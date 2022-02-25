HYDE — A trio of Clearfield wrestlers received No. 1 seeds for the District 4-9 class 3A Tournament to be held Saturday at Clearfield High School.
Brady Collins (126), Nolan Barr (138) and Hayden Kovalick (215) are the top-seeded Bison. Mark McGonigal (172), Carter Chamberlain (189) and Oliver Billotte (285) are seeded second.
Also receiving Top 4 seeds are Evan Davis (113) and Luke Freeland (145), who each nabbed third seeds, and Adam Rougeux (120) and Ty Aveni (132), who are seeded fourth.
The top four placewinners advance to the Northwest class AAA Regional Tournament March 4-5 at Altoona Fieldhouse.
Clearfield has an entrant in all 13 weight classes. Xavier Lutz (106), Karson Kline (152) and Wyatt Reorda (160) round out the Bison in the tournament.
Williamsport leads the way with seven top seeds.
Cael Nasdeo (113), Luke Segraves (120), Braden Bower (132), Riley Bower (145), carter Weaver (152), Sebastian Robinson (189) and Charles Crews (285) lead the Millionaires’ contingent as top seeds.
St. Marys’ Aiden Beimel (106) and Waylon Wehler (172) and Shikellamy’s Coltyn Sempko (160) round out the No. 1 seeds.
106
Four freshmen and a junior will compete at the lightest weight. Beimel comes into the tournament with a record of 22-3 and could be the semifinal opponent for Lutz, should the Bison win his semifinal matchup with DuBois’ Aubree Donahue, the lone upperclassmen in the bracket. Selinsgove’s Landyn Lukens (29-7) and Shikellamy’s Les McCormick (5-2) will battle on the other side of the bracket. None of the wrestlers in the bracket met this season.
113
Nasdeo (25-3) should be the heavy favorite at 113. He’s a two-time district champion, who also won the Northwest Regional crown and placed second at PIAAs last season at 106. Shikellamy’s Alex Reed (26-8) is seeded second and is the likely semifinal opponent for Davis (23-8), should the Bison junior take care of Bradford’s Angel Dominguez-Santiago in the quarterfinals. Nasdeo, Davis and Reed finished 1-2-3, respectively, last season at districts.
120
Despite a 13-19 record, Segraves is the top seed in the class as a returning district champ. He won at 113 last season. Bison sophomore Rougeux (11-12) will be Segraves semifinal opponent if he can get past Shikellamy freshman Cole Lynch, who is just 3-1 this season. Bradford’s Devan Poe (17-9) is a returning placewinner. He was third at 113 a season ago. He’ll face second-seeded Cole Neil (14-11) of St. Marys. Neil beat Poe 12-2 in the dual meet.
126
Collins is 28-3 with 19 falls (13 pins, 6 techs) so far this season. The Bison freshman phenom has a pair of returning district placewinners to deal with on the opposite side of the bracket in Williamsport’s Devin Harris (11-13) and Selinsgrove’s Leo Martinez (11-14), who finished second and third, respectively at 120 a season ago.
132
Braden Bower (30-2) will be looking for his third straight District 4-9 title. A two-time PIAA qualifier, Bower has a two-time district finalist to contend with on the other side of the bracket in DuBois junior Brendan Orr, the No. 2 seed. Orr was second at 126 last season after winning the title at 113 the season before. Third-seeded Ian McGregor (24-9) of Shikellamy and Bison freshman Aveni (12-8) will also look to make some noise at the weight class.
138
After placing second in 2020 and third in 2019 and 2021, Barr (19-12) hopes to make the top of the podium this season in one of the the tournament’s fullest weight classes as all eight teams have an entrant. Only 160 and 172 can also make that claim.
The second seed is DuBois sophomore Davey Aughenbaugh, who sports a 20-11 mark and won the 120-pound weight class a season ago. Bradford’s Brett Thompson (22-3) is also a returning placewinners after taking third at 132 last year. Shik’s Charles Keener (24-13) also brings a solid record into the bracket as the fourth seed.
145
Riley Bower (37-7) looks to finish off a four-year sweep at districts after winning at 120, 138 and 145 in previous seasons. Bower is also a two-time Northwest Regional champ and took sixth in the state last season. Looking to try to dethrone the highly-decorated Bower will be second-seeded Austin Mitchell (25-8) of DuBois, Freeland (18-11), who placed second at 138 last season, and St. Marys’ Andrew Wolfanger (20-6), the fourth seed.
152
Weaver (25-12) leads an absolutely stacked weight class. The Millionaire junior will be looking for his third district crown but will have to navigate through several returning placewinners led by Selinsgrove’s Aiden Gaughler (34-4), who finished second to Braden Bower last season at 132. Third-seeded Lane Dellaquilla (21-3) of St. Marys also looms. He placed third and fourth in 2019 and 2020, but did not compete in districts last season.
Punxsutawney’s fourth-seeded Brady Smith (14-5) took second last season at 152, while Shik’s fifth-seeded Caleb Yoder (21-10) and Clearfield’s sixth-seeded Kline (16-11) placed fourth and second, respectively at 145 behind Riley Bower.
160
Despite there being a returning champion in the weight class, Sempko (26-7) got the nod as the top seed thanks to a pair of decision’s over second-seeded Roman Morrone (28-9) of Williamsport. Morrone placed first at 152 last season and took second at regionals. Reorda (5-8), who was fourth at the weight class last year, faces off against Morrone in the quarterfinals. Selinsgrove’s Josiah Foss (23-11) is the third seed. He was fourth at 152 last season.
172
A pair of returning district champions highlight the weight class as Wehler (26-2) and McGonigal (24-7) look to be on a collision course. Both are down weight classes from last season as Wehler won at 189, while McGonigal was the 215-pound champ. McGonigal also won a district title at 152 in 2020. Selinsgrove freshman Ethan Miller (20-9) and Shikellamy senior Gage Wolfe (28-4), a third-place finisher at 172 last season also loom.
189
Robinson (29-13), a senior, who did not place at last year’s district tournament nabbed the top seed over Chamberlain by virtue of a 6-2 decision in the District 4-9 Duals title match. Chamberlain beat Robinson last season in districts 4-2 on the way to a second-place finish at 172. Bradford’s third seeded Christopher Rodriguez (16-11) and Selinsgrove’s No. 4 seed Tucker Teats (25-10) are also hoping to make their presence felt at the weight class.
215
Kovalick (28-2) looks to land back on top of the podium after a third-place finish at 189 last season. Kovalick took first in 2020 at 170 pounds. A possible rematch looms with Selinsgrove’s Steven Miller (28-6) in the finals. Kovalick pinned Miller in overtime in the district dual tournament. Shik’s Mason Rebuck (18-8) is the third seed.
285
Another big rematch could be on tap if the top two seeds get through their brackets. Billotte (25-1) will be looking to avenge his only loss of the season against Crews (32-6), who pinned the Bison senior in the second period of their matchup at district duals. Billotte beat Crews by decision in each of the previous two seasons. Billotte and Crews finished 2-3 behind Selinsgrove’s Nate Schon last season. Crews has three third-place finishes at districts. Billotte was the 285-pound champ in 2020 and has a pair of runner-up finishes at regionals as well as an eighth-place medal at PIAAs in 2020.
DuBois’ Zach Gallagher (24-9), who was third at 215 last season and Shik’s Blake VanKirk (9-15), who placed fourth at 285, are the third and fourth seeds.
Wrestling begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The second session begins at 3:45 p.m. with the parade of champions, followed by the finals and consolation finals.