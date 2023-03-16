Clearfield’s Nick Vaow earned a certificate after placing 14th in the finals of the PIAA Class 2A boys 200 free on Wednesday evening at Kinney Natatorium at Bucknell University.
He finished the consolation final race in a time of 1:47.34, which was .65 faster than his preliminary time and also a new personal best.
“Nick took it out a little in the first 50 and was able to push through it,” Clearfield head coach Jon Mikesell said. “He was excited that he was able to PR and is hoping to do well (today) in the 100 free.”
Vaow qualified for the consolation race by placing 15th in the preliminary round, which was one higher than his seed. Vaow swam a 1:47.99 in his preliminary heat, which was just slightly off the pace from his District 9 gold medal time and previous persona best of 1:47.36.
“Nick took it out the same as he did at districts,” Mikesell said. “In his third 50, he was off a little bit, but he brought it back in the last 50. He did well.”
Vaow also competed in two relays alongside Derrick Mikesell, Connor Morgan and Landyn Rankin.
The Bison 200 medley relay came into the event seeded 19th with a time of 1:42.26, while the 200 free relay was also seeded 19th with a time of 1:31.90.
Unfortunately neither relay was able to better their time or seed as each finished in 21st place. The 200 medley team had a time of 1:43.96. The 200 free team touched the wall in a time of 1:32.65.
All four boys are underclassmen and will get another shot at making the podium.
“I’m a little disappointed, and the boys are too,” Mikesell said. “They worked so hard. so they’re upset (not making Top 16). But most of them hit what they did at districts. There is just no room for error here. But there is a lot to build on for next year and I think we can get a Top 8 if we work hard as we move into summer and fall.”
In addition to the two relays, Derrick Mikesell also competed in the 50 free as he did last season. Mikesell came into the event seeded 20th after qualifying on time with his District 9 runner-up finish of 22.32. His time in the preliminary heat was 22.84, which landed him in 29th position.
The Lady Bison only competed in one swimming event Wednesday as Danna Bender, Beth Struble, Jaylin Wood and Danielle Cline raced in the 200 free relay after making it to states by qualifying on time. They were seeded 30th with a time of 1:44.36 and were able to move up an incredible 10 spots to place 20th at PIAAs.
The foursome finished in 1:44.50 and ironically came in one spot behind District 9 champion St. Marys. The Lady Bison were less than 0.8 seconds away from making it to the second session and earning all-state honors.
“We were hoping the girls would hit on all cylinders, and they did what they needed to do move up 10 spots.” Mikesell said. Not too many are able to swim in that first prelim and move up that many spots, so we’re pretty excited about that.”
The Lady Bison foursome will return to action today in the 400 free relay, while Struble will also compete in the 500 free.
In the girls’ 1M diving event, Delhia Elbe finished 14th in the finals with a score of 190.05. Elbe finished 18th last season with a score of 213.40.
Vaow is also back in the pool today in the 100 free, while while Keegan MacDonald will take part in his third PIAA diving championship.