 013, Carr 2 0-0 5, McGonigal 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 0-4 42.
Penns Manor—73
Grimaldi 10 6-11 26, Kohan 4 0-2 8, Koches 6 0-0 17, Hill 2 2-3 6, Gresko 3 0-0 9, Courvina 2 0-0 5, Smith 0 0-0 0, Kerchensky 0 0-0 0, Altemus 0 0-0 0, Polenik 1 0-0 2, Kuzmeriak 0 0-0 0, Lieb 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 8-16 73.
Three-pointers: Koleno, Carr. Koches 5, Gresko 3, Courvina.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 10 14 8 10—42
Penns Manor 16 21 15 21—73