ALLPORT — West Branch’s Kyle Kolesar scored consecutive buckets off offensive rebounds to start the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against St. Joseph’s Academy.
The two baskets gave the Warriors a 54-41 lead — the first double-digit lead in the game.
It was pretty much how Kolesar and the Warriors did most of their damage all game long, dominating in the paint in a 67-56 victory.
Kolesar and Joel Evans combined for 26 boards, outrebounding the Wolfpack on their own, and each had double doubles.
Evans netted 26 to go with 11 rebounds, while Kolesar scored 13 and ripped down 15 boards.
West Branch was 22-of-42 from the field in the first three quarters and settled in right at 50 percent for the game (30-for-60) — and the Warriors didn’t hit a 3-pointer and tried only nine times.
“We didn’t make a 3 tonight,” West Branch head coach Danny Clark said. “West Branch basketball did not make a 3. Our inside guys are playing well right now. We’re finding our rhythm. Kyle, Joel, that was very much a team-game for us.
“We made the extra pass. We were finding the hot guy. And we weren’t really going to Kyle, those were a lot of offensive boards and putbacks. When those guys are playing like that, it’s hard to take anybody out.”
The win was crucial for the Warriors, who clinched a playoff spot with an 11-11 record. West Branch had already clinched a spot as per points in District 6, but the school has a .500 rule for its teams to enter the postseason.
West Branch had to win its final three regular season games to make it.
“They’ve earned it,” Clark said. “Did I think we’d get there? Absolutely. I think we can win every game. But it’s a credit to them. This is a great group. They’re a fun group. I enjoy coming to practice. I love seeing their faces. They make practices fun, but we get our work done too.
“They didn’t want to lose on their home court, seniors (Jackson Croyle, Zack Tiracorda) especially in their last home game of the year.”
St. Joe’s scored the final six points of the first quarter to take a 13-12 lead heading to the second. Spencer Gigante netted six of his team-high 14 in the frame to help the Wolfpack grab the early advantage.
But after a back-and-forth second quarter, West Branch grabbed the momentum with a late 9-2 run to take a 32-27 lead into the break.
Evans had seven in the frame, while Kolesar had six. Both players nearly had double doubles by the half with Evans going for 10 and 7, and Kolesar hitting 8 and 8.
The game teetered between a 3- and 5-point lead for the Warriors for much of the third quarter before they were able to get a little more cushion at the end of the frame, taking a 50-41 advantage into the final frame.
Evans netted nine in the third, while Isaac Tiracorda scored six. Tiracorda ended the game with 16 points and four assists.
Kolesar made his big back-to-back plays to start the fourth and Tiracorda followed with a fast break finish off a Croyle steal to make the score 56-41 and cause St. Joe’s to take a timeout.
But the 15-point deficit was far too much for the Wolfpack to overcome as the Warriors continued to pour it on, going up by as many as 20 before settling in on the 11-point victory.
“I can’t say enough. I’m so proud of these guys,” Clark said.
Charlie Yartz (11) and Nick Warner (10) joined Wolfpack teammate Gigante in double digits.
St. Joe’s, which needed to win the game to clinch a class A playoff spot, finished its season at 7-14.
West Branch (11-11) now awaits the release of the District 6 class 2A brackets to see who, when and where it plays.
St. Joseph’s—56
N. Warner 4 2-3 10, Eby 0 0-0 0, Yartz 4 0-0 11, Gigante 6 1-2 14, Peters 1 3-4 5, C. Warner 3 0-1 7, Hall 2 3-5 7, Capparelle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 9-15 56.
West Branch—67
Evans 11 4-6 26, I. Tiracorda 8 0-2 16, Kolesar 6 1-2 13, Z. Tiracorda 3 2-3 8, Croyle 2 0-0 4, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Carr 0 0-0 0, McGonigal 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0, Stavola 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 7-13 67.
Three-pointers: Yartz 3, Gigante, C. Warner.
Score by Quarters
St. Joseph’s 13 14 14 15—56
West Branch 12 20 18 17—67