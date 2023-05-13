ALLPORT — The West Branch baseball team ripped 15 hits — nine going for extra bases — and scored 14 runs to back Tyler Wilson in his first start of the season as the Warriors knocked off St. Joseph’s Academy 14-4 in six innings Friday at Robert T. Forney Field.
Lukas Colton, Luke Liptak and Brody Rothrock each belted two doubles, Matt Eirich and Wilson both smacked one and Isaac Tiracorda launched a no-doubt, solo home run to right to highlight the Warrior offense.
Wilson tossed five innings and allowed four runs (just two earned) on six hits. He walked two batters and struck out five. Easton Emigh pitched a scoreless sixth inning, striking out two.
“I’m happy with the performance,” West Branch head coach Aaron Tiracorda said. “We didn’t have our big brother, so to speak, with Luke (Liptak) or Lukas (Colton) to pitch. So we had to go deeper into our rotation.
“And they went out there and gave us a chance to win. Tyler pitched well for five and Easton came on in relief and had a nice inning. So that was good for us to show a little depth.”
West Branch jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Coby Kephart reached on an infield single, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on Colton’s double off the center field fence. Logan Folmar followed with an infield single and Colton scored when the throw to first went out of play.
Folmar was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs as he celebrated Senior Day as the Warriors’ lone senior.
Eirich gave West Branch a 3-0 advantage in the second as his base hit knocked in Rothrock, who had led off the inning with a double. Zach McGonigal and Tiracorda followed with consecutive walks, but Wolves starting pitcher Nick Warner struck out the Warrior 2-3-4 hitters to get out of the jam.
The Warriors added another run in the bottom of the third, thanks to an RBI double off the bat of Liptak, who plated Wilson. He started the inning with his own two-bagger.
With the Warriors in front 4-0, St. Joe’s was able to plate three runs in the top of the fourth to close the gap.
Wilson, who had retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced, working 1-2-3 innings in the first and third and allowing just a two-out single in the second, got in a little trouble in the fourth.
He gave up singles to Sam Krasowitz and Archie Welsh and walked Luke Duckworth to load the bases. The Wolves were able to turn that into a 3-run frame, as an error prolonged the inning, and were down just 4-3.
“We played four games in five days and anything can happen,” Tiracorda said. “When things started to tighten up a little bit, I wasn’t real comfortable.”
The Warriors got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fourth on Tiracorda’s big fly, but St. Joe’s responded with its own run in the top of the fifth, getting a RBI double from Welsh.
But Wilson was able to get out of the inning as he caught Welsh trying to steal third, making a good turn to the bag and tossing the ball to Liptak, who made the tag for the out.
“I can’t say enough about the pickoff move, that inside move,” Tiracorda said. “That’s a 200-level baseball play. He timed it perfectly. When you turn and go, you’re trying to get them when they’re leaning, and then you got ‘em. I’m happy with that.
“It’s another sign these guys are learning the game ... Baseball I.Q.”
West Branch then put the game out of reach with an 8-run fifth.
Colton and Rothrock each had 2-run doubles in the frame, Folmar plated two with a base hit and Eirich added a run-producing double in his first at bat of the stanza and an RBI single the second time up.
Eirich was 3-for-4 with three RBIs on the day.
The Warriors sent 14 batters to the plate in the inning.
West Branch ended it in the sixth on Liptak’s double — the team’s eighth — over the centerfielder’s head, which scored Folmar to invoke the 10-run rule.
“That’s the thing with these guys, they’re hitting for a lot of extra bases,” Tiracorda said. “That’s huge. And the at bats have been great. They’re long at bats. They’re grinding them out.”
Rothrock scored three runs in the game, while Tiracorda, Kephart, Colton, Folmar and Wilson’s courtesy runner Logan Liptak scored two apiece.
West Branch improved to 13-4 with the win.
The Warriors are back in action Monday at Juniata Valley.
St. Joseph’s Academy—4
Warner p-lf-ss 3000, Krasowitz c-1b 3020, Duckworth ss 2200, Welsh 3b-1b-3b 3121, Miller cf-2b-c 3100, Lingle 2b 2011, Gigante cf 1000, Jennings lf-3b-2b 3000, Anderson rf 2000. Totals: 25-4-6-4.
West Branch—14
Tiracorda c 2211, C. Kephart cf 4210, Colton ss 5223, Folmar 1b 4232, Wilson p-rf 3010, Lo. Liptak cr 0200, Lu. Liptak 3b 5022, B. Rothrock lf 3322, Eirich rf 4133, E. Emigh p 0000, Z. McGonigal 2b 2000. Totals: 33-14-15-13.
Score by Innings
St. Joe’s 000 310— 4 6 3
West Branch 211 181—14 15 2
Errors—Duckworth, Welsh, Jennings; McGonigal, Lu. Liptak. LOB—St. Joe’s 5, West Branch 12. 2B—Welsh; Colton 2, B. Rothrock 2, Wilson, Lu. Liptak 2, Eirich. HR—Tiracorda (solo, 4th). SB—Lingle; B. Rothrock, Folmar, Wilson. CS—Welsh (by Wilson). WP—Warner, Guss 2. PB—Krasowitz.
Pitching
St. Joseph’s Academy: Warner—4+ IP, 10 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO; Guss—2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO.
West Branch: Wilson—5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; E. Emigh—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Wilson (1-0). LP—Warner.