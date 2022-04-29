ALLPORT — The West Branch baseball team got a solid performance from lefty Owen Graham on the mound to down visiting Moshannon Valley 7-2 on Thursday afternoon.
Graham threw 6 1/3 innings before hitting 100 pitches. He allowed just two runs on five hits and three walks, while striking out 12.
His offense backed him up as well, working Knight starter Michael Kitko for eight walks in just four innings of work.
“Owen pitched really good,” said West Branch head coach Dave Learish. “I have been really happy with our pitching performances. It’s been the highlight of what we have seen so far this year.
“These guys are working hard. Owen has worked hard over the winter and he was ready to go. He pitched awesome today. He was around the plate all day long getting ahead of hitters.”
Moshannon Valley scored the first run of the game in the second inning as Kitko singled into right and came home on a double into center by Zach Witherow.
But the Warriors got a big defense play when Landyn Evans hit a rocket line drive that was snagged by Graham, who turned and threw to shortstop Zack Tiracorda to get the double play.
West Branch tied it up in the bottom of the third inning, as Zack Tiracorda singled with one out. Three consecutive walks, including a bases-loaded one to Luke Liptak tied the game at 1.
Logan Folmar looked to push across another run with a grounder, but it went right back to Kitko, who flung it from his glove to catcher Ethan Webb to get Tiracorda at home for the third out of the inning.
Moshannon Valley retook the lead when Webb hit a one-out single. His courtesy runner Darrian DeLatrre stole second then moved to third on a balk.
A two-out single into center by Kaydin Hansel plated DeLattre and gave the Knights back a 2-1 lead.
The Warriors took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth inning, as Zach McGonigal drew a one out walk. He then stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch.
Isaac Tiracorda walked on a full count, and brother Zack Tiracorda smacked another double to plate both Isaac and McGonigal.
Graham drew his own walk and the Warriors tried a double steal, but Tiracorda was caught in rundown and tagged out at home, ending the threat.
It proved to be the last inning for Kitko, who threw 101 pitches in four innings.
“There was a little inconsistency in the zone and I don’t often say anything, because I have a lot of respect (for the umpires),” said Cornelius. “He just didn’t hit the zone. You think he does and they are the ones behind the plate. That’s not my job.”
Moshannon Valley loaded the bases in the top of the sixth with one out, but the Warriors got a defensive gem of their own from Zack Tiracorda at short, who fielded a grounder and threw a bullet to home to get a force out.
Graham struck the batter out swinging to end the threat.
“It’s tough when you have guys on and you want to try and do your job,” Cornelius said. “Sometimes you can, but that’s just part of the game. I have watched other teams go all game long and not hit and then get on fire in the last inning.
“Hats off to West Branch. They did their job and they won the game.”
West Branch went on to score four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, led by two-run single from Liptak.
Graham went out to start the seventh and struck out the first batter looking on four pitches.
He made way for Lukas Colton, who got a ground out and a strikeout to set the final at 7-2.
“Zack made a great play for us there in the hole. That’s what we need. If we can make some defensive plays we can be fairly competitive.
“I am very happy with the effort today.”
West Branch improved to 6-4 overall, 5-4 in the Inter County Conference and 2-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.
The Warriors play at St. Joseph’s this evening at 7.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 5-3 overall, 4-3 in the ICC and 2-2 in the MVL.
The Knights host Claysburg-Kimmel today.
Moshannon Valley—2
Kephart cf-p 4000, O’Donnell lf 3000, Webb c 2010, DeLattre cr 0100, Kitko p-cf 2120, Witherow ss 2011, Hansel 2b 3011, Evans 1b 3000, Gregg 3b 3000, Hummel rf 0000, Nelson dh 3000. Totals: 25-2-5-2.
West Branch—7
I. Tiracorda c 2211, Z. Tiracorda ss 3232, Colton 2b-p 3110, Graham p-rf 2000, Liptak 3b 1012, Folmar 1b 4001, Guglielmi cf 4000, B. Rothrock lf 4000, McGonigal 2210. Totals: 25-7-7-6.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 010 100 0—2 5 1
West Branch 001 204 x—7 7 0
Errors—Witherow. LOB—Moshannon Valley 5, West Branch 10. DP—West Branch 1. 2B—Witherow. I. Tiracorda, Z. Tiracorda 2. SB—DeLattre, Kitko. McGonigal. HBP—Z. Tiracorda (by Kephart). Balk—Graham. WP—Kitko 3.
Pitching
Mo Valley: Kitko—4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 8 BB, 8 SO. Kephart—2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
West Branch: Graham—6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 12 SO. Colton—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Graham (2-2). LP—Kitko (2-2).