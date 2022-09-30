ALLPORT — It’s not easy to play the number two ranked team in the state.
It’s even harder when you’re young and inexperienced.
That was the case on Thursday night as the one-loss West Branch volleyball team took on Curwensville.
The Lady Warriors won the first two sets 25-7 and 25-7 before letting their varsity sit the rest of the night. West Branch’s bench won the third set 25-19.
“I know Curwensville isn’t as experienced as we are,” said Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude. “But we still have to play and they still have to gain some thing out of it as well.
“So we tried to play as many players as we can and try to work on what we need to work on.
“Curwensville was trying and they are going in the right direction. But we need to work on ourselves too and try and get better.”
West Branch has lost just one match all season — to AAA Hollidaysburg, now ranked 10th in the state in that class — in the championship game of the Forest Hills Tournament. They are 14-1-2 so far this year.
The Lady Warriors have been dominant in their league slate as well, improving to 7-0 in the ICC with Tuesday night’s win.
“I’ve been telling them to just go into every game excited and ready to play,” said Curwensville head coach Stephanie Vicary. “Don’t pay attention to the score. Come here and just play. So, they did that and they hung in there and did what they could.
“We knew that West Branch was a hard team, but any good play against them is something to be proud of I think.”
Trude pulled his starters, including hitter Katrina Cowder, who was honored before the match for reaching her 500th kill.
The team’s junior varsity starters, who have still seen action on varsity, played in the third set.
The varsity team stood in front of the bench and cheered on their teammates during the set.
“That is our program,” said Trude. “They know if they aren’t playing, they should support their teammates. We always talk about ‘Team first, me second,’ and that definitely happened tonight.
“They were happy for all of the players that got a chance to start and are out there competing.”
Cowder finished the night with 13 service points and four kills, while Hayley Wooster added six service points and one kill.
Marley Croyle netted six kills, while Brooklyn Myers had six service points. Shaela Gillen and Matayha Kerin each tallied four kills and Kyla Kephart had five service points. Bella Koleno netted three kills, while Haley Woodling had two.
Curwensville was led by Lizzy Palmer’s four kills and one block. Jorja Fleming netted three kills, while Brooklynn Myers had three digs.
“The communication is coming along,” Vicary said. “They were talking and they were moving more and reading the ball. That’s what we have been working on is just to try and read and anticipate the ball and not make a rash play.”
The Lady Tide dropped to 0-12 overall and 0-8 in the ICC. Curwensville hosts Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
West Branch hosts Mount Union on Tuesday.
In jayvee action, the Lady Warriors won 2-0.