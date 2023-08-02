After missing Monday’s action, Brady Brown was back in the sulky Tuesday at the Clearfield County Fair, picking up six drives and winning three races to lead all competitors for the Buster DiSalvo Trophy heading into today’s finale.
Aaron Johnston added two victories and Todd Schadel notched one on the 8-race card to each stay within striking distance of Brown with five wins each so far as 3-year-old trotters were featured.
Schadel opened the card with a wire-to-wire win in the Chester C Chidboy & Bill Williams Memorial, driving Quarantina across the line in a time of 2:04.4, some six lengths ahead of Doubles N Bubbles and Brown. It was the fifth win for Quarantina this year and 10th of her career.
Brown took two of the next three races, both by a little over a length.
He took Jameson N Line wire-to-wire in the Dave & Lynn Franson Memorial, getting a stiff challenge from Wayne Long aboard Sweet Dough down the stretch. Jameson N Lime crossed the line in a time of 2:06.1, holding off Sweet Dough bt 1 1/4 length.
Brown and Battin Athousand had to come from the pocket in the Moyer’s Auto Body Trot, overtaking Aaron Johnston and HS Winchester down the stretch to win by 1 3/4 lengths in a time of 2:04.3, which was the day’s fastest. Battin Athousand won for the fifth time in 2023 and 20 in his career.
In between Brown’s two wins was the card’s closest race with Aaron Johnston and Fortune Forecast battling Schadel and Keystone Sweetpea to a photo finish in the Butch Flanagan Memorial.
Keystone Sweetpea led every step except the last when Fortune Forecast crossed in a time of 2:05.2 to win by a nose. It was the second win in eight starts for Fortune Forecast, who now has six lifetime victories.
A new name stepped to the forefront in the Dawson & Chandler Ross Memorial as Jack Killeen picked up his first win of the week in his first drive, piloting Broadway Sensation to a wire-to-wire win in a time of 2:06.2. The duo held off Eric Neal and Tariff by 3 3/4 lengths.
Brown followed with his third and final win of the day in the Sue Lanich Memorial, once again coming from behind to claim the victory.
He sat in the sulky behind Pax Hanover in third at the halfway point, but the duo made their move on the back stretch and had run down the leaders by the 3/4-mile mark. Pax Hanover went on to win in a time of 2:06.4. It was Pax Hanover’s second lifetime win, both coming this year.
Neal notched his second victory of the day in the Dunlap-Swales Memorial as he took County Cong wire-wire in a time of 2:07.1. The win was the third of the season and sixth career for the bay gelding.
The last race of the card featured the fifth wire-to-wire run of the day as Aaron Johnston piloted Sir Lance to his second victory of 2023 in a time of 2:09.1 in the Howard, Mary & Jess Neeper Memorial.
Tuesday’s total purse was $30,800.
Today’s action begins at 1 p.m.. The Buster DiSalvo Trophy will be presented immediately after the last race.
Pennsylvania Sire Stakes
3-year-old Trotters
Fillies A Group
Chester C. Chidboy & Bill Williams Memorial
1. Quarantina (Todd Schadel), 2:04.4. 2. Doubles N Bubbles (Brady Brown). 3. Smooth As Silk (Aaron Johnston). 4. Shady Girl).
Dave & Lynn Franson Memorial
1. Jameson N Lime (Brown), 2:06.1. 2. Sweet Dough (Wayne Long). 3. Nick N A Promise (A. Johnston). 4. Better Than Betsel (Koltin Noble). 4.
Butch Flanagan Memorial
1. Fortune Forecast (A. Johnston), 2:05. 2. Keystone Sweetpea (Schadel). 3. L Dees Maria (Long).
Colts & Geldings A Group
Moyer’s Auto Body Trot
1. Battin Athousand (Brown), 2:04.3. 2. HS Winchester (A. Johnston). 3. Action Shot (Schadel). 4. Mister Miracle (Willam Popp). 5. RT Buddy (Eric Neal).
Fillies B Group
Dawson & Chandler Ross Memorial
1. Broadway Sensation (Jack Killeen), 2:06.2. 2. Tariff (Neal). 3. Fawn De One (Robert McNeight). 4. Yolanda Hanover (Popp). 5. Dodad (John Baxter).
Colts & Geldings B Group
Sue Lanich Memorial
1. Pax Hanover (Brown), 2:06.4. 2. Least Weasel (Long). 3. Magic Action (Neal). 4. Imperial Zette (Killeen).
Dunlap-Swales Memorial
1. County Cong (Neal), Electric Boogie (Long). 3. Motorwerks (Brown). 4. Perfect Patrick (McNeight).
Howard, Mary & Jess Neeper Memorial
1. Sir Lance (A. Johnson), 2:09.2. 2. Drive To Deliver (Brown). 3. AB Fab Hanover (Neal). 4. RT Lightning (Long).