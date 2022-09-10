BELLWOOD — Trailing Bellwood-Antis 28-6 with time winding down in the third quarter, Curwensville QB Danny McGarry capped a 10-play, 62-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run to pull within 28-14.
Then the team got a golden opportunity to make it a one-score game when Bellwood fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, and Damian Brady jumped on it at the B-A 29.
The Golden Tide went deep on their first play, but the pass was intercepted and returned 55 yards into Curwensville territory.
“That was tough. We tried to take a shot there to take advantage of the momentum we had, but they ended up in double coverage. The safety came over the top and made a nice play,” Curwensville coach Jim Thompson said.
Two plays later, Griffin Kyle broke off a 36-yard touchdown to make it a three-score game once again, and Bellwood handed the Golden Tide their first loss of the season, 40-14.
After Bellwood quarterback Gaven Ridgway raced 69-yards for a touchdown on the third play from scrimmage for the early lead, Curwensville answered with 17-play, 65-yard drive to make it a 7-6 game.
The Golden Tide converted two fourth downs on the drive. On 4th-and-12 from the B-A 30, Chris Fegert made a sliding catch across the middle for a 22-yard gain, setting up 1st-and-goal from the 8.
Then on 4th-and-goal from the 5, McGarry found Hunter Tkacik open in the back of the end zone for the score.
Curwensville (2-1) only managed 151 yards of offense after that drive, 62 of which came on the third quarter scoring drive.
“We were real close on a lot of those plays. We just needed to finish,” B-A coach Nick Lovrich said about Curwensville’s opening drive.
“Their quarterback’s one heck of a player. You’re not number six in the state in passing by accident, and we don’t see a lot of teams that do much passing. It was just a matter of tightening up and finishing plays.”
B-A opened a 14-6 lead when Ridgway broke another long run to open the second quarter. He went around right end again, broke a tackle at the 30 and raced to the end zone for a 63-yard score.
Ridgway then scored on a QB sneak late in the first half to put Bellwood ahead 21-6 at the break. The first-year quarterback finished with 202 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He also threw for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Bellwood (2-1) rolled up 558 yards of total offense with 456 coming on the ground. Curwensville gained 216 yards, all but 21 of which came through the air.
“That’s Bellwood. They love to run the football. We shot ourselves in the foot with some mental mistakes on a couple long runs,” Thompson said. “Their quarterback’s a heck of an athlete. We struggled on the edge. It wasn’t a good week to be banged up. We’re not making any excuses, but it’s not a fun place to play when you’re banged up.”
McGarry completed 22-of-36 for 195 yards with a touchdown pass and a touchdown run. Nick Fegert hauled in eight of those passes for a team-high 85 yards.
Both teams play at home next week as Curwensville hosts Southern Huntingdon, and Bellwood gets a visit from Everett.