The high school football season reaches the halfway point Friday with five games on tap in Progressland, including a matchup of area teams that haven’t met for over half a century.
Moshannon Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola lock horns at Mountaineer Stadium for the first time since 1958. The Black Knights won the first-ever meeting 51-33 in 1956, while the Mounties followed with back-to-back victories (59-6 and 24-7) the following two seasons.
While the Knights and Mounties are playing opponents not seen on the schedule for 63 years, Curwensville has a matchup with a program for the first time in its history.
The Golden Tide travel to Northern Bedford in ICC action, looking to build on a 2-game winning streak.
Glendale and West Branch also have important Inter County conference matchups. The Vikings host perennial ICC and District 6 power Bellwood-Antis, while the Warriors travel to Mount Union.
Meanwhile, Clearfield looks to keep its unbeaten record intact as it visits Bellefonte in a Mountain League tilt.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at all venues.
Clearfield (4-0) at Bellefonte (1-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Clearfield leads 36-29-1, but Bellefonte has won four of the last six.
LAST MEETING: Did not play in 2020 due to COVID. Bellefonte beat the Bison twice in 2019, winning the regular season matchup 28-19 and scoring a 35-21 victory in the postseason.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Clearfield’s Jose Alban, Oliver Billotte, Hayden Kovalick and Isaac Samsel. Bellefonte’s Grayson Alterio, Dominic Capparella and Nicholas Way.
LAST WEEK: CLEARFIELD 42, TYRONE 12: Led by a dominant rushing attack, the Bison outscored the Golden Eagles 28-0 in the second half to pull away for the win. Clearfield ran for 378 yards and six scores. HOLLIDAYSBURG 41, BELLEFONTE 0: The Tigers rolled up 290 yards and four TDs on the ground in the shutout of the Red Raiders.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “It comes down to holding on to the ball and continuing to play good defense,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “We want to be balanced on offense as well. We have a lot of different people that can run the ball and we’re still capable of throwing it.
Curwensville (3-1) at Northern Bedford (1-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: This is the first meeting between the programs.
LAST MEETING: The teams have never met.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Curwensville’s Thad Butler, Dan McGarry, Jake Mullins and Ty Terry. Northern Bedford’s Kainen Brown, Bradley Buchart and Brooks Snider.
LAST WEEK: CURWENSVILLE 32, GLENDALE 29: Mullins kicked a 20-yard FG with five seconds left in regulation to lift the Golden Tide to victory. WINDBER 56, NORTHERN BEDFORD 7: The Ramblers surged to a 43-0 halftime advantage on the way to the rout. Windber had 434 yards of total offense (334 on the ground), while limiting the Panthers to just 89.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to continue to outwork teams,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “We are almost always smaller than our opponents on the OL and DL. We just have to play with great effort and continue to get better each week up front. Our offense needs to continue to put points on the board and put pressure on the other team’s offense.”
Bellwood-Antis (4-0) at Glendale (2-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Bellwood-Antis leads the series 22-1, having posted 22 straight wins since losing to the Vikings 22-21 in 1980.
LAST MEETING: Zach Mallon led a Blue Devil rushing attack that piled up 400 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground in a 47-0 victory. Mallon accounted for 153 yards and four scores on just 11 carries.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Bellwood-Antis’ Dominic Caracciolo, Connor Gibbons, Cooper Guyer and Cooper Keen. Glendale’s Logan Cree, Suds Dubler, Zeke Dubler and Britton Spangle.
LAST WEEK: BELLWOOD-ANTIS 42, SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 13: Gibbons ran for 89 yards and two scores and intercepted two passes to lead the Blue Devils to the victory. Bellwood had a 253-33 advantage in total yards in the first half. CURWENSVILLE 32, GLENDALE 29: Despite rushing for 352 yards, the Vikings lost on a last-second field goal to the Tide, who threw for over 300 yards.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “On paper there are not many people outside our coaching staff and the 20 players we will dress that believe we have a chance in this week,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “That is not our mindset. One of the most rewarding parts of high school athletics is that it educates you on how to deal with challenges. We need to play a mistake free game, tackle well, and create opportunities for our athletes to make plays.
“The effort has been here and most importantly this group wants to be successful. Much of our team are lacking game experience and the errors we make are not from lack of effort or understanding. As a coach it is very important to see improvement each week and we have improved each week.”
Moshannon Valley (2-2) at Philipsburg-Osceola (1-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Mounties lead 2-1. All three games in the series were played in the 1950s.
LAST MEETING: P-O won 24-7 in 1958.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Mo Valley’s Tanner Kephart, Levi Knuth, Sam Shipley and Niko Smeal. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Levi Hughes, Nick Johnson, Matt Martin and Dominic Shaw.
LAST WEEK: MO VALLEY 21, WEST BRANCH 0: Knuth returned the opening kickoff for a score and the Knight defense forced six turnovers in the shutout. PENNS VALLEY 35, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 20: The Rams stopped a late P-O drive with an interception then got a big scoring play on offense to salt away the game. Penns Valley led 28-20 at the half.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Our QBs need to get into a groove and get our passing game going,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “The defense needs to stay disciplined against the wing-T.”.
Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Jeff Vroman could not be reached for comment.
West Branch (1-3) at Mount Union (2-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Mount Union leads 24-10 and has won seven of the last eight.
LAST MEETING: The Warriors botched the extra point after a late touchdown and Mount Union held on for a 21-20 victory last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Derek Browne and Kyle Kolesar. Mount Union’s Braylan Knable, Je’Saun Robinson and Dayvon Wilson.
LAST WEEK: MO VALLEY 21, WEST BRANCH 0: The Warriors moved the ball against the Black Knights, but lost three fumbles, tossed three interceptions and turned the ball over twice on downs in the loss. MOUNT UNION did not play last week due to its game getting canceled because of COVID.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “First off we have to take care of the football,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “Turnovers absolutely killed us last week. Getting that cleaned up is a priority. We also need to continue our improvement on the offensive and defensive lines. The past two weeks we’ve played well on both fronts. Lastly, we will have to make plays in space. They want to get the ball to their guys in space. We will have to pursue and tackle well.”