HOUTZDALE — In the first meeting between the two teams, Moshannon Valley ace Zach Witherow got the best of West Branch.
On Tuesday, the Warriors returned the favor.
West Branch’s Lukas Colton went the distance, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out seven in the 11-0 victory.
“He battled through some adversity,” said Warriors head coach Aaron Tiracorda. “He was upset at some calls he wasn’t getting, but he maintained his composure and fought through it.
“That one inning, he really ran his pitch count up, but he fought through it and they (Mo Valley) had some baserunning blunders that put us back in line to get him through the complete game.”
West Branch scored early, which seemed to be the key for the Warriors, who lost to the Knights 7-3 on March 28 in Allport.
Back-to-back first-inning singles by Coby Kephart and Lukas Colton put the first run on the board.
Logan Folmar drew six-pitch walk, which put runners on the corners for Tyler Wilson, who grounded out to short, scoring Colton.
An RBI single from Luke Liptak made it 3-0 when Folmar came around to score.
“Especially after what Zach did to us at our place ... once we got that four-run lead, it was like they believed they could do it then,” said Coach Tiracorda.
West Branch scored another run via an error in the top of the second, as Isaac Tiracorda reached on an infield error.
He moved to second on a stolen base, then came home on two passed balls to increase the lead to 4-0.
“With Witherow, you know what you are getting,” Coach Tiracorda said. “He is going to compete and he did that again today.
“We were able to pressure them early and get that four-run lead which made it nice.
“But he settled in and we didn’t have a baserunner for like three innings. That is what he can do. If he is on the mound, they can beat anybody they play.”
Witherow held the Warriors scoreless for the third fourth and fifth, racking up six strikeouts in the process.
Unfortunately for the Knights, Colton was also doing his part on the mound for the Warriors, sitting them down in order in both the fourth and fifth innings.
Witherow came back out for the top of the sixth after having thrown 91 pitches.
He got two quick strikeouts and gave way to Jake O’Donnell.
O’Donnell surrendered three straight singles and looked to get of of the inning on a grounder hit by Tiracorda. But it was booted in the infield, allowing two runs score and continuing the inning.
“They work hard at practice,” said Mo Valley head coach Jim Hawkins. “It’s not that. It’s when they get on the field, something happens. I don’t know what it is.”
West Branch ended up scoring five runs in the top of the sixth, none of which were earned.
The Knights eventually brought in Tanner Kephart, who was able to get a groundout to end the threat with West Branch up 9-0.
The Warriors tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh, thanks to a sac fly from Zach McGonigal and a wild pitch that allowed Liptak to score from third.
Colton needed just 11 pitches to set the final, getting three pop ups to end it.
The win put West Branch at 9-4 overall, 6-4 in the Inter County Conference and 4-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.
“If you would have told me on March 1 that we’d be sitting here 9-4, I would have said you are out of your mind,” said Coach Tiracorda. “But it’s great. These guys are really maturing and I’m very proud of them.”
Witherow finished with 101 pitches, going 5 2/3 innings. He allowed four hits and two walks, while striking out 12.
“Ever since we beat West Branch the first time, our games have been like this,” said Hawkins. “Zach can keep us in the game, and then our bats go cold.
“He pitched a nice game. Lukas pitched a nice game. We are just going to keep plugging away. That’s all we can do.”
Moshannon Valley dropped to 2-9 overall, 1-7 in the ICC and 2-2 in the MVL. The Knights travel to Harmony today.
West Branch returns to action on Monday at Harmony.
West Branch—11
Tiracorda c 4200, Page ph 1000, C. Kephart cf 2210, Colton p 4121, Folmar 1b 2100, Wilson 3b 4001, Liptak ss 3111, B. Rothrock lf 3110, N. Emigh ph 0100, Eirich rf 3000, Parks ph 1110, E. Emigh dh 2000, Z. McGonigal 2b 1111. Totals: 30-11-6-4.
Moshannon Valley—0
O’Donnell 2b-p-cf 3010, Kephart cf-p 2010, Witherow p-2b 3000, Lobb 3b 3000, Delattre lf 0000, Moore dh 3010, Evans 1b 3000, Wells c 2000, Hummel rf 2000, Reifer ss 1000. Totals: 22-0-3-0.
Score by Innings
West Branch 310 005 2—11 6 1
Mo Valley 000 000 0— 0 3 3
Errors—Z. McGonigal 2. Evans, Reifer, Witherow. LOB—West Branch 6, Moshannon Valley 3. DP—West Branch 1. SF—Z. McGonigal. SB—Colton 3, Folmar 2, Tiracorda, C. Kephart. CS—O’Donnell (by Tiracorda), Kephart (by Folmar).
Pitching
West Branch: Colton—7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Witherow—5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 12 SO. O’Donnell—0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Kephart—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Colton. LP—Witherow.