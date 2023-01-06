CURWENSVILLE — The Bellwood-Antis wrestling team has been struggling with numbers for a few seasons and came into Patton Hall with just three varsity wrestlers on Thursday evening.
Curwensville won two of the three contested bouts and recorded eight forfeit victories to take down the shorthanded Blue Devils 57-6.
“Going into it we knew they only had a couple kids,” Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “They had four on Tuesday, but their heavyweight (Ethan Norris) got hurt, which wouldn’t have mattered because we don’t have a heavyweight.
“We practiced hard (Wednesday) and we just told the kids that only three were going to have matches. But we told the whole team to help get their teammates ready. Even if you know you have a forfeit, go out and get your teammates pumped up and ready to go.”
The dual meet started at 107 and the Golden Tide built a 30-0 lead as Austin Gilliland (107), Damian Brady (121), Dylan Deluccia (127), Ryder Kuklinskie (133) and Nik Fegert (139) all received forfeits. There was no bout at 114.
The first contested bout of the night came at 145 where Bellwood-Antis picked up its only win when Elias Alley pinned Trenton Clyde at 1:40. It was Clyde’s first varsity match at home.
“I asked him if he was nervous, and he said, ‘I was so nervous,’” Swatsworth said of Clyde. “But he’s getting better and he’s going to be in our lineup and we’re glad we got him a match tonight.”
After Alex Murawski’s forfeit win at 152, Curwensville notched its only fall of the night at 160 where Logan Aughenbaugh racked up a 10-0 lead before pinning Blue Devil Kolben Alley at 2:40.
“Logan went out and did what Logan does,” Swatsworth said. “He went out and got the pin and that’s what we wanted from him.”
Jarett Anderson (172) and Chase Irwin (189) nabbed the Tide’s final two forfeit wins to make the score 54-6 and set up the marquis bout of the night between Curwensville’s Trenton Guiher and Bellwood’s Christian Jennings, who both entered the matchup with 10-2 records.
Guiher scored a first-period takedown to take a 2-0 lead, then made it 3-0 with a second-period escape.
Jennings notched a late takedown in the second to cut his deficit to 3-2, but the Blue Devil freshman chose down to start the third and was unable to get out.
“That was a good match,” Swatsworth said.”I knew (Jennings) was pretty good and I thought Trenton wrestled well.”
Guiher held on for the 3-2 win to set the dual final at 57-6.
“When you wrestle matches like this, you just want to look at head-to-head,” Swatsworth said. “My first couple years (as head coach), we didn’t have a prayer to win a dual meet because we didn’t have the kids. We always looked at head-to-head matchups and tried to win them.
“And I’m sure that’s what Bellwood is doing. They’re just trying to get their kids the best matchups they can to make them better to get ready for districts. All these matches are during the year are matches to help you get ready for the postseason.
“I’m glad we went out there and won two out of the three.”
Curwensville improved to 5-4 with the win.
The Golden Tide are back in action Tuesday, hosting Moshannon Valley.
Curwensville 57,
Bellwood-Antis 6
107—Austin Gilliland, C, won by forfeit. (6-0).
114—No bout.
121—Damian Brady, C, won by forfeit. (12-0).
127—Dylan Deluccia, C, won by forfeit. (18-0).
133—Ryder Kuklinskie, C, won by forfeit. (24-0).
139—Nik Fegert, C, won by forfeit. (30-0).
145—Elias Alley, BA, pinned Trenton Clyde, C, 1:40. (30-6).
152—Alex Murawski, C, won by forfeit. (36-6).
160—Logan Aughenbaugh, C, pinned Kolben Alley, BA, 2:40. (42-6).
172—Jarett Anderson, C, won by forfeit. (48-6).
189—Chase Irwin, C, won by forfeit. (54-6).
215—Trenton Guiher, C, dec. Christian Jennings, BA, 3-2. (57-6).
285—No match.