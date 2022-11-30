Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Rain ending early. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 35. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.