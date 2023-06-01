LORETTO — The West Branch softball team doubled-up Claysburg-Kimmel in hits, 8-4, Wednesday afternoon in the District 6 Class A championship game, but walks proved to be the undoing for the Lady Warriors as the Bulldogs captured the title with an 11-5 victory at St. Francis’ Red Flash Field.
A pair of West Branch pitchers combined to walk 11 Lady Bulldogs — three of which came in a row with one out in the top of the second before Payton Hinish belted a grand slam to right field.
That blast turned a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead for Claysburg and forced West Branch to play catch up for the rest of the afternoon. The Lady Warriors battled back within one at 5-4 with two runs in the bottom of fourth, but that’s as close as they got as the Lady Bulldogs pulled away from there with two runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth.
West Branch did end the game on a high note, as Greysyn Gable blasted a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the seventh. The loss didn’t end the Lady Warriors’ season though, as they will compete in the PIAA playoffs on Monday as the No. 2 seed from District 6.
“We depended on Makena (Moore) all season, and she’s come through,” said West Branch coach Dan Betts. “Today was just an off day, and every pitcher is going to have those days. The control just wasn’t there, and we compounded things with a few errors we had.
“It was the walks and errors in a couple of their big innings, and they had the one big hit (grand slam). But, it was the walks that got the bases loaded before that.
“I don’t take anything away from Claysburg. They are a good team, and we knew this was going to to be battle. We tried to fight, but we just came up short today.”
Claysburg threatened in he first before the inning ended in weird fashion. The Lady Bulldogs drew a pair of walks around two strikeouts by Moore. Bella Francona kept running to second on her walk, and as she did, EmaLee Cavender was called out at third for not stepping back towards third while Moore had the ball in the circle for the final out.
West Branch then grabbed the lead with a run in the bottom of the first when Carsyn Wesesky tripled to right field off the tip of the outfielder’s’ glove and scored on a sac fly by Gable.
That run gave the Lady Warriors some early momentum, as Moore went out and struck out the first batter in the second. However, she then walked three straight before Hinish’s grand slam to right quickly made it 4-1.
Cavender then reached on an error, but Moore righted the ship with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
Claysburg then tacked on another run in the third.
Francona led off the inning with a walk, then went first-to-third on a sac bunt before scoring on a wild pitch to put the Lady Bulldogs up 5-1.
West Branch countered with a run in the bottom of the third.
No. 9 batter Madison Butler jump-started a rally with a single to right with one out. She went to second on a groundout before Wesesky drew a two-out walk to extend the inning. Gable then ripped a single to left to plate Butler. Gable was 2-for-2 with the homer and three RBIs on the day.
Moore quickly retired the side in order in the fourth and West Branch came back in and pushed two more runs across against Cavender to make it a game at 5-4.
Alaina Royer doubled to right-center to get things rolling, then just made it to third when Mallory Graham blooped a single to center. Cavender countered with a strikeout, but Butler came through with a clutch two-out, two-run single to center to pull West Branch within one.
Any momentum West Branch built was quickly taken away, though, as Claysburg got those two runs right back in the fifth.
Navaeh Walter doubled with one out and scored on a triple to right by Francona. An errant throw back into the infield on the play allowed Francona to score as well for a 7-4 Lady Bulldog lead.
West Branch tried to answer in the bottom half and got walks from Wesesky and Gable to open the frame. However, Cavender retired the next three batters to halt any thoughts of a rally.
Moore hit Zakera Bush to open the sixth, which spelled the end for her as West Branch turned to Kamryn MacTavish in the circle.
That decision didn’t pay off as MacTavish walked four of the ensuing six batters as the Lady Bulldogs scored four more runs to go up 11-4. Walter had a two-run single in that stretch.
That rally proved to be the final dagger for the Lady Warriors, who didn’t go down without a fight though. They stranded runners on the corners in the sixth before Gable led off the seventh with her blast to left to set the final score.
Moore followed with a single, but Cavender ripped off three straight outs to end the game.
Claysburg’s win denied West Branch of just its third District 6 title. However, the Lady Warriors will make program history on Monday as they are slated to host a home state playoff game for the first time against District 9 runner-up Elk County Catholic.
“Now we have to come back from this, and it’s a short period of time and play again Monday to start the state tournament,” said Betts. “We got to get this behind us as soon as possible. I know for players it’s tough, and it’s tough for coaches too.
“We would have loved to win this game, but luckily we played well enough this season where we had a next game coming into this title game. It looks like it’s gong to a home (state) game.
“We’ve had a lot of local support from the fans this year, so that will be enjoyable for them as well.”
Claysburg-Kimmel—11
Cavender p 4000, J. Helsel cf 3100, Walter c 4122, Alicia Mussleman cr 0100, Francona 2b 1211, McKenzie Black 3b 2001, McKenna Black lf 2100, Swindell ss 3100, Bush 1b 2200, Hinish dp 3114, Launa Musselman pr 0100, Lehman rf (flex) 0000, C. Helsel rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 24-11-4-8.
West Branch—5
Bainey 3b 3000, Ca. Wesesky 1b 2110, Gable c 2123, Moore p 4010, Ch. Wesesky pr 0000, MacTavish ss-p 4000, Royer 2b 4110, Graham cf 3110, Betts lf-rf 3000, Butler rf-ss 3122. Totals: 28-5-8-5.
Score by Innings
Claysburg 041 024 0—11 4 0
West Branch 101 200 1— 5 8 3
LOB: CK 6, WB 9. 2B: Walter; Royer. 3B: Francona; Ca. Wesesky. HR: Hinish; Gable. SF: Gable. SAC: McKenzie Black. HBP: Bush (by Moore). SB: Cavender 2, Ch. Wesesky.
Pitching
CK: EmaLee Cavender-7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 9 SO.
WB: Makena Moore-5+ IP, 3 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 7 BB, 8 SO, 1 HB; Kamryn MacTavish-2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO.
WP: Cavender. LP: Moore.