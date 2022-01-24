HYDE — The Curwensville and West Branch wrestling teams matched up for the second time this season on Saturday, meeting in the first round of consolations at the Bison Duals.
The Golden Tide picked up another win over the Warriors, scoring a 39-30 victory. Curwensville beat West Branch 41-29 in its opening dual of the season in mid-December.
On Saturday, Curwensville won five of the eight contested bouts against the Warriors, while each team received two forfeits. There was also no bout at 113.
Ryder Kuklinskie (132) and Nik Fegert (138) clinched the meet for the Tide, closing with a pair of falls. Logan Aughenbaugh (152) and Trenton Guiher (285) also notched pins for Curwensville, which also got a key 14-7 decision from Chase Irwin (172) over Warrior Tyce Cantolina.
West Branch’s Aaron Myers (145), John Myers (160) and Logan Folmar (189) got pins for the Warriors.
The victory springboarded the Tide through the consolation bracket and to a ninth-place finish at the 16-team dual tournament.
Curwensville opened with 60-16 win over Union City before falling by a 42-24 decision to Butler to fall into the consolations.
There, the Tide beat West Branch, edged DuBois 37-36 and topped Port Allegany 48-24.
Irwin and Jake Carfley (120-126) led the Tide with 5-0 records. Irwin had four pins and a decision, while Carfley had a pin, a decision and three forfeits.
Damian Brady (106), Kuklinskie (126-132), Fegert (132-138), Aughenbaugh (152), Alex Shaffer (189) and Guiher (215-285) all went 4-1.
Aughenbaugh had three pins and a match-clinching major decision in the win over DuBois. All four of Guiher’s win came via pinfall.
Fegert recorded three pins and a decision, while Shaffer and Brady picked up two apiece. Brady added two forfeit wins, while Shaffer added a major and a forfeit. Kuklinskie had a pin and a tech fall to go with a decision and a forfeit.
Curwensville improved to 12-4 in dual meets this season.
The Golden Tide host Punxsutawney on Tuesday.
West Branch finished the duals with a 3-2 mark.
The Warriors opened with a 39-24 win over Indiana before falling to Benton (the eventual runner-up) 54-24. After dropping the match to the Tide, West Branch rebounded with wins over Wilkes-Barre (36-27) and Union City (48-30).
Landon Bainey led the Warriors with a 5-0 day. He recorded three pins and two forfeits.
John Myers (152-160), Cantolina (160-172) and Billy Bumbarger (215-285) each went 4-1.
Myers notched four pins, Cantolina had three pins and a forfeit and Bumbarger picked up two pins and two forfeits.
Aaron Myers (145), Folmar (189) and Tyler Biggans (215-285) all went 3-2. Myers had three pins, while Fomar and Biggans both scored a pin and received two forfeits.
West Branch is now 7-10 in dual meets this season.
The Warriors return to action Friday and Saturday when they host the Ultimate Warrior Tournament.
Curwensville 39, West Branch 30
145—Aaron Myers, WB, pinned Zach Shaffer, C, 1:08. (0-6).
152—Logan Aughenbaugh, C, pinned Josh McCoy, WB, 0:58. (6-6).
160—John Myers, WB, pinned Jarrett Anderson, C, 1:31. (6-12).
172—Chase Irwin, C, dec. Tyce Cantolina, WB, 14-7. (9-12).
189—Logan Folmar, WB, pinned Alex Shaffer, C, 3:25. (9-18).
215—Billy Bumbarger, WB, won by forfeit. (9-24).
285—Trenton Guiher, C, pinned Tyler Biggans, WB, 5:15. (15-24).
106—Damian Brady, C, won by forfeit. (21-24).
113—No bout.
120—Landon Bainey, WB, won by forfeit. (21-30).
126—Jake Carfley, C, won by forfeit. (27-30).
132—Ryder Kuklinskie, C, pinned Hunter Schnarrs, WB, 5:22. (33-30).
138—Nik Fegert, C, pinned Nick Stavola, WB, 1:18. (39-30).
Other Curwensville matches
Curwensville 60, Union City 16
120—Carfley, C, pinned Marcus Irwin, UC, 0:45. (6-0).
126—Austin Brown, UC, won by forfeit. (6-6).
132—Kuklinskie, C, won by forfeit. (12-6).
138—Fegert, C, pinned Brooke Dylon, UC, 0:20. (18-6).
145—Z. Shaffer, C, pinned Zachary Beckwith, UC, 1:48. (24-6).
152—Clay Thomas, UC, maj. dec. Aughenbaugh, C, 10-2. (24-10).
160—Anderson, C, pinned Drake Applequist, UC, 1:27. (30-10).
172—Irwin, C, pinned Kody Carr, UC, 0:52. (36-10).
189—A. Shaffer, C, won by forfeit. (42-10).
215—Guiher, C, won by forfeit. (48-10).
285—Hoyt, C, pinned Olivia Kernohan, UC, 0:23. (54-10).
106—Brady, C, pinned Ashton Schmitt, UC, 1:20. (60-10).
113—Dawsyn Crum, UC, won by forfeit. (60-16).
Butler 42, Curwensville 24
132—Kuklinskie, C, dec. Legend Wilkinson, B, 7-3. (0-3).
138—Dominic Vivirito, B, dec. Fegert, C, 7-4. (3-3).
145—Levi Donnel, B, pinned Z. Shaffer, C, 5:00.(3-9).
152—Aughenbaugh, C, pinned Cade Savochka, B, 0:28. (9-9).
160—Matt Zinkhann, B, pinned Anderson, C, 2:40. (15-9).
172—Irwin, C, pinned Landon Christie, B, 1:49. (15-15).
189—Michael Kreinbucher, B, pinned A. Shaffer, C, 3:52. (21-15).
215—Guiher, C, pinned Braylon May, b, 1:55. (21-21).
285—Jacob Pomykata, B, pinned Grady Hoyt, C, 0:59. (27-21).
106—Ana Malovich, B, dec. Brady, C, 12-10. (30-21).
113—Kelley Schaukowitch, B, won by forfeit. (36-21).
120—Carfley, C, dec. Gavin Rush, B, 6-0.(36-24).
126—Kase Chopp, B, won by forfeit. (42-24).
Curwensville 37, DuBois 36
160—Cadin Delaney, D, pinned Anderson, c, 1:55. (0-6).
172—Irwin, C, pinned Eric Guzman, D, 1:20. (6-6).
189—A. Shaffer, C, pinned Garret Nissel, D, 1:07. (12-6).
215—Guiher, C, pinned Ian Pancake, D, 1:08. (18-6).
285—Zach Gallagher, D, pinned Hoyt, C, 1:06. (18-12).
106—Brady, C, won by forfeit. (24-12).
113—Aubree Donahue, D, won by forfeit. (24-18).
120—Carfley, C, won by forfeit. (30-18).
126—Gage Sonnie, D, won by forfeit. (30-24).
132—Brendan Orr, D, pinned Kuklinskie, C, 4:18. (30-30).
138—Fegert, C, dec. Davey Aughenbaugh, D, 9-7. (33-30).
145—Austin Mitchell, D, pinned Z. Shaffer, C, 1:05. (33-36).
152—Aughenbaugh, C, maj. dec. Carter Wilson, D, 10-0. (37-36).
Curwensville 48,
Port Allegany 24
172—Irwin, C, pinned Logan Hurlburt, PA, 1:30. (6-0).
189—A. Shaffer, C, maj. dec. Juuso Young, PA, 14-6. (10-0).
215—Miska Young, PA, won by forfeit. (10-6).
285—Guiher, C, pinned Carson Neely, PA, 2:56. (16-6).
106—Brady, C, pinned Ian O’Shea, PA, 1:20. (22-6).
113—Kai Stauffer, PA, won by forfeit. (22-12).
120—Carfley, C, won by forfeit. (28-12).
126—Chase Weimer, PA, won by forfeit. (28-18).
132—Kuklinskie, C, tech fall Alden Furgeson, PA, 18-3, 3:40. (33-18).
138—Fegert, C, pinned Peyton Stiles, PA, 3:17. (39-18).
145—Z. Shaffer, C, dec. Ian Dynda, PA, 4-3. (42-18).
152—Aughenbaugh, C, pinned Dayton Sherwood, PA, 0:10. (48-18).
160—Caleb Ferguson, PA, pinned Anderson, C, 2:39. (48-24).
Other West Branch matches
West Branch 39, Indiana 24
126—No bout.
132—Tuscan Blystone, I, pinned Schnarrs, WB, 1:07. (0-6).
138—Stavola, WB, won by forfeit. (6-6).
145—William Turner, I, pinned A. Myers, WB, 3:39. (6-12).
152—Dylan Shaffer, I, pinned J. Myers, WB, 0:31. (6-18).
160—McCoy, WB, dec. Fox VanLeer, I, 14-8. (9-18).
172—Cantolina, WB, pinned Alvin Liu, I, 3:06. (15-18).
189—Folmar, WB, won by forfeit. (21-18).
215—Bumbarger, WB, won by forfeit. (27-18).
285—Biggans, WB, won by forfeit. (33-18).
106—Nico Fannella, I, won by forfeit. (33-24).
113—Bainey, WB, pinned Carter Putt, I, 0:53. (39-24).
Benton 54, West Branch 24
132—Ethan Kolb, B, pinned Schnarrs, WB, 1:24, (6-0).
138—Caden Temple, B, pinned Stavola, WB, 1:47. (12-0).
145—A. Myers, B, pinned Dom Granahan, B, 1:55. (12-6).
152—J.Myers, WB, pinned Evan Brokenshire, B, 1:26. (12-12).
160—Cantolina, WB, pinned Nick Stevens, B, 0:52. (12-18).
172—Nolan Lear, B, pinned Folmar, WB, 3:00. (18-18).
189—Jake Bobersky, B, pinned Austin Kerin, WB, 0:56. (24-18).
215—Nathan Crisperll, B, pinned Biggans, WB, 3:30. (30-18).
285—Andrew Wolfe, B, pinned Bumbarger, WB, 1:45. (36-18).
106—Seth Kolb, B, won by forfeit. (42-18).
113—Bainey, WB, pinned Cole Rooker, B, 0:27. (42-24).
120—Chase Burke, B, won by forfeit. (48-24).
126—Dylan Granahan, B, won by forfeit. (54-24).
West Branch 36, Wilkes-Barre 27
152—J. Myers, WB, pinned Nathalie Olarte, Wilkes, 0:21. (6-0).
160—Cantolina, WB, won by forfeit. (12-0).
172—Jayden Pahler, Wilkes, pinned Folmar, WB, 2:49. (12-6).
189—Andre Reyes, Wilkes, pinned Kerin, WB, 2:40. (12-12).
215—Biggans, WB, pinned Hrabal, Wilkes, 0:25. (18-12).
285—Bumbarger, WB, pinned Matthew Faust, Wilkes, 4:54. (24-12).
106—No bout.
113—Bainey, WB, won by forfeit. (30-12).
120—No bout.
126—Isaiah Parker, Wilkes, won by forfeit. (30-18).
132—Aidan Fitzgibbon, Wilkes, dec. Schnarrs, 3-2. (30-21).
138—Lucas Manning, Wilkes, pinned Stavola, WB, 0:44. (30-27).
145—A. Myers, WB, pinned Keenan Fernandez, Wilkes, 0:31. (36-27).
West Branch 48, Union City 30
160—J. Myers, WB, pinned Applequist, UC, 1:24. (6-0).
172—Cantolina, WB, pinned Carr, UC, 1:09. (12-0).
189—Folmar, WB, won by forfeit. (18-0).
215—Biggans, WB, won by forfeit. (24-0).
285—Bumbarger, WB, pinned Kernohan, UC, 0:10. (30-0).
106—Schmitt, UC, won by forfeit. (30-6).
113—Bainey, WB, pinned Crum, UC, 0:16. (36-6).
120—Irwin, UC, won by forfeit. (36-12).
126—Brown, UC, won by forfeit. (36-18).
132—Schnarrs, WB, won by forfeit. (42-18).
138—Stavola, WB, pinned Dylon, UC, 1:02. (48-18).
145—Beckwith, UC, pinned A. Myers, 3:53. (48-24).
152—Thomas, UC, pinned McCoy, WB, 1:43. (48-30).