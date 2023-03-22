ALLPORT — After going 13-7 last season, the West Branch baseball team returns a strong core, although there have been some big changes at the top.
Head coach Dave Learish stepped down after last season, and his assistant Aaron Tiracorda has been elevated to the head coaching role.
Tiracorda has been one of Learish’s assistants since he took the team back over five years ago. He also had two sons on the team last season in pitcher Zack and catcher Isaac.
The new head coach said there were many reasons he took the job, but the most important one was the kids.
“Learish really turned this program around over the last five years,” Tiracorda said. “I have much respect for him as a person and as a coach. It was like a five-year internship for me working as his assistant. I am confident in the experience I have gained that we can keep this program headed in the right direction.
When Dave told me he was stepping down, we had several discussions about the coaching positions. He said that he would stay on as a part-time volunteer assistant. I had discussions with assistant coaches Tom Lannen and Jim Emigh and they all seemed to support me if I were to get the job.
“Also, some of the kids on this team I have coached since they were 5 and 6 years old it is very hard to walk away from them.
“And most of all I love the game of baseball and these kids... I am really looking forward to this opportunity.”
Tiracorda said the transition has been smooth, as he has kept the same principals and teaches the game the same way as Learish.
Tiracorda returns seven letterwinners in senior Logan Folmar, juniors Luke Liptak, Zach McGonigal, Brody Rothrock, Isaac Tiracorda and Tyler Wilson, along with sophomore Lukas Colton.
Colton led the team in batting average last season with .457. He had 27 hits, 25 RBI and 23 runs scored in 20 games played. Most of those games were played at shortstop, with a few at second base. He was named to the Progressland first team in the middle infield for his efforts.
Isaac Tiracorda also hit over .400 with a .407 average. He had 25 hits, 21 RBIs and scored 30 runs. He also had 12 extra base hits, including nine doubles. He committed just two errors as the team’s catcher and was named to the Progressland first team.
Folmar hit .306 with 15 hits, 12 RBIs and 11 runs scored. He had just three errors at the first base spot last season.
With several big names back, Coach Tiracorda says he expects a lot from his letterwinners.
“I expect them to play hard and compete every game every inning and every pitch,” he said. “They know the way HS varsity baseball is. The teams we play in our league are as good or better than we are. There are a lot more contested games here at this level. You have to compete every pitch. I expect that from them.”
The Warriors will have to fill a big hole left by two of the top pitchers in Progressland last season. Both Zack Tiracorda and Owen Graham are off to further their careers at Penn State DuBois.
Last season, Graham had a 6-2 record with a 1.27 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched. He allowed just seven earned runs and had two complete games and two shutouts.
Likewise, Tiracorda went 6-3 with a 1.40 ERA in 55 innings pitched. He struck out 91 batters and threw five complete games and three shutouts.
“You can’t replace players like Zack and Owen who were among the school single season and career leaders in about every pitching category,” Coach Tiracorda said. But it is (I hate to be cliche) ‘next man up.’”
The Warriors’ lone pitcher back with a win last season is junior Luke Liptak. Liptak was 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
He will see a lot action this season, along with Colton and a few others.
We have two capable pitchers in Colton and Liptak. Both pitched some last year and pitched well during their travel seasons last summer.
“Brody Rothrock is a year older and a looks to be a lot stronger than a year ago, and Ty Wilson should help the staff as well. And there are a bunch returners that may be able to help.”
The Warriors infield will look pretty similar to last season with Isaac Tiracorda behind the dish. Folmar will return to first base, while Colton and Liptak will see time at shortstop. Tyler Wilson, who missed a lot action last season with an injury, will be at third base.
Second base, which was Colton’s at the start of the year before he slid over to short, was played by Zach McGonigal most of the season.
Coach Tiracorda is hoping to insert a new player into second base to allow McGonigal to slide back out to the outfield. Brody Rothrock will also be in the outfield, leaving one more position open for a newcomer.
“There is a plethora of returning players and new freshman,” said Coach Tiracorda. “So, there will be some competition for the remaining spots. This is the deepest team I have seen since I have been here.”
The Warriors are hoping for another freshman to break out like Colton did last season.
Coach Tiracorda said he is excited for several players this season.
“Brody Rothrock is a third-year player I am really excited about the progress I have seen from him from last year to this year. Two years ago, he was basically learning how to play outfield as he played infield all of his youth baseball career. He progressed from last year to this year and he is about three sizes bigger. I am excited to see what he can accomplish this year.”
Coach Tiracorda also is excited to see what Wilson will do with a full season under his belt.
“Ty Wilson hit .over 400 in an injury-shortened 2021 season and was not available until the end of April last year. His return last season sparked a six-game win streak that catapulted us into the district playoffs.”
Coach Tiracorda said the goal for this season is to play better each game and focus on the basics.
“We don’t want to beat ourselves,” he said. “We want to have less errors than our opponents to give up less free bases than our opponents. We ultimately would like to get another shot at the district tournament.”
Tiracorda will be assisted by Tom Lannen, Parker Emigh, Jim Emigh and Dave Learish.
West Branch opens the season on Thursday at Mount Union.
Roster
Seniors
*Logan Folmar.
Juniors
Matt Eirich, Noah Emigh, *Luke Liptak, *Zach McGonigal, *Isaac Tiracorda, *Tyler Wilson, Ryan Wood, Zane Woodling.
Sophomores
*Lukas Colton, Parker Knepp, Logan Liptak, *Gavin Rothrock and Chad Smerk.
Freshmen
Mason Amos, Tyler Chilcote, Gavin Dunlap, Easton Emigh, Coby Kephart, Payton Kephart, Dylan McGonigal, Steve Page, Nick Parks.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
23—at Mount Union. 28—Moshannon Valley. 31—at Juniata Valley.
April
3—Harmony. 4—at Williamsburg. 6—at Bucktail. 11—at Curwensville. 13—at Bellwood-Antis. 14—Claysburg-Kimmel. 17—at Cambria Heights. 18—Glendale. 20—Mount Union. 24—Juniata Valley. 25—at Moshannon Valley.
May
1—at Harmony. 2—Williamsburg. 4—Curwensville. 9—Bellwood-Antis. 11—at Glendale. 12—St. Joseph’s Academy.
All games begin at 4:30 p.m.