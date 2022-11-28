ALLPORT — The West Branch wrestling team went 9-11 in dual meets last season but dropped a handful of those matches by less than 10 points, while struggling to field a full lineup.
This year the Warriors have 18 kids in the room and should be able to run out wrestlers at every weight, which has 11th-year head coach Jason Bainey feeling optimistic about the 2022-23 season.
“Team-wise we should be a little better this year.” Bainey said. “The big thing is we should be able to have a full lineup. “Last year we had a lot of close matches and we were giving up 12-18 points. But we should have a full lineup right out of the gate and be able to cover all 13 weights.”
West Branch returns seven letterwinners to build around this season, including seniors Logan Folmar and Aaron Myers and juniors Landon Bainey, Tyler Biggans, Austin Kerin, Hunter Schnarrs and Scott Smeal.
Bainey is a two-time District 6 champ, one-time Southwest Regional titlist and two-time PIAA sixth-place finisher. Folmar is coming off a 24-win season that ended with a seventh-place finish at districts.
Also on the roster is senior Kaleb Sallurday, who won 17 bouts as a freshman and finished seventh in districts that season.
“We have a good group of guys,” Bainey said. “We have the football players that the kids look up to and Landon with his leadership, and Logan and Aaron have been around a long time. We only have a couple seniors this year, so those guys need to step up along with our big junior class.”
Nearly half the roster is made up of freshmen, who Bainey says have been working hard, and several will fill starting spots this season.
“We’re not sure yet who we’re keeping up and who we’re sending down (to junior high), but the big thing is those kids will help us fill some weights, but also be able to compete,” Bainey said. “We aren’t going to just bring someone up to fill a weight, we think they’ll be able to compete with the teams on our schedule and gain valuable mat time that will help them going forward.”
Despite eight of the 18 kids being freshman, Bainey says the team has been able to jump right into meaningful practices.
“They’re all working hard in the room,” he said. “We’ve been able to pick up the pace some and not have to start with basics. Practices are uptempo and upbeat and they have to be with only 10 practices before our first competition.”
Tentative weights for the start of the season are: freshmen Brielle Bainey or Bryce English at 107, followed by Landon Bainey at 114; sophomore Parker Knepp and freshmen Jake Mann and Drake Taylor are all in the mix at 121/127 with Sallurday going at 127/133; Schnarrs (139) and Myers (145) follow with freshmen Nick Parks (152) Reed Yingling (152) and Carter Yingling (160) next; Folmar (172), Biggans (189), Kerin (215), junior Tyler Wilson (215) and Smeal (285) round out the lineup.
As for team goals, Bainey says it’s time for the Warriors, who were a fixture in the District 6 Team Dual Tournament for a number of years, to get back to being a contender.
“We need to make district duals,” he said. “We were pretty fortunate back in 2012, 13, 14 where we made state duals five years in a row and were always at the top of the district. We have to get back to that mentality. It’s been a couple years since we’ve made team duals and we want to make that top 8 and go out and scrap and see if we can make it to Saturday.”
And while team success is certainly a big goal, Bainey says several kids have set big individual objectives as well.
“Landon is going to start the year at 114 and it’s the first year he’s had to cut some weight. His goal is strictly to be in the state finals,” Bainey said. “He wasn’t happy with the last two years losing in the state semis. His goals are a district, regional and state title.
“Logan is another one. He told us from Day 1 that his goal is to make it to the state tournament and go down there and compete for a medal. He’s been putting in the time.”
Bainey says the potential is there for several other Warriors to make a postseason push, if they put in the time and effort.
“Some of the other guys we are hoping to get to regionals and see what they can do,” Bainey said. “The goal is always to advance at the end of the year. So we’re setting small goals and once we reach those, we’ll set bigger goals.
“I’m hoping that the guys follow Logan and Landon and work hard. The key to this sport is to be mentally strong, be physical and put the time in.”
West Branch begins its season Friday at the Inter County Conference Tournament at Claysburg-Kimmel High School.
Roster
Seniors
*Logan Folmar, *Aaron Myers, Kaleb Sallurday.
Juniors
*Landon Bainey, *Tyler Biggans, *Austin Kerin, *Hunter Schnarrs, *Scott Smeal, Tyler Wilson.
Sophomores
Parker Knepp.
Freshmen
Brielle Bainey, Bryce English, Zach Fenush, Jake Mann, Drake Taylor, Nick Parks, Reed Yingling, Carter Yingling.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
2—at ICC Tournament (Claysburg-Kimmel), 4 p.m. 3—at ICC Tournament (Claysburg-Kimmel), 9 a.m. 13—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 15—Curwensville. 16—at Panther Holiday Classic (Mount Aloysius), 10:30 a.m. 17—at Panther Holiday Classic (Mount Aloysius), 9 a.m. 20—at Bellwood-Antis. 29/30—at MyHouse Trojan Wars (Chambersburg), 10 a.m.
January
5—at Moshannon Valley. 7—at Mountaineer Classic (Philipsburg-Osceola), 9 a.m. 10—Mount Union. 14—at Claysburg-Kimmel Duals, 8:30 a.m. 21—Central Cambria. 27—Ultimate Warrior Tournament, 11 a.m. 28—Ultimate Warrior Tournament, 9 a.m.
February
9—Penns Valley. 17/18—at District 6 Tournament (Altoona), TBA.
March
3/4—at Southwest Regional Tournament (Altoona), TBA. 9/10/11—at PIAA Tournament (Hershey), TBA.
Matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.