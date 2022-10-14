On Saturday at the Pottsville Tournament, West Branch volleyball head coach Terry Trude captured his 700th win as the team’s head coach.
The team strolled into the finals and had a hard-fought match with a 4A Pocono Mountain East.
It’s amazing what a little 1A school in the middle of Pennsylvania can do with the right coach at the head of their program.
And to keep doing it year after year ... that’s the magic of Terry Trude volleyball.
Terry started coaching volleyball at my alma mater West Branch just one year after the program was started and one year before I graduated there.
With my playing days long over due to a major knee injury, I didn’t get the chance to know Terry until I started at The Progress in 2020.
He, along with several other Progressland coaches, would patiently answer any questions I had and explain things I wasn’t familiar with.
I remember when the libero was introduced into PIAA volleyball and Terry took the time to explain to me how they were used and what the position entailed.
Of course, he has used it to perfection, just another thing that sets the Lady Warriors apart.
When West Branch won its first District 6 title and qualified for the PIAA Tournament in York, Terry entrusted me to be the team’s scorekeeper.
Normally covering states for any sport is hectic, but having two teams at the state tournament and scorekeeping for one is particularly crazy.
I remember running down the back hallway at Central York High School and throwing my team wristband up in the air to the security table to get down on the floor to score the Lady Warriors’ match. Then I’d turn right back around, running past the same security table throwing my press pass up in the air to get back to media row to cover Philipsburg-Osceola.
That Lady Mountie team featured one of Trude’s mentors and good friend at the helm, Mick Dininno.
I know they both were throughly entertained by my running back and forth, but they both are what make covering Progressland volleyball fun.
I have traveled with the Lady Warriors to many playoff games, tournaments and championship games.
I’ve seen first-hand the respect a little Class A school in the middle of Clearfield County gets when they walk in the gym.
I’ve also seen many opposing coaches throw their hands up in frustration knowing they’d have to face West Branch in the playoffs or in the Inter-County Conference Championship match.
Of course, most know the Lady Warriors have won 13 of the 14 ICC titles that have been awarded since the conference was founded.
And that has been down to the magic of Trude volleyball.
It’s absolutely amazing what he has done during his time as a volleyball coach at West Branch.
The team has been one of the most successful programs in the school’s history — male or female.
He has had numerous players make the all-state team and move on to play in college.
Every few years we joke about this might be the year the Lady Warriors’ youth or inexperience might get the best of them, and they’ll have to fight to make the playoffs or struggle to win the league.
But every year we’ve been wrong.
The Lady Warriors have pride in their program, but mostly in their coach, who has been so passionate about seeing them succeed in the game he loves.
And that’s the magic of Terry Trude volleyball.