KITTANNING — The West Branch boys basketball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday in the Hawks Nest at Armstrong Area High School, falling to WPIAL champion Aliquippa 84-29 in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.
The Warriors hung with the Quips for a quarter despite a slow start, but the reining PIAA class 3A runners-up pulled away in the middle two quarters, outscoring West Branch 45-10 during that stretch.
“They’re going to be in the state finals,” West Branch head coach Danny Clark said of the Quips. “Four of them were sophomores last year and they made the state finals in Triple-A. Now those four are juniors and they’re in 2A. So yeah, we expect them to do pretty well in Hershey.”
The Quips rushed out to a 9-0 start before Warrior Owen Koleno stopped the initial run with a 3-pointer.
But Aliquippa kept pushing the pace and were able to finish at the rim often as it built a 22-8 advantage.
West Branch went on a 6-0 surge late in the quarter, closing the gap back to 8 at 22-14 but the Quips got it back to 10 at the quarter’s end.
Still, Clark was pleased with how his team answered the bell early.
“They had a really quick start, but boy, we responded,” Clark said. “That was a lot of fun how we responded going into the second quarter. We were blocking some of their shots up at the rim, showing our athletic ability. Our guys were playing their butts off. There was no lack of effort.”
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they’re shots weren’t falling to start the second despite getting some open jumpers and they quickly found themselves behind by 15, 31-16
“I’m happy how we broke the press in the first half,” Clark said. “We kept our composure. We had some good looks. We had some open shots. They just didn’t fall. They had pressure and they sped us up. It was tough to slow it down and try to set something up.”
Ahead 31-16, Aliquippa got three consecutive offensive rebounds after a missed second free throw in the same possession and scored four quick points. That sequence started a 15-0 run for the Quips, who surged to a 46-16 lead in the blink of an eye.
“It got away from us there a little bit,” Clark said. “They got a couple rebounds and next thing you know they’re scoring 12-15 points just like that.”
Aliquippa led 50-20 at the half and extended the advantage to 69-24 by the end of the third quarter. The Quips made 31 of their 54 shots through the first three quarters and held a 34-14 advantage on the boards.
The Quips won the fourth quarter 15-5 to set the final.
Donovan Walker led Aliquippa with 23 points, five assists and five steals. Jayace was also in double figures with 10 points. Cameron Lindsey added nine points and 10 rebounds, while Quentin Good scored six points, grabbed five boards, dished out five assists and had four steals.
Joel Evans paced the Warriors with eight points and eight rebounds. Koleno scored seven points and grabbed six boards.
Kyle Kolesar, the Warriors’ lone senior ended his career with two points and four rebounds.
“Kyle meant a lot to this program and to me,” Clark said. “He’s a great kid, and he’s going to do great things. We’re really exited for his future. He will always be part of this program. It’s tough losing Kyle.
“He was on a team that went to states his freshman year too. So he got to go two times, and he’s the only one who has ever done that. He’s the only one that ever won two ICC titles outright too. We knew that internally, but not a lot of people outside know that.”
West Branch ends the season with a record of 20-9.
“Our plans are to be back, obviously,” Clark said. “But nothing is ever a given and we know that.”
Aliquippa improved to 22-6 and move on to the PIAA quarterfinals where they’ll face Bishop Canevin Saturday at a site to be determined.
West Branch—29
Koleno 3 0-0 7, Evans 4 0-0 8, Colton 1 0-0 3, Tiracorda 2 1-2 5, Kolesar 1 0-0 2, Z. McGonigal 2 0-0 4, D. McGonigal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 1-2 29.
Aliquippa—84
DeM Walker 4 0-0 8, Do. Walker 9 1-2 23, Qu. Goode 3 0-0 6, Lindsey 4 1-2 9, Williams 5 0-2 10, Hayes 3 0-2 6, McBride 1 0-0 2, Freeman 3 0-0 6, Gaskins 2 0-0 4, Qa’ Goode 3 0-0 8, Hasan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 38 2-8 84.
Three-pointers: Koleno, Colton; Do. Walker 4, Qa Goode 2.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 14 6 4 5—29
Aliquippa 24 26 19 15—84