CRESSON — A quick 3-pointer, turnover and transition bucket had the West Branch boys basketball team down 5-0 just 39 seconds into Thursday's District 6 Class 2A Championship against United.
The fast start for the senior-laden Lions was a sign of things to come at Mount Aloysius College as the top seed went on to a 70-42 victory over the Warriors to claim the D-6 title.
West Branch turned the ball over 18 times — 13 coming in the first half, while United drilled nine 3-pointers on 24 attempts. The Lions also owned the boards in the second half, doubling the Warriors as they outscored West Branch 37-20 over the final two quarters.
"Turnovers and rebounds," West Branch head coach Danny Clark said. "We've been doing really well with that the last eight to 10 games — rebounding and limiting our turnovers. But that killed us.
"We didn't get many possessions like we usually do. Credit (United) though. Their man was a little more aggressive than we thought it would be. We were getting around them, we were just out of position. The young team came out a little bit. (United) is a majority of seniors and they've been playing in some big games the last couple years."
United extended the lead to 16-6 late in the first, but the Warriors ended the frame on a 6-0 run to cut it to 16-12 heading to the second. Joel Evans and Owen Koleno netted all 12 Warrior points, each with six.
But the Lions slowly rebuilt the double-digit lead behind seven points from Joseph Marino and five from Dylan Dishong, who also dished out six assists in the first half alone.
Dishong ended the game with eight helpers and United piled up 21 assists as they were able to work the ball inside and out to find the open man underneath for a lot of easy layups, while also spotting up for open 3s.
Clark thought the size of the court was a factor for the Warriors.
"It's a big difference on defense, he said. "It's a little more to close out on. It 100 percent was a factor. But we have to rebound. We did not rebound much at all. Joel had a good game.
"But it seemed like every time we had a little run, they'd get a putback and next thing you know they'd get four to six points real quick."
The Warriors actually held a 15-10 edge on the boards in the first half as it was the 13-3 disadvantage with turnovers that helped United build the 11-point lead.
But the Lions completely flipped the script on the glass in the second half, which helped them surge to a 25-point lead at one point in the third.
Koleno drilled a 3 to start the second half and get the Warriors back to within eight at 33-25, but United scored the next 17 to effectively put the game out of reach.
"Our goal was to get it under 10 after halftime," Clark said. "We wanted to come out and get it to eight or seven going to the fourth. We opened up and hit a shot, and we're a good third-quarter team, but then we didn't score again for four or five minutes. We were down eight and next thing you know it was 18.
"But we kept our fight. I'm proud of our guys."
Bradley Felix was the key cog for the Lions in the run as he controlled the boards and scored nine third-quarter points. He led all players in points (23) and rebounds (11).
United took a 52-31 lead to the fourth and won that quarter 18-11 to set the final.
Marino also had a double double for the Lions with 19 points and 10 boards.
Koleno paced the Warriors with 19 points. Evans netted 14 and had 10 rebounds. Isaac Tiracorda added seven points, eight rebounds and five assists.
United improved to 25-2 with the win.
West Branch slipped to 19-8, but the Warriors' season is not over.
They will host District 10 third-place finisher Lakeview March 10 in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs at a time to be determined.
"Our goal was to make the district finals towards the middle of the season," Clark said. "We had the belief we could do that. This wasn't our best showing, but I liked how our young guys played. I loved how Joel played. They played great. They're sophomores.
"United was hot. And congratulations to them. But we're going to plan on being back here. We have much to improve on."
West Branch—42
Colton 0 0-0 0, Evans 4 6-11 14, Koleno 9 0-1 19, Tiracorda 3 1-2 7, Kolesar 1 0-0 2, Z. McGonigal 0 0-0 0, D. McGonigal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-14 42.
United—70
Worthington 3 1-2 7, Dishong 2 0-0 5, Robertson 2 0-0 6, Marino 8 0-0 19, Felix 10 2-3 23, Payne 3 0-0 8, Darr 0 0-0 0, Stiffler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 3-5 70.
Three-pointers: Koleno; Robertson 2, Marino 3, Dishong, Felix, Payne 2.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 12 10 9 11—42
United 16 17 19 18—70