Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the morning. Remaining cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 30. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.