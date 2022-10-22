HOLLIDAYSBURG — Glendale turned the ball over three times and gave it away another time on downs in the opening half against Claysburg-Kimmel on Friday night.
One of those came on an interception that ended the half. However, the Vikings were fortunate, that the Bulldogs were only able to capitalize on one of the other miscues.
Glendale continued with their ground and pound game in the second half, and avoided any turnovers as it scored on three straight possessions after the break to come away with a 27-12 Inter-County Conference victory over Claysburg on senior night at Hollidaysburg’s Tiger Stadium.
“We knew coming in Claysburg is a tough team. We knew it was going to be a challenge, and we knew it was going to be a four-quarter battle,” Glendale coach Spank Trexler said.
“They’ve given it to teams and were a couple of plays away. We would have liked to execute a lot better, and we made a lot of mistakes. But we showed the true sign of our character in the second half. We came back out, corrected a few things and we stayed with it. We’ll look at film, get the little things corrected and come back. But the thing that you can’t correct is the resolve and the heart that this team shows. That’s always a positive to build on.”
Claysburg-Kimmel pulled to within 20-12 when Braydale Bauman found Caleb Oakes on a 17-yard touchdown pass with 9:02 left in the contest.
Connor Potutschnig fielded the kickoff at the Glendale 14 and ran it back 19 yards.
Glendale’s Zeke Dubler got no gain and the Vikes were called for holding on first down. Dubler responded by reeling off 21 yards and a first down on the next play before Logan Cree gained four more yards. Dubler then broke loose for 47 yards down to the CK 5 where he powered his way across the goal line on the next play to set the final with 7:26 to go.
Dubler had a career night as he churned out a new personal record with 244 rushing yards on 29 carries for an 8.4 yards per attempt average. In addition to his final TD, the senior scored from two yards out with 12 ticks left in the first quarter to put the Vikes up 7-0. He then reached paydirt on a 5-yard run with 1:21 remaining in the third that pushed the Glendale lead to 20-6.
“Their (Glendale) running back (Dubler) is a really good athlete,” Clasyburg-Kimmel head coach Matt Bilchak said. “He’s shown consistently that he’s able to do some special things. He was just able to find some open space and go, I thought we game planned around trying to shut him down, but at the end of the day, he was just making plays.”
Dubler also went over 1,000 rushing yards for the year as he entered the night at 968.
“It’s a big night for them (Claysburg-Kimmel) and they were ready to play,” Dubler said. “The first half it was a tough half — we made a lot of mental errors. We went in at halftime, we knew what we had to clean up and we came out and played a much better second half.”
In the second half, Glendale ran 24 plays with 23 of coming via the run for a total of 199 yards. Meanwhile, Claysburg carried 26 times all game for just 68 total yards.
Glendale’s Logan Cree gave the Claysburg defense a different look out of the backfield as he ran 10 times for 52 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown at 7:48 of the third that gave his team a 14-6 edge. The senior also blocked a punt attempt by C-K’s Reece Replogle and recovered it at the CK 7, setting up Dubler’s 2-yard TD.
“Logan Cree has blocked I think three punts this year, which is a pretty big deal in high school,” Trexler said. “That was a big play there getting that.
“We had a couple of people banged up, so we had to adjust what we were doing,” Trexler said. “But Zeke and Logan really took it upon themselves to control the ball a little bit running the ball. We wanted to use the clock a little bit.
“With the injuries and some things that were going on, it was best for us to keep battling on. Obviously, the clock was on our side with the lead. To get points, that was a big help.”
Glendale improved to 4-5, while Claysburg-Kimmel slipped to 1-8.
The Vikings host Curwensville next Friday night.