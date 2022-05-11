CURWENSVILLE — Fans saw a pitching duel on Tuesday afternoon between Curwensville’s Jake Mullins and West Branch’s Zack Tiracorda.
Both pitchers came into the game with five wins on the season, low ERA and over 120 strikeouts between them.
But it was Tiracorda’s day, as he pitched the complete-game one-hitter, striking out 10 Tide batters in a 4-0 victory.
Mullins didn’t do too badly, himself, striking out seven and allowing just four hits. But the Warriors were able to string those hits together to score two runs in the second, and one each in the third and sixth innings.
“Zack came out and pitched a great game,” said West Branch assistant coach Aaron Tiracorda. “He kept them offbalance and he stayed ahead in the count.
“We knew coming in what we were getting with Mullins. He’s a good pitcher. We were just able to string some hits together and that was what the key was to the game.”
Mullins set the Warriors down in order to start the game, needing just 11 pitches.
Curwensville got a one-out single from Thad Butler in the bottom half of the inning, but he was left stranded at second after a flyout and strikeout.
The Warriors got on the board in the top of the second inning, as Luke Liptak drew a one-out walk. He moved to third on a double by Logan Folmar before coming home on a single into left by Anthony Guglielmi.
Folmar was plated on a Tyler Wilson sac fly to make it 2-0.
“We got some clutch hits today with Logan Folmar having that big double and then the RBI single. It was nice to have Tyler Wilson down their at No. 8 where he had that big sac fly for us.”
West Branch added a run in the top of the third inning as Isaac Tiracorda singled to start the frame. Zack Tiracorda hit a grounder to second, which looked to be a double play in the making, but the ball was dropped on the throw and both runners ended up safe.
Isaac Tiracorda made it to third on the play and came home when Lukas Colton hit a fly ball into center field to make it 3-0.
Zack Tiracorda continued to deal on the mound, with just a walk keeping him from facing the minimum over the last six innings.
Mullins sat the Warriors down in order in the fourth and fifth, but the visitors were able to squeeze one more insurance run in the sixth.
Owen Graham drew a one-out walk, then stole second base. After Mullins struck out the next batter, Folmar smacked a single into right, scoring Graham.
Mullins needed just nine pitches to get out of the seventh, but Tiracorda matched that feat in the bottom half of the inning to set the final.
“We kept telling the kids that if we could just not beat ourselves, and put together a complete game, things would fall into place. We did that today and we were able to come away with the win.”
“Tiracorda pitched a great game today,” said Tide head coach Tom Harzinski. “He kept us offbalance. We started hitting him in the later innings, but we were hitting them right at people. That’s just baseball. That’s what we told the guys after the game. It happens.
“We will move on and we’ll get ready to play tomorrow.”
Curwensville dropped to 11-2 overall, 9-2 in the Inter-County Conference and 4-1 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Tide host Purchase Line today.
West Branch improved to 11-6 overall, 9-5 in the ICC and 6-1 in the MVL. The Warriors travel to Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
West Branch—4
I. Tiracorda c 4110, Z. Tiracorda p 3000, Colton ss 3001, Graham rf 2100, Liptak 3b 2100, Folmar 1b 3121, Guglielmi cf 3011, McGonigal 2b 0000, Wilson dh 2001, B. Rothrock lf 3000. Totals: 25-4-4-4.
Curwensville—0
Mullins p 3000, Butler ss 3010, Sunderlin 1b 3000, Hoover c 2000, Rowles 2b 3000, Sutika 3b 2000, Lee 2b 2000, McGarry lf 0000, Shaffer dh 2000, C. Fegert cf 2000. Totals: 22-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
West Branch 021 001 0—4 4 0
Curwensville 000 000 0—0 1 1
Errors—Butler. LOB—West Branch 3, Curwensville 2. 2B—Folmar. SF—Colton, Wilson. SB—Z. Tiracorda, Graham, Guglielmi. Butler.
Pitching
West Branch: Z. Tiracorda—7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO.
Curwensville: Mullins—6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Z. Tiracorda (6-2). LP—Mullins (5-2).