FLINTON — Despite a small roster and young squad last season, the Glendale wrestling team went 12-8 in dual meets and had solid finishes in both the District 6 class A (sixth) and Southwest Regional (seventh) tournament.
The Vikings again have low numbers, but eight of the 12 kids on the roster are returning letterwinners and three are returning regional placewinners.
Seniors Zeke Dubler, Britton Spangle and Nathan Storm, juniors George Campbell and Dayton Johnson and sophomores Ryder Krise, Malachi Richards, and Zach Vereshack are back to give the Vikings a solid core to rely on.
“They are a great group of kids that have wrestled together since elementary school.” Glendale head coach Brian Storm said. “They hold each other accountable, but also support one another.”
Gone from the team are three graduated seniors, including Suds Dubler, a three-time PIAA qualifier that ended his Viking career with 127 wins to go with two D6 titles and two runner-up finishes, a second and two thirds at regionals and a fourth-place medal last season at PIAAs.
“Losing Suds Dubler will definitely be felt,” Storm said. “With his pinning ability he all but guaranteed the team six points. Fortunately, he has expressed interest in volunteering with our team and will hopefully get to show the team what he has learned wrestling at Clarion.”
While Suds Dubler may have moved to the collegiate level, his brother Zeke is back to lead the team. Zeke Dubler was 38-5 last season, winning a district title and placing second at regionals and fourth at PIAAs.
Spangle and Campbell will also be counted on after stellar seasons. Spangle went 34-14 at 215 while placing fourth at districts and sixth at regionals, while Campbell was 32-12 at 132, taking fourth at districts and seventh at regionals
“Zeke has the tools and mindset to go far in the postseason,” Storm said. “After a great fourth-place finish at states last year and coming off an amazing football season I expect him to be even more confident and driven this year.
“Britton and George both had good seasons. I think their experience at the regional tournament should give them a lot of confidence to make a great run this year.”
A newcomer to varsity that also ended his 2021-22 season on a high note is freshman Daniel Williams, who made a lot of noise at heavyweight at the junior high level.
“Daniel Williams was a junior high PJW and Keystone State champion last year,” Storm said. “How his transition to varsity will work out remains to be seen, but with his work ethic and attitude anything is possible.”
While the Vikings have several kids capable of making deep postseason runs, the Vikings as a team will face challenges in dual meets as they will not be able to field a full lineup.
Glendale doesn’t currently have anyone at 107 or 114 and will be without a backup at most weights, making it imperative to stay injury free.
“We don’t have a lot of depth, so obviously anytime a wrestler is out of the lineup, whether because of injury or illness, it will be a huge factor in dual meets,” Storm said. “We do have a few wrestlers that have bonus point capabilities so we will be looking for them make up the difference.”
The beginning of the Vikings lineup will feature Nathan Storm at 121, freshman Ethan Gilbey at 127 and Krise at 133.
Letterwinners Johnson (139), Vereshack (145), Campbell (152) and Dubler (160-172) will man the middle weights, with Richards (152) also likely getting plenty of mat time.
Sophomore Brady Vereshack (172), Spangle (189-215), sophomore Bruce Kougher (189-215) and Williams (215-285) will finish things off in the upper weights.
As for team goals, Storm says it’s very simple.
“We want to be proud of ourselves every day,” he said.
Glendale opens the season Friday and Saturday at the ICC Tournament at Claysburg-Kimmel.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what each wrestler and our team as a whole can do with the challenges we will face this season,” Storm said.
Roster
Seniors
*Zeke Dubler, *Britton Spangle, *Nathan Storm.
Juniors
*George Campbell, *Dayton Johnson.
Sophomores
Bruce Kougher, *Ryder Krise, *Malachi Richards, Brady Vereshack, *Zach Vereshack.
Freshmen
Ethan Gilbey, Daniel Williams.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
2—at ICC Tournament, 4 p.m. 3—at ICC Tournament, 9 a.m. 6—Marion Center. 10—at Babbit Duals (Blairsville), TBA. 13—at Northern Bedford. 15—Moshannon Valley. 16/17—at Panther Classic (Mount Aloysius), TBA. 20—Curwensville. 22—at Tussey Mountain.
January
5—at Mount Union. 7—at Philipsburg-Osceola Mountaineer Tournamet, TBA. 17—Juniata Valley. 19—Bellwood-Antis. 27/28—at Fred Bell Tournament (Grove City), TBA.
February
1—at United.
Matches begin at 6:30 p.m. unless noted