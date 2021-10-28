The regular season has reached its final week and three teams will look to end on a positive note, while three others get a final tuneup before playoffs.
Moshannon Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch all hit the road for their season finales. The Black Knights travel to Everett, P-O makes a rare trip to District 9 to face Ridgway/Johnsonburg and the Warriors visit Curwensville, which is one of three Progressland teams looking to springboard into the postseason with a win.
Clearfield hosts Central Clarion with the chance of completing an unbeaten regular season and Glendale travels to Penns Valley with both teams looking to move up in their respective District 6 playoff standings.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for all games.
Central Clarion (4-4) at Clearfield (9-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: This is the first meeting between the programs.
LAST MEETING: Central Clarion is a newly-formed co-op between North Clarion, Clarion and Clarion-Limestone. The Bison did play and defeat Clarion 36-12 in 2004.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte, Hayden Kovalick, Karson Kline and Isaac Samsel. Central Clarion’s Jase Ferguson, Breckin Rex and Christian Simko.
LAST WEEK: CENTRAL CLARION 21, DUBOIS 10: The Wildcats intercepted three DuBois passes, while quarterback Ferguson completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts for 219 yards and three scores, two to Simko, in the win. CLEARFIELD 47, BELLEFONTE 14: Bison QB Billotte threw for 285 yards and four touchdowns — three going to Karson Kline, who had seven receptions and a Clearfield program, single-game record 235 yards in the rout.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Their quarterback does a good job throwing the ball and they like to run a lot of jet sweeps,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “We need to concentrate on that. They’ve strung a few wins together and had a nice win over DuBois last week, so this should be a good challenge.”
West Branch (3-6) at Curwensville (5-4)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Curwensville leads the series 22-16-1.
LAST MEETING: West Branch won 21-14 last season in the first meeting between the programs since 1998. Will Herring ran for 136 yards and two scores to lead the Warriors, while Thad Butler rushed for 141 yards and a TD for the Tide.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Billy Bumbarger, Owen Graham and Wyatt Schwiderske. Curwensville’s Thad Butler, Collin Jacobson, Dan McGarry and Ty Terry.
LAST WEEK: GLENDALE 21, WEST BRANCH 0: The Warriors allowed 239 yards and three scores on the ground, while the offense turned the ball over twice in the shutout. CURWENSVILLE 43, MO VALLEY 20: Butler rushed for 179 yards and two scores, while QB McGarry added 88 yards and three TDs on the ground in the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Curwensville has an explosive offense,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “They like to get the ball into their playmakers’ hands in space and let them make plays. We will need to do a great job on defense getting pressure on the QB and playing excellent coverage in the back end. Offensively, we need to win the battle up front. By controlling the line of scrimmage, we will set ourselves up for success offensively.”
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “West Branch loves to run the football and take deep shots in the pass game. We must be disciplined defensively and tackle well,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “Offensively, we need to continue to execute. We have done a good job of attacking weak spots in our opponent’s defenses in the run and pass game.”
Glendale (5-4) at Penns Valley (5-4)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Rams lead the series 6-1-1.
LAST MEETING: Penns Valley won 45-7 in 2000.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Glendale’s Logan Cree, Suds Dubler and Zeke Dubler. Penns Valley’s Miles Brooks, Jackson Romig, Tanner Ilgen and Ty Watson.
LAST WEEK: GLENDALE 21, WEST BRANCH 0: Suds Dubler carried 23 times for 160 yards and a touchdown, while the Vikings defense picked off Warrior QB Tyler Biggans twice and sacked him three times in the shutout. PENNS VALLEY 40, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 14: The Rams led 33-0 at the half behind Romig, who was 10-of-13 for 189 yards and a pair of TD passes to Brooks. Watson added 159 yards on 14 carries.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Penns Valley is very good program and they are very well coached. Coach Tobias has been around a long time and I have great respect on how he runs his program,” Glendale head coach Dave Trexler said. “They are 5-4 and their losses came against AA/AAA teams. It will be a great challenge for us and we are thankful for the opportunity.
“They throw the ball better then anyone we have scene this season. Jackson Romig has a great arm and can make plays with his feet. They have multiple athletes and their line is also athletic and play very physical. I am not sure you can stop them but more have to focus on slowing them down.
“It’s no secret that we like to run the football. Along with playing great defense, we will need to run the football and keep it out of their hands. We have a few injuries, so depth will be a concern against a deeper roster.”
Moshannon Valley (2-7) at Everett (1-7)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Mo Valley leads 8-2.
LAST MEETING: Levi Knuth ran for 142 yards and three scores and the Black Knight defense picked off four passes in a 36-12 victory for Mo Valley last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Moshannon Valley’s David Honan, Levi Knuth, Niko Smeal and Connor Williams. Everett’s Tyler Bumgardner, Calvin Iseminger and Jacob Price.
LAST WEEK: CURWENSVILLE 43, MO VALLEY 20: Knuth carried 19 times for 139 yards to go over the 1,000-yard mark for the season, while also returning a kickoff 91 yards for the score, but the Knights gave up over 300 yards on the ground in the loss. EVERETT 9, MEYERSDALE 0: The Warriors intercepted two passes, recovered a fumble and recorded a safety to pick up their first win of the season in shutout fashion.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: ”The key to the game is winning the battle up front and limiting mistakes,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said.
Philipsburg-Osceola (2-7) at Ridgway/Johnsonburg (6-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: This is the first meeting between the programs.
LAST MEETING: The teams have never met.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Philipsburg-Osceola’s Andrew Faust, Ben Gustkey and Mark Martin. Ridgway/Johnsonburg’s Dom Allegretto, Cam Marciniak and Hunter Wall.
LAST WEEK: PENNS VALLEY 40, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 14: The Mounties fell behind 33-0 at the half. Faust had 118 yards and a 4-yard score on 14 carries for P-O. RIDGWAY/JOHNSONBURG 14, BROOKVILLE 13: Allegretto had a 66-yard touchdown run and a 25-yard TD pass to go with an interception to lead the Elkers to the 1-point win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to limit the number of big plays by their offense,” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said. “We need to play sound defensive football and force their offense to earn everything.”