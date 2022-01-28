ALLPORT — The West Branch boys basketball team simply couldn’t miss at the start of Thursday’s game against Juniata Valley.
The Warriors hit their first seven shots of the game, including a trio of 3-pointers, and jumped out to a 17-4 lead over the Hornets midway through the first quarter.
That early 13-point lead ended up being the margin of victory as West Branch picked up a 63-50 victory to even its overall record at 8-8.
“That was probably one of our highest-scoring first quarters of the year,” West Branch head coach Danny Clark said. “To start off like that is great.
“But Juniata Valley is no slouch. Their record doesn’t show how good they are. But this is six of or our last seven (games won). We’re a second-half squad.”
The Warriors finished the first quarter with a 25-12 advantage. Zack Tiracorda scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the opening frame, while Jackson Croyle drilled a pair of 3s to help lift the hosts to the early double-digit advantage.
West Branch cooled off substantially after the hot start, however.
It hit on just three of its final 11 shots in the first quarter, then went 4-for-17 in the second, which included missing its first 10 shots from behind the arc.
Making matters worse for the Warriors in the second quarter was its inability to get many second chances as the Hornets did a good job boxing out and cleaned up most of the missed shots. Juniata Valley won the rebound battle 12-6 in the second and was able to stay in the game despite shooting just 2-of-12 from the field.
“We controlled the boards and we were pushing the ball in the first quarter,” Clark said. “But in the second, even when we got the rebound we weren’t looking to go. I thought we had some good looks the second quarter, but the shots weren’t falling. First quarter they did. They’re not always going to fall like that.”
West Branch was able to up its advantage in the third quarter, using a full court press that caused the Hornets some problems, which led to turnovers and easy transition buckets for the Warriors.
West Branch won the third quarter 15-9 to take a 49-30 lead to the fourth.
The Hornets were able to close the deficit to as few as 11 in the final stanza, getting six points from Connor Robinson and four apiece from Elias McFadden and Reid Edwards, who was also a menace on the boards.
Edwards led all players with 13 rebounds, while McFadden pulled down nine. Juniata Valley was plus-7 in the game on the glass.
But the Hornets could not get any closer than 11 and West Branch took the 13-point win to inch closer to the top of the Inter County Conference.
The Warriors improved to 8-2 in the ICC and find themselves just a game back of Williamsburg as well as Mount Union, which West Branch beat 49-42 on Tuesday.
Isaac Tiracorda netted 13 points and dished out five assists for the Warriors, while Sage Carr and Owen Koleno both scored nine points. Carr also pulled down seven rebounds. Zack Tiracorda led the Warriors in boards with eight.
“I’m liking my depth,” Clark said. We got Sage back. We got our speed back. And we’re a balanced-scoring team. You don’t know where it’s coming from and we like it like that.”
West Branch is back in action Tuesday at Williamsburg.
Juniata Valley—50
Diehl 2 3-4 8, Robinson 2 4-5 9, McFadden 3 0-0 6, Edwards 5 5-8 15, Mattas 3 0-0 9, Beck 1 0-0 3, Soder 0 0-2 0, Baumia 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 12-19 50.
West Branch—63
I. Tiracorda 6 1-1 13, Z. Tiracorda 7 1-2 18, Croyle 3 0-0 9, Evans 1 2-3 4, Kolesar 1 0-0 2, Carr 2 1-1 6, Koleno 3 0-1 9, McGonigal 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 2-2 2, Vargas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 7-11 63.
Three-pointers: Mattas 3, Diehl, Robinson, Beck; Z. Tiracorda 3, Croyle 3, Koleno 3, Carr.
Score by Quarters
Juniata Valley 12 9 9 20—50
West Branch 25 9 15 14—63