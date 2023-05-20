MARION CENTER — The West Branch baseball team loaded the bases against Marion Center starter Braden Reichenbach in the second inning of Friday’s District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal, but came away empty as the Stinger lefty came up with a clutch strikeout to get out of trouble.
Warrior sophomore slugger Lukas Colton made sure Reichenbach didn’t wiggle out of another jam in the third.
With two on and nobody out, Colton drilled a hanging curve on a 1-2 offering from Reichenbach deep over the left field fence to put West Branch on top 3-0, giving the sixth-seeded Warriors all the offense they needed in a 4-2 victory at Marion Center Community Fields.
“That’s his sixth home run of the year,” West Branch head coach Aaron Tiracorda said. “He’s only a sophomore and the ball just comes off his bat different. He’s a stud. We’re lucky to have him. It’s going to be fun to watch him the next two years.”
Colton also walked and scored on Tyler Wilson’s RBI single in the seventh as West Branch recorded 10 hits off two Stinger pitchers to back Luke Liptak’s complete game effort.
Liptak struck out Reichenbach, who represented the tying run, with his 109th pitch to end the game after back-to-back Stinger doubles had pulled the hosts to within two. Liptak scattered seven hits and walked three, while striking out six Marion Center batters.
“He’s got ice water in his veins,” Tiracorda said of Liptak. “There was no doubt we were going to use all his pitches. We have capable guys that could have come in, but he was the man. I couldn’t have gotten him off the field with an ax if I had gone out there to take him out (in the seventh).”
Liptak also got plenty of help from his defense, especially second baseman Zach McGonigal, who came up with two big plays in the field with runners in scoring position that ended innings.
His snag of a screaming liner that had centerfield written all over it ended Marion Center’s threat in the fifth as the Stingers had already scored once and had runners on second and third when McGonigal’s cat-like reflexes likely saved two runs.
McGonigal added another big play in the sixth as he ranged behind first base into shallow right field to grab a popup in what looked to be no man’s land to strand the bases loaded.
“Zach has improved so much,” Tiracorda said. “Last year we had him playing dual positions. I had him learning how to play right field and second base. Finally we were able to allow him to specialize at second base and I’m really proud of him for what he’s done there. He’s a big reason we are where we’re at right now.”
After both pitchers enjoyed 1-2-3 firsts, the Warriors got singles from Logan Folmar and Brody Rothrock, while Matt Eirich reached on a two-out error to put the Warriors in business in the second. But Reichenbach got out of it with a strikeout.
Isaac Tiracorda led off the third with a sharp single and Coby Kephart caught the Stinger defense napping as he reached on a well-placed bunt single.
After Colton got down in the count 1-2, he smoked the fourth pitch of the at bat well over the 335 sign in left to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead.
“(Reichenbach) missed his spot and (Colton) made us pay,” Marion Center head coach Mike Pacconi said. “But we battled. It just didn’t work out.”
Reichenbach got three straight popups after the Colton big fly, but the damage was done.
Both pitchers enjoyed easy fourth innings, but each offense made some noise in the fifth.
West Branch loaded the bases as Kephart and Colton hit back-to-back singles in front of Folmar, who drew a walk on a full count.
But Braden Reichenbach did another Houdini act and got out of trouble with a popup to short and two strikeouts. The Warriors left 10 runners on base in the game.
Hunter Reichenbach singled to right to open the Stinger fifth and advanced to second on a Trey Slovinsky sac bunt. Dakota Bracken followed with a ground ball to shortstop Colton, who alertly threw to third base when he saw Reichenbach break there on the hit.
Third baseman Wilson caught the ball and needed only to take a couple steps to tag out Reichenbach, who tried to turn around and head back to second.
That play proved to be vital as Noah McCoy and Alex Stewart hit consecutive singles off Liptak. But only Bracken scored, and McGonigal came up with the first of his defensive gems to end the threat.
“(Liptak) pitched well,” Pacconi said. “He hit his spots. We hit him some too, but it was right at them and they made the plays. He didn’t walk many. If you throw strikes and play defense, you’re going to win.”
Marion Center threatened again in the sixth.
After Liptak got the first two batters on a liner to McGonigal and popout to Colton, an infield error prolonged the inning.
Liptak issued a walk to Hunter Reichenbach and gave up a base hit to Slovinksy to load the bases, but McGonigal took care of things with his range into shallow left to retire Bracken and end the inning.
West Branch made it 4-1 in the top of the seventh on Wilson’s RBI single and the Stingers answered with back-to-back one-out doubles from Stewart and Parker Black.
But a groundout to McGonigal and strikeout ended the game and allowed the Warriors (15-4) to knock off the third seed and advance to play second-seeded Mount Union on Thursday in the semifinals.
West Branch—4
Tiracorda c 4110, C. Kephart cf 4120, Colton ss 3223, Folmar 1b 3010, Wilson 3b 4011, Lu. Liptak p 4000, B. Rothrock lf 3010, Eirich rf 3020, Z. McGonigal 2b 3000. Totals: 31-4-10-4.
Marion Center—2
Bracken 3b 4100, McCoy ss 4020, Stewart 2b 3121, Black 1b-p 4011, Pacconi c 4000, B. Reichenbach p 3000, Stenman lf 3000, H. Reichenbach dh 2010, Dunk rf 0000, Slovinsky cf 1010. Totals: 28-2-7-2.
Score by Innings
West Branch 003 000 1—4 10 2
Marion Center 000 010 1—2 7 1
Errors—McCoy; Wilson 2. LOB—West Branch 8, Marion Center 10. DP—Marion Center. 2B—Stewart, Black. HR—Colton (2 on, 3rd). SAC—Slovinsky. HBP—Slovinsky (by Lu. Liptak). SB—Tiracorda 2, C. Kephart, Colton, Eirich.
Pitching
West Branch: Lu. Liptak—7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO.
Marion Center: B. Reichenbach—5 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO; Black—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Lu. Liptak (9-2). LP—B. Reichenbach.
Time—1:45.