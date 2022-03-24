FLINTON — The Glendale softball program has a new leader in 2022, following the departure of 2021 Progressland Coach of the Year Beth Campbell, who stepped down following the Lady Vikings’ District 6 championship season.
Bruce Vereshack takes over for Campbell after guiding the Glendale junior high program for the past eight seasons. So the new varsity head coach is very familiar with his players and everything about the team and jumped at the opportunity.
“When the chance to move to varsity presented itself I couldn’t resist,” Vereshack said. “I’m familiar with the program, the school, the girls and the way we teach the game and run our program. Having coached all these girls in junior high there’s really been no issues moving to varsity. We have a system in place and very little will change.”
While the Lady Vikings did lose three Progressland first teamers in Chloe McElheny, Lilley Vereshack and Kyla Campbell, there are still plenty of talented players returning from last year’s team that went 15-8, which included three wins in the district playoffs and a victory in the PIAA tournament.
Senior Hanna Noel, juniors Riley Best and Kelly Kasaback and sophomores Ally Buterbaugh, Kaprice Cavalet and Caitlyn Rydbom are back as returning letterwinners, while seniors Ariann Richards, Cindy Richards and Abbey Williams and junior Jillian Taylor also have experience at the varsity level and will see their roles expand in 2022.
Best and Noel were Progressland second-team all-stars a season ago and will be very important to the success of the Lady Vikings, both in the circle and in the batter’s box.
The duo combined to go 5-5 and tossed a total of 56 2/3 innings last season. Best hit .354 with 17 runs and 18 RBIs, while Noel batted .263 with 24 runs scored and 20 RBIs, while swatting six home runs.
“Hanna Noel will be a pivotal part of our team,” Vereshack said. “She defensively is probably our best player. She’s also a solid hitter and will see a lot of time on the rubber. She leads by example and is a coaches dream.
“Riley Best is a versitile player who can do anything asked of her. She also will see lots of innings in the circle and is a tough out for any pitcher.”
Kasaback and Buterbaugh also had solid seasons in 2021. Both hit .271 and look to resume their roles this year.
“Kelly Kasaback has worked very hard in the off-season and will probably be back at home in left or right field,” Vereshack said. “Ally Buterbaugh came in late last season as a freshman and played solid at third base and is looking to resume her sophomore year at that spot. Ally is a good hitter and can come up big under pressure.”
Cavalet and Rydbom both started as freshman and Vereshack says both have improved their games.
“Kaprice is looking to lock down the second base job and is right now the front runner for that spot,” he said. “Kaprice can cover a lot of ground and is always hustling at practice. Caitlyn started last season at catcher. Her arm strength has improved, and she’s hitting the ball well right now. She will resume her spot behind the plate.”
With just six letterwinners back and several starters gone from last year, there is plenty of opportunity for the rest of the girls, including varsity newcomers Koltlyn Cavalet, Alexis McNitt, Caitlyn Rydbom, Jenna Sutton — all sophomores, and freshmen Madison Peterson.
“There are some spots open that need filled and the girls are battling in practice to get them,” Vereshack said. “We definitely need girls to step up and play well. Abbey Williams, Jillian Taylor, Cindy Richards, Ariann Richards and freshman Maddy Peterson are all in the mix to see a lot of playing time and will be counted on heavily.
Koltlyn, Jenna and Alexis are newcomers this year and look very good in practice and in our scrimmage.”
Vereshack says the Lady Vikings have set their usual goal of competing for a D-6 title and going as far as they can.
“It’s the same every year,” he said. “Reach the district finals, which gets you into the state tournament. Our girls have been working very hard and hope to get back to that game this year.”
Glendale opens its season Friday, traveling to West Branch
Roster
Senior
Hanna Noel, Ariann Richards, Cindy Richards, Abbey Williams.
Junior
Riley Best, Kelly Kasaback, Jillian Taylor.
Sophomore
Ally Buterbaugh, Kaprice Cavalet, Koltlyn Cavalet, Alexis McNitt, Caitlyn Rydbom, Jenna Sutton.
Freshman
Maddy Peterson.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
25—West Branch. 29—Williamsburg. 31—at Curwensville.
April
1—at Bishop Carroll. 5—Bellwood-Antis. 6—Homer-Center. 7—at Mo Valley. 11—at Harmony. 12—Mount Union. 19—at Juniata Valley. 21—West Branch. 26—at Williamsburg. 27—Harmony. 28—Curwensville. 30—at Portage Tournament, TBA.
May
3—at Bellwood-Antis, 4 p.m. 5—Mo Valley. 10—at Mount Union. 12—Juniata Valley.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted