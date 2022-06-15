The Sykesville Senators sent 18 batters to the plate in a decisive third inning Tuesday at Lawrence Township Rec Park, scoring 12 runs in the frame on the way to a 15-0 Federation League victory over Clearfield.
Sykesville smacked nine hits in the frame off three different Post 6 pitchers, who also combined to issue five walks and hit a batter in the inning.
Clearfield pitchers walked 7 batters and hit five more over the first three innings of play.
The Senators put three runs on the board in the first inning without the benefit of a hit.
Post 6 starter Hunter Rumsky struggled to find the strike zone in the inning, walking leadoff batter Brandon Sicheri and hitting Devon Walker with a pitch before loading the bases with a four-pitch walk to Jake Felix.
Sicheri scored when Shane Price hit into a fielder’s choice that erased Walker from the base paths.
Jordan Frano and Tylor Herzing were both hit by Rumsky pitches. Felix was forced in on the Herzing HBP.
Will Uberti followed with a sacrifice fly to centerfield that plated Price. Morgen Billotte made the catch and fired to cutoff man Hayvin Bumbarger, who tried to gun down Frano at third. But his throw was over Blake Prestash’s head.
Prestash recovered and threw a strike to catcher Cole Bloom, who held on to the ball to record the out as he and Frano collided at the plate.
Rumsky set Sykesville down 1-2-3 in the second inning, getting two strikeouts and a comebacker.
But the Senators broke out the bats in the third.
After an out, Sykesville recorded four straight singles by Walker, Felix, Price and Frano.
Walker, Felix and Frano each got hits their second time up in the inning as well. Frano’s was a two-run double that made the score 14-0.
Uberti also had a pair of RBI singles in the frame, his last plating Price with the final run of the inning.
While the Sykesville offense was running on all cylinders, Senator starting pitcher Brandon Simbeck was in complete control on the mound.
He tossed four no-hit innings, allowing only a leadoff walk to Derrick Mikesell in the third and issuing a two-out base on balls to Billotte in the fourth.
Isaac Knarr tossed the final inning and gave up a leadoff single to Rumsky to spoil the no-hit bid.
But Knarr got Matt Irvin to ground into a double play and struck out Mikesell to end it, finishing off the combined one-hit shutout.
Walker led Sykesville’s 10-hit attack with three. Felix, Frano and Uberti each had two.
Felix and Price both scored three runs, while Frano and Uberti each knocked in three.
Kyle Elensky tossed the final two innings for Clearfield and gave up just a hit, and struck out one.
Sykesville improved to 4-2 with the win. Clearfield slipped to 1-4.
Post 6 is back in action today at Brookville.
The Senators host Brookville on Thursday.
Sykesville—15
Sicheri cf 2201, Walker 2b 3231, Felix 1b 3321, Price 3b 3312, Frano c 3123, Herzing ss 1102, Uberti rf 2123, Mowrey lf 3000, Farrell eh 2101, Simbeck p 1101, Knarr p 0000. Totals: 23-15-10-15.
Clearfield—0
Elensky ss-p 2000, Bloom c 2000, Billotte cf 1000, Prestash 3b-p-ss 2000, Rumsky p-eh 2010, Quick lf-p-3b 1000, Irvin 3b 10000, Mikesell eh-lf 1000, Kushner rf 1000, Bumbarger 1b 1000, Lopez 2b 1000, Mays 2b 0000. Totals: 15-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
Sykesville 30(12) 00—15 10 0
Clearfield 000 00— 0 1 1
Error—Bumbarger. LOB—Sykesville 5, Clearfield 2. DP—Sykesville 1, Clearfield 1. 2B—Frano. SF—Uberti. HBP—Walker (by Rumsky), Frano (by Rumsky), Herzing (by Rumsky), Price (by Quick).
Pitching
Sykesville: Simbeck—4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Knarr—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Rumsky—2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Quick—0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Prestash—1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Elensky—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Simbeck. LP—Rumsky.
Time—1:24