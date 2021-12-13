BLAIRSVILLE — The Glendale wrestling team began its season Saturday at the Babbit Duals at River Valley High School.
The Vikings went 4-1 on the day to finish second. Penns Valley, which beat Glendale 36-30 during the round robin tournament, took first.
Glendale defeated Bellwood-Antis (45-12), Meyersdale (39-27) Southmoreland (42-27) and River Valley (45-17).
Zach Vereshack (132), Zeke Dubler (160), Suds Dubler (172), Britton Spangle (215) and Brock Smeal (285) all went 5-0 on the day.
Spangle and Zeke Dubler both recorded four pins. Vershack, Suds Dubler and Smeal each had three pins.
Ryder Krise was 4-1 at 113 and George Campbell went 4-1 at 138. Nate Storm was 3-2 at 120.
As a team, the Vikings were 29-8 in contested bouts, while picking up eight forfeit wins.
Glendale is back in action Tuesday, hosting Moshannon Valley.
Glendale 45, Bellwood-Antis 12
113—Ryder Krise, G, pinned Shane Rachael, BA, 1:30. (6-0).
120—No bout.
126—Nate Storm, G, dec. Nathan Rabenstein, BA, 4-2. (9-0).
132—Zach Vereshack, G, won by forfeit. (15-0).
138—George Campbell, G, won by forfeit. (21-0).
145—Dayton Johnson, G, Ben Ritchey, BA, 12-11.(24-0).
152—Elias Alley, BA, won by forfeit. (24-6).
160—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Xander Shank, BA, 3:11. (30-6).
172—Suds Dubler, G, pinned Damon Mills, BA, 1:16. (36-6).
189—Jason Pluebell, BA, won by forfeit. (36-12).
215—Britton Spangle, G, dec. Ethan Norris, BA, 10-5. (39-12).
285—Brock Smeal, G, pinned Zach Amato, BA, 1:39. (45-12).
106—No bout.
Glendale 39, Meyersdale 27
113—Krise, G, dec. Samuel Deist, m, 4-2.(3-0).
120—TJ Broadwater, M, won by forfeit. (3-6).
126—Trevor Donaldson, M, pinned Storm, G, 0:47. (3-12).
132—Vereshack, G, pinned Blake Marteney, M, 2:41. (9-12).
138—Campbell, G, pinned Maddox Keefer, M, 1:26. (15-12).
145—Gavin Topper, M, dec. Johnson, G, 13-7. (15-15).
152—Bryan Donitzen, M, won by forfeit. (15-21).
160—Z. Dubler, G, pinned Lars Murray, M, 0:46. (21-21).
172—S. Dubler, G, pinned Collin Krause, M, 0:59. (27-21).
189—Zachary Summy, M, won by forfeit. (27-27).
215—Spangle, G, pinned Kyle Robertson, M, 2:33. (33-27).
285—Smeal, G, won by forfeit. (39-27).
106—No bout.
Glendale 42, Southmoreland 27
126—Storm, G, pinned Tyler Sanders, S, 5:21. (6-0).
132—Vereshack, G, pinned Logan Clawiter, S, 2:15. (12-0).
138—Andrew Johnson, S, dec. Campbell, G, 10-3. (12-3).
145—Landon Delera, S, pinned Johnson, G, 5:43. (12-9).
152—Austin Hunker, S, won by forfeit. (12-15).
160—Z. Dubler, G, pinned Tristan Ice, S, 0:46. (18-15).
172—S. Dubler, G, pinned Lewis Mains, S, 0:28. (24-15).
189—Ethan Kenney, S, won by forfeit. (24-21).
215—Spangle, G, pinned Anthony Govern, S, 2:40. (30-21).
285—Smeal, G, pinned Mason Neiderhiser, S, 0:21. (36-21).
106—No bout.
113—Krise, G, pinned Kayli Redmond, S, 0:31. (42-21).
120—Faryn Dewitt, S, won by forfeit. (42-27)
Penns Valley 36, Glendale 30
138—Campbell, G, dec. Nate Long, PV, 9-2. (0-3).
145—Ty Watson, PV, pinned Johnson, G, 0:32. (6-3).
152—Ethan Fetterolf, PV, won by forfeit. (12-3).
160—Z. Dubler, G, pinned Micah Fetterolf, PV, 2:48. (12-9).
172—S. Dubler, G, dec. Cole Felker, PV, 3-1. (12-12).
189—Hunter Lyons, PV, won by forfeit. (18-12).
215—Spangle, G, pinned Kollin Brungart, PV, 2:56. (18-18).
285—Smeal, G, won by forfeit. (18-24).
106—Jack Darlington, PV, won by forfeit. (24-24).
113—Colten Shunk, PV, pinned Krise, G, 1:10. (30-24).
120—No bout.
126—Chase Fleshman, PV, pinned Storm, G, 0:59. (36-24).
132—Vereshack, G, pinned Nick Cain, PV, 3:31. (36-30).
Glendale 45, River Valley 17
152—Cole Stuchal, RV, won by forfeit. (0-6).
160—Z. Dubler, G, won by forfeit. (6-6).
172—S. Dubler, G, won by forfeit. (12-6).
189—Chase Stuchal, RV, won by forfeit. (12-12).
215—Spangle, G, pinned Quinton Witmer, RV, 0:26. (18-12).
285—Smeal, G, pinned Brad Miller, RV, 0:50. (24-12).
106—No bout.
113—Krise, G, won by forfeit. (30-12).
120—No bout.
126—Storm, G, won by forfeit. (36-12).
132—Vereshack, G, maj. dec. Gage Pierce, RV, 11-3. (40-12).
138—Campbell, G, tech fall Adam Blauser, RV, 15-0. (45-12).
145—Kaden Barnhart, RV, tech fall Johnson, G, 17-2. (45-17).