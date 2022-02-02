CURWENSVILLE — Ty Terry drilled a 3-pointer midway through the first quarter of Curwensville’s game with Bellwood-Antis Tuesday at a packed Patton Hall to become the seventh player in Golden Tide program history to hit the 1,000-point mark.
Terry finished the game with 21 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to lead Curwensville to a 62-55 victory over the Devils in front of a rauckous home crowd.
He became just the seventh player in program history to hit the mark and first since 2001.
“That goes to show you it’s not an easy feat,” Curwensville head coach Matt Wassil said. “It’s a lot of credit to him and all the work he’s put in. He’s a wonderful athlete. He’s always been a good shooter. He’s become a better all-around player. He’s probably our best rebounder now and he gets to the basket now. His game has evolved.”
Terry now has 1,014 points, just one away from Matt Glunt for sixth on the all-time list.
“I set this goal as a freshman,” Terry said. “I didn’t really think I’d get it. But I had a good year my freshman year. I’ve been working so hard for this goal and to finally get it is incredible. I love it.”
Terry hit a pair of free throws to start the scoring, hit a shot in the lane for his next bucket, then connected from long range to hit the mark and put the Tide on top 13-8. The game was stopped briefly to recognize his achievement.
“Normally if I miss my first shot, I’m down from there and I don’t make many more, but when I make my first shot, my confidence goes up and I’m automatic.”
Not long after, Terry stole the ball and went coast-to-coast before finishing with an emphatic two-handed jam that energized Patton Hall and punctuated a near-flawless first quarter of basketball for the Tide, who led 20-10 heading into the second quarter.
Curwensville upped the lead to 25-10 before Bellwood’s Sean Mallon ended the run with a bank shot 3-pointer. Mallon poured in 30 points to lead all players.
The Devils got to within 32-22 when Caleb Beiswenger hit a buzzer-beating 3 at the half.
Bellwood cut the Tide deficit to 41-34 in the third, but the Tide went on a 6-0 run to end the quarter and led 47-34 with eight minutes to play.
Terry had five points in the third, while Chandler English and Ayden Sutika each had four.
Curwensville got the advantage back to 15 two times in the fourth, thanks in part to Parker Wood’s inside game. Wood scored eight in the frame and had 19 points, along with 11 rebounds for the game.
But Bellwood made one final run as Mallon really heated up in the fourth.
Mallon scored 14 in the final frame, but Curwensville was able to keep the Devils at bay, never letting them get closer than seven points.
Bellwood’s pressure defense did force the Tide into 29 turnovers, but Curwensville was able to negate much of that thanks to a 20-rebound advantage.
“I thought the first half may have been our best rebounding half of the season,” Wassil said. “They weren’t get many second chances. From top to bottom our kids had a wonderful night.”
Terry also thought the Tide had a pretty good night.
“My teammates are awesome,” Terry said. “They were trying to help me. In the huddle they were telling me, ‘we’re going to get you shots.’ They kept feeding me the ball and I’m so thankful for them helping me out.
“I told them after I got my 1000 points, ‘it doesn’t mean anything unless we win this game.’
The Golden Tide improved to 5-13 overall and 3-8 in the Inter County Conference.
“I think this game shows a lot of things,” Wassil said. “I think it shows how much we’ve grown as a team from Day 1 until today. “I talked to them when we had eight games left and said. ‘we’re not as bad as our record and I know that’s an easy thing to say. If we can just check our character away and start playing more as a team in all aspects, we’ll be alright.’ And they answered the bell because that’s a pretty good Bellwood team.”
Bellwood slipped to 9-9 on the season.
NOTE: Rod Kirby, a 1970 graduate, is the Tide’s all-time leading scorer with 1,271 points. Stu Michaels (1,197), Shane Pentz (1,183), Nate Glunt (1,075) and Adam Donahue (1,067) are second through fifth.
Bellwood-Antis—55
Mallon 13 0-0 30, Wagner 0 0-0 0, Beiswenger 2 0-0 5, Sweigert 1 1-4 4, Miller 2 1-4 6, Shanafelt 3 2-4 8, Gibbons 0 0-0 0, Schreier 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 4-12 55.
Curwensville—62
Terry 8 2-2 21, McGarry 3 0-0 7, Swanson 0 0-0 0, English 3 0-0 6, Wood 10 1-2 19, Wassil 0 0-0 0, Fleming 2 0-0 5, Sutika 2 0-0 4. Totals: 28 3-4 62.
Three-pointers: Mallon 4, Beiswenger, Sweigert, Miller; Terry 3, McGarry, Fleming.
Score by Quarters
Bellwood 10 12 12 21—55
Curwensville 20 12 15 15—62