HERSHEY — It proved to be a mixed bag of results for Progressland Friday morning at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships, but by session’s end, three of the four area wrestlers who started the day guaranteed themselves of winning a state medal.
That trio is headlined by Glendale’s Dubler Brothers, junior Zeke (160) and senior Suds (172), who will both wrestle for bronze medals today after taking different paths to get there.
Zeke Dubler reached the semifinals before suffering his first loss, while Suds Dubler fell in the quarterfinals and responded with three straight consolation bracket wins to match his brother by reaching the third-place match. The medal will be the first for each sibling.
West Branch sophomore Landon Bainey (113) also lost his quarterfinal bout Friday morning but bounced back with a pair of victories to reach the medal rounds for the second time in his career.
Curwensville senior Jake Carfley (25-9) wasn’t so fortunate, as he saw his high school career come to an end in the second round of consolations with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Mifflinburg senior Brady Struble.
The duo traded reversals in the second period before Struble pulled out the victory when he escaped from the bottom position in the third period with 31 seconds remaining.
Carfley went 1-2 in his only trip to states.
As for Zeke Dubler (38-4), he made it two pins in two matches Friday morning when he decked Bishop McDevitt’s Anthony Glessner in 4:13 in their quarterfinal matchup between Top 5 ranked wrestlers in the state. Schneider came in at No. 4 according to the papowerwrstling.com rankings, while Dubler was No. 5.
Dubler built a 4-1 lead at the time of that fall, scoring a second-period takedown and a third-period reversal that led to the pin, which guaranteed him his first medal in his second trip to the Giant Center.
The Viking junior then lost a hard-fought 3-0 matchup to Notre Dame-Green Pond junior Holden Garcia (40-9) in the 160 semifinals as Garcia reached the finals as the No. 2 ranked kid at the weight.
Garcia got all the points he needed on a first period takedown with 10 seconds on the clock. He tacked on an escape in the second before riding out Dubler in the third.
Dubler didn’t hang his head after the loss, though, and bounced right back with a win — pinning Lackawanna Trail junior Robbie Schneider in 4:35 to reach the bronze-medal match. Dubler was leading 7-2 at the time of the fall, which was his third in Hershey.
The Viking will wrestle Newport senior Ganon Smith (39-2), who is ranked third in the state, in today’s consolation final.
Older brother Suds also found himself in a Top 5 battle in his quarterfinal bout at 172 directly following Zeke’s win on the same mat. Unfortunately, he came out on the wrong side of a tough 2-1 loss to Southern Columbia sophomore Garrett Garcia, the Northeast Regional champ who is ranked No. 3.
Garcia scored his only points on a takedown near the midway point of the first period before riding out the Viking. Dubler cut that lead in half with an escape in the second period before Garcia made the decision to start down in the third.
The Tiger never got out, but Dubler was unable to turn him for backpoints as Garcia came away with the 2-1 win to reach the semifinals.
The loss dropped Dubler into the consolation bracket, where he faced Bishop McDevitt freshman Lucas Lawler with a spot in the medal rounds at stake. And, Dubler joined his brother in being a state medalist by pinning Lawler from the top position in the second period in 2:53.
The elder Dubler came back Friday night and captured two more wins to complete his run through the consy bracket to reach the third-place bout.
He blanked Notre Dame-Green Pond junior Garrett Tettemer (27-15), 7-0, in the consy quarterfinals, then posted another shutout in the consy semifinals with a 5-0 win vs. Canton junior Riley Parker (34-12).
Suds Dubler seized control of both bouts with five-point moves, in the second period period against Tettemer and in the first vs. Parker.
The senior will close out his Vikings career this afternoon against Benton senior Nolan Lear (42-6), a four-time qualifier who already owns fifth and third-place medals.
As for Bainey, ranked No. 5 at 113, he struggled to get his offense going in his quarterfinal bout against West Perry senior Deven Jackson, who doesn’t have legs from the knees down. Jackson is a formidable opponent nonetheless, as he placed fourth two years ago and came to Hershey ranked sixth in the state.
Jackson seized control of the bout when he took Bainey down with 17 seconds left in the first period and made those two points stand up.
Bainey cut the lead in half with an escape in the second period, but Jackson returned the favor in the third to go back two at 3-1. Jackson fought off Bainey from there to move on to the semifinals.
The Warrior sophomore bounced back in a big way, though, as he pinned Mifflinburg’s Struble — who eliminated Carfley — in 2:55 to reach the medal rounds for the second year in a row.
Bainey built a 9-0 lead prior to the pin, scoring a takedown and two nearfall points in the first period before tacking on a reversal and another set of backs in the second before securing the fall.
Bainey, who placed sixth last year as a freshman, came back Friday night and edged Saegertown senior Hunter Robison (35-5), 4-3 in the consy quarterfinals.
The Warrior grabbed the lead on a takedown in the closing moments of the first period, then the pair traded escapes in the second and third periods.
Robison, ranked No 4 in the state, pulled even on a takedown with 1:33 to go, but he couldn’t hold the Warrior down. Bainey escaped with 1:17 left and held off Robison on his feet from there.
Robison beat Bainey, 3-1, last year in Hershey for fifth place at 106 pounds.
The Warrior then lost a 6-2 contest to Faith Christian Academy freshman Gauge Botero (44-7), the Southwest Regional champ who is ranked No. 3 in the state.
The setback dropped Bainey into the fifth-place match for a second year in a row. He will wrestle Bald Eagle Area sophomore Lucas Fye (33-10), who the Warrior beat in the Southwest Regional final 7-5.