HOUTZDALE — Glendale came out of the halftime break on fire Monday at Lamont Close Gymnasium, hitting five of its first six shots to open the frame on a 13-0 run.
The Vikings ended up 9-of-16 in the third and turned a close 30-23 halftime lead over Moshannon Valley into a 43-23 advantage after three.
The Knights rallied in the fourth, but Glendale held them off for a 63-54 victory — the Vikings’ second straight win after starting the season 0-8.
Connor Potutschnig drained a pair of 3s, while Tannor Holes hit one in the early moments of the third quarter and Logan Cree and Mason Peterson both hit short jumpers to give the Vikings a 43-23 advantage just a few minutes into the third.
“The kids shooting and getting in a groove was key,” Glendale head coach Steve Sinclair said. “Once you’re on and building a little bit of confidence, you can build a lead from seven to 20 pretty quick.”
“They got things going early in the third quarter and we couldn’t get anything to go,” Mo Valley head coach Justin Rydbom said. “And we waited too long to turn up the defensive intensity. Once we did that, we crawled back into it, but we waited too long. We just didn’t come out with any defensive intensity to start the second half.”
Mo Valley matched the Vikings the rest of the third, but found itself in a 53-34 hole heading to the fourth.
There, the Black Knights ramped up the pressure defense, causing the Vikings to turn it over six times in the frame. Mo Valley was able to turn several of those turnovers into points as it whittled down the deficit.
But to the Vikings’ credit, they made enough buckets throughout the quarter to hold the double-digit lead to almost the very end.
“I think we finally have some guys that are meshing together,” Sinclair said. “it’s good when they’re playing as one. They’re out there talking and taking care of the ball, and they didn’t let anything rattle them. When you see the other team putting up some points and see the lead go from 20 to 11 or nine, you can easily pack it in and let it become a game, but they didn’t.”
Ethan Webb netted six of his 11 points in the fourth to spur on the Knight rally. Webb also had four assists and four rebounds in the game.
“I’ve been waiting for Ethan to get more involved in the offense,” Rydbom said. “i’ve been telling him every game to get more involved. I think with Michael (Kitko) being out, I forced (Webb) to go to the point guard spot because he has the ability to create shots on his own. if he continues to do that and we get back everybody healthy and get our energy up, we can do good things.”
The Vikings led the game 14-12 after the first quarter, despite starting out just 4-o-f-17 from the field. Glendale did take advantage of eight turnovers by the Knights, who took just 10 shots in the frame, hitting four of them. Mo Valley turned it over 16 times in the first half.
Sam Howard (4) and James Hummel (6) scored all but two of Mo Valley’s points in the quarter. Howard had 16 for the game to go with seven rebounds, while Hummel scored 14 and added six boards.
Glendale got some breathing room in the second quarter, thanks to the hot hand of Peterson, who drilled three 3-pointers and scored a total of 11 in the frame. Peterson netted a game-high 25 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
“He’s got a good shot,” Sinclair said. “He could score 30 a game if he gets the inside-out game going. He can put some points up.”
Also a big key to the Vikings success was Cree, who filled the stat sheet. He scored 13 points, pulled down eight rebounds, dished out seven assists and had five steals.
“He makes us go. He’s the leader on the court,” Sinclair said. “He gives 100 percent every game. There is no quit in him. He plays hard and i think the rest of the guys feed off him and his energy.”
Glendale (2-8 overall, 1-4 in the ICC and 2-1 in the MVL) is back in action Thursday, hosting Juniata Valley.
Mo Valley (1-8 overall, 1-6 in the ICC and 0-4 in the MVL) visits Northern Cambria today.
Glendale—63
Cree 5 3-10 13, Peterson 10 0-1 25, Holes 3 0-0 8, Potutschnig 4 0-0 11, Lukehart 3 1-2 7, Krepps 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 4-13 63.
Mo Valley—54
Hansel 1 0-0 3, Webb 5 0-0 11, Hummel 6 2-4 14, Howard 5 6-10 16, Shoemaker 2 0-0 4, Evans 1 0-0 2, Kephart 2 0-0 4, Beish 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 8-14 53.
Three-pointers: Peterson 5, Holes, Potutschnig ; Webb, Hansel.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 14 16 23 10—63
Mo Valley 12 11 11 20—54