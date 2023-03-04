ST. MARYS — Clearfield’s Nick Vaow found himself on the top of the podium three times Thursday at St. Marys High School during the first day of the District 9 Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships.
Vaow won the 200 free and was on both the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays to lead the Bison to 188 points and a comfortable lead in the team race. Clearfield leads second-place DuBois by 74 points.
Clearfield’s Derrick Mikesell, Connor Morgan and Landyn Rankin joined Vaow on both winning relays.
Vaow swam the 200 free in a winning time of 1:47.36, touching over four seconds faster than DuBois’ Joda Fenstermacher. Rankin placed third in the event, while Lucas Scott took seventh. The Top 12 place winners in each event earned points towards the team race.
The Bison won the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:42.26, beating runner-up St. Marys by over five seconds. Clearfield’s 200 relay team recorded a 1:31.90 to edge DuBois by 2.38 seconds.
Mikesell nearly added an individual win to his two relay gold medals as his time of 22.32 in the 50 free was just .12 behind DuBois’ Jaedon Yarus. Isaac Putt was fifth.
Morgan added a very close runner-up finish in the 200 IM and a third-place in the 100 fly. Morgan was just .04 behind Brookville’s Brody Barto in the 200 IM. Bison Colton Walker and Gavin Coudriet were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the IM. Clearfield freshman Kaden Bryan was ninth.
“Nick, Derrick, Connor Morgan and Landyn won both the 200 medley and 200 free relays with strong times to be seeded good at states,” Clearfield head coach Jon Mikesell said. “Nick had a superb performance in the 200 freestyle. Connor and Derrick had great races and got out touched at the wall in the 200 IM and 50 free, respectively.”
Brookville’s Patrick Young set new pool and District 9 championship meet records in the 100 fly, winning in a time of 51.74. Bison alum Luke Mikesell set the previous pool record of 51.91 in 2019.
Walker and Keegan MacDonald took fifth and sixth, respectively, in the event.
The Lady Bison did not have a winner during Thursday’s action, but are only 15 points behind Brookville in the team race, 166-151.
The Lady Raiders won the 200 medley relay, while St. Marys took the 200 free relay. Lady Dutch sophomore Sarah Krise, who was on the 200 free relay, won the 100 fly in a time of 1:01.20. Clearfield’s Danielle Cline (third), Marlayna Bender (sixth) and Chloe Rowles (ninth) all placed in the Top 10.
Union’s Evelyn Bliss (200 free), Bradford’s Karsyn Gracey-Dalton (200 IM) and Moniteau’s Katie Reott (50 free) were Thursday’s other individual winners.
Clearfield’s Jaylin Wood placed third in the 50 free, while teammate Madi McBride took sixth. Beth Struble and Danna Bender went 3-4 in the 200 free. Skylar Wallace placed eighth and Cadence Day took 11th. Marlayna Bender (third), Lexie Miller (fifth) and Daisy Knepp (eighth) finished in the Top 10 of the 200 IM.
“We had a great first day of racing from the girls and boys team,” Mikesell said. “Standouts were Marlayna Bender and Skylar Wallace. Marlayna just missed placing second in the 200 IM. Skylar dropped 12.5 seconds in the 200 freestyle.”
The second day of the meet is scheduled for Saturday. Diving takes center stage in the morning with the afternoon session featuring the 100 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 500 free and 400 free relay.
Boys
Team Standings
1. Clearfield, C, 188. 2. DuBois, D, 114. 3. Bradford, BR, 100. 4. Brookville, BKV, 94. 5. St. Marys, SM, 73.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Nick Vaow, Derrick Mikesell, Connor Morgan, Landyn Rankin), 1:42.26. 2. St. Marys. 3. Bradford. 200 Free: 1. Vaow, C, 1:47.36. 2. Joda Fenstermacher, BKV. 3. Rankin. 200 IM: 1. Brody Barto, BKV, 2:11.35. 2. Morgan, C. 3. Spencer Bridgman, D. 50 Free: 1. Jaedon Yarus, D, 22.20. 2. Mikesell, C. 3. Owen Troisi, BR. 100 Fly: 1. Patrick Young, BKV, 51.74. 2. James Pistner, SM. 3. Morgan, C. 200 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Mikesell, Morgan, Rankin, Vaow), 1:13.90. 2. DuBois. 3. St. Marys.
Girls
1. Brookville, BKV, 166. 2. Clearfield, C, 151. 3. St. Marys, SM, 115. 4. Bradford, BR, 87.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Brookville (Madeline Golier, Cora Parson, Ella Fiscus, Kerrigan Swartz), 1:57.22. 2. Bradford. 3. St. Marys. 200 Free: 1. Evelyn Bliss, Union, 2:01.19. 2. Sophia Condon, SM. 3. Beth Struble, C. 200 IM: 1. Karsyn Gracey-Dalton, BR, 2:25.56. 2. Erika Doolittle, BKV. 3. Marlayna Bender, C. 50 Free: 1. Katie Reott, Moniteau, 24.57. 2. Bailey Franci, Brockway. 3. Jaylin Wood, C. 100 Fly: 1. Sarah Krise, SM, 1:01.20. 2. Golier, BKV. 3. Danielle Cline, C. 200 Free Relay: 1. St. Marys (Gabby Pistner, Sophia Condon, Allison Geci, Krise). 1:42.96. 2. Clearfield. 3. Bradford.