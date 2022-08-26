CURWENSVILLE — Conner Howell fired a 50 to lead the Curwensville boys golf team in a tri-meet Thursday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
The Golden Tide beat Bellwood-Antis by one stroke, 209-210, but fell to McConnellsburg by 11 (198-209).
“It was a good team win over Bellwood-Antis,” Curwensville head coach Mike Bookhamer said. “I’m glad we were able to eek it out. Like I’ve said before, we don’t have any superstars, but we do have a lot of consistent, decent golfers.
Howell was followed by Landon Bailor, Ayden Sutika and Zach Peters, who all shot a round of 53 to give the Golden Tide a team score of 209.
“Conner Howell has just been wonderful,” Bookhamer said. “He’s been a real key to our team so far this year. He just keeps getting better and better.”
Howell and Sutika, a junior and senior, respectively, are both out for the golf team for the first time this season.
“They have just been great additions to the team,” Bookhamer said. “And Landon and Zach have been consistent performers.”
Senior Kaceton Ciammaco and sophomore Davis Fleming rounded out the varsity rounds for Curwensville, each carding a 61.
Fleming is one of several sophomores on the team that has Bookhamer excited for the future.
“I’m really excited for our sophomores,” he said. “They’re already at a good level and if they can just stick with it and keep improving, we’re going to be looking pretty good for the future.”
McConnellsburg’s Hunter Ward shot the low round of the day with a 46. Bellwood-Antis’ Ethan Johnson and Josh Dorminy both shot 48 to lead the Blue Devils.
Curwensville is now 2-3 overall this season and 1-2 in the Inter County Conference.
The Tide travel to Brockway on Monday.
McConnellsburg—198
Hunter Ward 46, Bronson Earley 50, Kohen Hall 50, Myles Bard 52. Others: Jack Cornelius 53, Bryce Garland 58.
Curwensville—209
Conner Howell 50, Landon Bailor 53, Ayden Sutika 53, Zach Peters 53. Others: Davis Fleming 61, Kaceton Ciamacco 61.
Bellwood-Antis—210
Ethan Johnson 48, Josh Dorminy 48, Ryan Marinak 59, Connor Cobaugh 59. Others: Brayden Wagner 60, Caleb Beiswenger 63.
