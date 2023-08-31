Week 2 in Progressland features four games with little to no history and one renewal of a rivalry last played in the mid 1990s.
Clearfield and Glendale each go on the road to play programs for the first time ever on the gridiron as the Bison tangle with Forest Hills and the Vikings face Meyersdale.
Philipsburg-Osceola also makes a brand new road trip as it plays Penn Cambria for the first-time in the regular season, although the teams did meet once in the playoffs.
Curwensville welcomes District 5 powerhouse Windber to Coach Andy Evanko Stadium for the first meeting since the 1930s, and West Branch makes the trip to Renovo to play Bucktail, which graced the Warriors’ schedule for 30 consecutive seasons, for the first time since 1995.
In the only semi-regular series on the slate, Moshannon Valley visits Everett in an Inter County Conference matchup that has been on and off the schedule over the past two decades.
Here are capsule previews of each matchup:
Clearfield (1-0) at Forest Hills (1-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: This is the first meeting between the teams.
LAST MEETING: The programs have never met.
LAST WEEK: CLEARFIELD 29, TYRONE 21: The Bison scored 21 unanswered second-half points to rally for the victory. Clearfield racked up 451 yards of offense, including 248 on the ground in the win. FOREST HILLS 47, JOHNSTOWN 0: Nate Cornell threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns and the Ranger defense limited Johnstown to 107 total yards in the shutout.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain, Brady Collins, Will Domico and Carter Freeland. Forest Hills’ Nate Cornell, Brady Mayes and Mason Papinchak.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Offensively, we have to control the ball,” Clearfield head coach Myles Caragein said. “No turnovers. Defensively, we need to swarm the ball carrier and tackle. Forest Hills has some runners that are tough to bring down. We need several players making the tackle.”
Windber (1-0) at Curwensville (0-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Windber leads 4-0, outscoring the Tide 122-7 in the 4-game series held from 1936-39.
LAST MEETING: The Golden Tide lost an 8-7 decision in 1939.
LAST WEEK: WINDBER 51, GLENDALE 6: Luke Hostetler piled up 320 yards and four TDs on the ground to lead the Rambles to victory. MEYERSDALE 39, CURWENSVILLE 20: The Golden Tide allowed a kick return and blocked punt return for touchdowns during a 26-point third quarter for the Red Raiders, who trailed 14-6 early in the second half.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Windber’s Tanner Barkley, Evan Brady and Luke Hostetler. Curwensville’s Cael Butler, Tyler Dunn, Braden Holland and Hunter Tkacik.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We must eliminate big plays,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “On defense, we gave up two long TDs. Our special teams must play better. We gave up two TDs on special teams via a blocked punt and kickoff returned for a TD.”
Glendale (0-1) at Meyersdale (1-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: This is the first meeting between the teams.
LAST MEETING: The programs have never met.
LAST WEEK: WINDBER 51, GLENDALE 6: The Vikings’ lone TD came on a Connor Potutschnig 97-yard kickoff return in a game that saw the Vikings allow 395 yards on the ground. MEYERSDALE 39, CURWENSVILLE 20: The Red Raiders scored two special teams TDs in a 26-point third quarter that helped them rally from a 14-6 deficit.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Glendale’s Landen McGarvey, Troy Misiura, Connor Potutschnig and Daniel Williams. Meyersdale’s Ian Brenneman, Malachi Carr and Dylan Teets.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Losing Jacob Lukehart in first quarter Week 1 really changed our gameplan,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “He worked very hard and is a special talent that we won’t be able to replace in one player. We had a very intense week of practice and everyone involved is eager to get back on the field. Our offensive and defensive line will be key for us. Also, we must tackle and not turn over the football.”
Moshannon Valley (0-1) at Everett (1-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Mo Valley leads 9-2.
LAST MEETING: The Black Knights ran for 215 yards and threw for 204 more in a 36-13 rout of the Warriors in 2021.
LAST WEEK: NORTH STAR 28, MO VALLEY 13: The Knights gave up a safety and 75-yard kick return in the final 36 seconds of the first half to turn a 7-6 lead into a 15-7 deficit and they were unable to recover in the 15-point loss. EVERETT 21, WEST BRANCH 6: Everett forced six turnovers and got a Pick-6 from Jonathan Cooper, who had three interceptions, in winning for the first time since the 2021 season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Mo Valley’s Micah Beish, Tanner Kephart and Sam Shipley. Everett’s Jonathan Cooper, Jakobe Harman and George Kuhne.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to not beat ourselves,” Mo Valley head coach Chris Davidson said. “Anytime you are building something from the ground up there are going to be growing pains, especially when you have as many young guys as we do. I feel good about this team… they are kids of incredible character and love to work. It’ll be fun to watch their growth.”
Philipsburg-Osceola (1-0) at Penn Cambria (1-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Philipsburg-Osceola holds a 1-0 edge.
LAST MEETING: The Mounties topped the Panthers 35-8 in the District 6 semifinals in 2006 in the only meeting between the programs.
LAST WEEK: PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 35, HUNTINGDON 7: The Mounties put up the final 35 points of the game behind Jakodi Jones’ 107 yards and three rushing scores to open the season with a win. RICHLAND 26, PENN CAMBRIA 21: The Rams outscored the Panthers 20-6 in the second half to rally for the win. Penn Cambria’s Brady Jones had 3 TD tosses in the loss.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Philipsburg-Osceola’s Nick Johnson, Jakodi Jones, Cam Mason and Zack Meyers. Penn Cambria’s Brady Jones, Carter McDermott and Thomas Plunkett.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to limit big plays from their offense and force them to drive the football on us,” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said. “We need to continue to win the turnover battle. Finally, we need to continue to improve up front on the offensive and defensive lines.”
West Branch (0-1) at Bucktail (1-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: West Branch leads the series 23-7.
LAST MEETING: The Warriors won the last meeting in 1995 by a score of 35-7. The programs met every season from 1966 through 1995.
LAST WEEK: EVERETT 21, WEST BRANCH 6: West Branch committed six turnovers in the opening-week loss. BUCKTAIL 46, SHEFFIELD 26: Braylon Fantaski ran for three touchdowns and finished with 11 carries for 125 yards as the Bucks built a 32-0 halftime lead on the way to the win.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Craig Fluck, Koby Kephart and Wyatt Schwiderske. Bucktail’s Braylon Fantaski, Brody Pentz and Pettingill.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to not turn the ball over and play aggressive on both sides of the ball,” West Branch head coach Michael Nines said. “If we play fast and loose, we should do alright.”