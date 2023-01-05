ALLPORT — The Glendale boys basketball team came out with plenty of intensity in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against West Branch, forcing six Warrior turnovers and dominating the offensive glass.
But the Vikings struggled to turn that into points and led just 10-8 after one.
West Branch found its offense in the second quarter, sparked by Joel Evans, who had eight points, seven boards and five steals in the frame, and ran to a 79-56 victory over the Vikings.
“Glendale’s record doesn’t indicate what they put on the court,” West Branch head coach Danny Clark said. “They’ve played in a lot of close games. And teams always battle us, and it’s a always a good battle with them.
“They blitzed us that first quarter, and we weren’t expecting that. We were out of sorts a little bit.”
Evans ended the game with 21 points, 14 rebounds and six steals and was key to the Warriors turning things around in a 25-8 second quarter.
But it was the Vikings who had the better of the play in the first quarter, pressuring the Warriors into six turnovers with three caused directly by Connor Potutschnig steals. And Glendale doubled the Warriors up on the glass 14-7 in the frame as Tannor Holes ripped down five offensive boards in the frame alone.
“The offensive board were really a factor,” Clark said. “They had five or six really easy ones in the first quarter alone. We’re lucky it was 10-8. But our athletic ability took over in the second and third quarter.”
The Vikings had 19 offensive boards in the game.
Despite Glendale’s early success on defense and the glass, it was unable to convert that into much of a lead, shooting just 4-of-19 in the first.
“We talked about being aggressive,” Glendale head coach Steve Sinclair said. “We want to attack. We don’t want to lay back. We were looking for the turnovers and the fast breaks. But layups have been a problem for us this year.
“But that first quarter is how we want to play four quarters. We’re there. We’re close.”
But when Zach McGonigal drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer, West Branch trailed just 10-8 to start the second.
That’s when Evans took over.
Evans was able to jumpstart the Warriors’ transition game with outlet passes off defensive rebounds and fast breaks from steals to key the West Branch surge.
“He totally took over the game,” Clark said. “Joel is what makes us go. The last couple games you may not have seen that because other guys have been scoring a lot. But a lot of that is because of things Joel is doing. He’s everywhere. He may not always have the points, but he has 9-10 boards and some steals every game.”
In addition to Evans’ eight points, Lukas Colton, Own Koleno and Isaac Tiracorda each netted four in the frame as West Branch took a 33-18 lead to the half.
“We defended them in half court,” Sinclair said. “The problem was the transition game. That’s why the game got away from us. You can’t take anything away from them. They’re good 3-point shooters, they’re fast up and down the court, but we have to come out faster in the beginning on offense. Long 3s turn into long rebounds and that’s transition for them.”
It was much of the same for the Warriors in the third quarter as they scored 20 more behind Koleno, who netted 13 of his 19 points in frame.
Glendale was able to cut West Branch’s advantage to 12 after trailing by as much as 19 in the quarter, but a late Warrior surge made it 53-33 with eight minutes to play.
Mason Peterson scored six for Glendale in the third, while Potutschnig netted five.
Both teams had the offense working in a high-scoring fourth, which the Warriors won 29-26 to set the final.
“We’re 1-6 and I get that, but tonight’s game didn’t feel like the final score,” Sinclair said. “I’ll never question the effort. These kids play hard.”
Peterson got hot for the Vikings in the final stanza, scoring 13 of his game-high 23 in the frame.
Evans and McGonigal each scored nine for West Branch in the fourth.
Evans (21), Koleno (19), Zach McGonigal (12) and Tiracorda (11) were all in double figures for West Branch. Koleno added eight rebounds, while Tiracorda pulled down five. Colton also had five rebounds to go with four assists.
“We only had eight points in the first quarter and we ended up with 79,” Clark said. “That just goes to show the confidence they have, and the trust I have in them. We believe the next shot is going in, and I don’t care who it is.”
Potutschnig joined Peterson in double digits for the Vikings with 11 points. Logan Cree added eight to go with seven rebounds and three assists. Holes ended the game with 12 rebounds and recorded three assists.
The Vikings slipped to 1-6 overall, 0-3 in the Inter County Conference and 0-2 in the Moshannon Valley League.
West Branch improved to 7-2 overall, 5-0 in the ICC and 2-0 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
The Warriors visit Bellwood-Antis, while the Vikings host Moshannon Valley.
Glendale—56
Potutschnig 4 1-2 11, Cree 3 2-2 8, Holes 1 0-2 2, McGarvey 3 0-1 6, Peterson 8 4-7 23, Kitko 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 7-14 56.
West Branch—79
Colton 3 0-0 6, Evans 9 3-4 21, Koleno 7 3-4 19, Tiracorda 5 1-3 11, Kolesar 1 3-4 5, Z. McGonigal 4 0-0 12, D. McGonigal 2 0-0 5, N. Emigh 0 0-0 0, E. Emigh 0 0-0 0, Liptak 0 0-0 0, Rothrock 0 0-0 0, Kolp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 10-14 79.
Three-pointers: Potutschnig 2, Peterson 3; Z. McGonigal 4, D. McGonigal, Koleno 2.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 10 8 15 23—56
West Branch 8 25 20 26—79