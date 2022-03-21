LEWISBURG — Clearfield Bison senior Leif Hoffman spends an extraordinary amount of time in the pool. His senior teammate Hunter Cline certainly thinks so.
“One thing about Leif is that he puts in more work than arguably, maybe any of the other kids who swam here tonight,” Cline claimed outside of Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium Saturday. “He’s in the pool constantly. When we have school off, he’ll go to the YMCA and swim. He doesn’t have to that. He’ll go at 4 a.m., drive a half-hour, 40 minutes when he doesn’t have to. It’s incomprehensible. It’s inspiring.”
Hoffman took some time when he was actually out of the pool to accept a state medal, a reward for his fourth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle Saturday afternoon.
Hoffman’s time of 4:41.51 put him on the podium behind Northgate’s Matthew Purcell (4:38.36), MMI Prep’s Woobie Kupsky (4:36.28) and Notre Dame-Green Pond’s R.J. Farina (4:38.79).
It’s the second state medal in the 500 for Hoffman, who was fifth last year, and third medal (top-eight finish) in his three trips to states — COVID-19 axed the 2020 meet — with his first medal coming as a freshman on the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay in 2019.
Hoffman continues a state medal streak for the Bison, who have medaled at least once at every state meet since 2015.
“It’s definitely surreal,” Hoffman said. “Just swimming in the pool and thinking about it, I never imagined this. At a young age, it never occurred to me that I would continue that (medal) trend.”
Hoffman qualified for the finals with a 4:41.32 in Saturday morning’s prelim race. That put him as the third seed. As the race evolved, it became clear that he’d be gunning for a best of the rest finish behind the top three finishers. He nearly matched his prelim time. Purcell, Kupsky and Farina all chopped three seconds or more off their prelim time with Farina taking off 5.6 seconds.
Farina and Kupsky finished 2-3 in the finals held at Cumberland Valley High School last year. Hoffman’s fifth-place time was 4:45.6.
“I had no clue going into it what everyone’s time would be,” Hoffman said. “Some might go easier to get into the finals, so there was an unknown. It was going out and racing, having fun and doing whatever I could to hold my place.”
He pretty much accomplished that.
“The medal doesn’t matter as much as the performance. You want the time, you want the speed and that’s what’s satisfying,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said. “I told him I didn’t care what color medal it is, but what time will it be. Hold the time and do better was the goal. You can’t control others and their time. Leif never tanks, never bombs.”
And never stopped working. Morrison more than backed up what Cline claimed.
“I’ve coached many, many athletes and they’ve all had great work ethics too, and if he’s not right there with them, if not just a sliver higher, he’s at the top of that,” Morrison said. “And he’s been a pleasure to coach because of that. He’s been so much fun. And this might sound terrible, but it’s been really a lot of fun pounding Leif (in practice). I couldn’t break him. He kept saying, ‘Give me more.’ That was the most fun four years ever because when you have somebody who is just not going to talk back to you and ask for more. … That’s fun to work with because there is unlimited potential. He’s been a ball to work with.”
“I can’t wait to follow his collegiate career. His events weren’t here tonight.”
Morrison said that he’d win that race against the same field had the race been 1,000 yards — he’s among the favorites to win the state YMCA title in that race this weekend — and Hoffman eventually agreed to that. He’ll continue his swimming and academic career at Gannon University, likely swimming longer events and others not on the high school competition list.
Hoffman swam the anchor leg of the 400 freestyle relay that qualified for the consolation finals and thus an All-State Honorable Mention finish. The foursome that also included Cline and two sophomores Nicholas Vaow and Derrick Mikesell qualified for the consey final with a 12th-place time of 3:22.46, then stayed in the 12th spot after finishing fourth in the consey race with a slightly faster time of 3:21.65.
It was not the same foursome that swam a district time of 3:27.01 as Morrison switched a couple legs of the state relay and Vaow, Mikesell, Cline and Hoffman shaved nearly 5 1/2 seconds off their seeded time.
“Obviously, I trusted coach and knows what she’s doing,” Vaow said. “She switched the relays around for states and we went with it and it went well. We knew she knew what was best.”
“I thought we had the potential to go 3:23 to make it into the top 16 and think that’s what it kind of what it took and I didn’t think maybe 320 top eight, but it didn’t,” Morrison said. “We weren’t going 3:18 to get in so I’m very comfortable that we did the right thing. I don’t know if we were a 3:20 and 3:21 was absolutely respectable and probably the potential of that relay at this point.”
“I felt pretty comfortable,” said Mikesell. “Obviously, during prelims I felt good. I was a little tired and sore for the finals, but you have to leave it all in the pool.”
In the final, the legs went Vaow (50.64), Mikesell (51.55), Cline (50;37) and Hoffman (49.09).
“It’s great,” Cline added. “There’s no one I’d rather be with than the guys on this relay. I’ve swum with them for so long and be able to finishing my last race in high school on such a high note is tremendous.”
Hoffman, already with a medal in-hand from earlier in the day, concurred.
“I was using that fact that it’s our last relay together,” he said. “We gave everything we had, whatever we could do to finish as strong as we could and we left everything we had in the pool. There’s nothing we left behind.”
— The lone Lady Bison event from Saturday was the 400 freestyle relay — Saturday’s story incorrectly reported the schedule — where the foursome of junior Beth Struble, sophomore Danna Bender, junior Jaylin Wood and sophomore Danielle Cline finished 30th with a time of 3:57.49.
“Everything was about districts,” Morrison said. “They were fully rested because we couldn’t get here without districts. They gave a great performance. Any time my girls can go sub-four minute in the relay, that’s our standard and I’m thrilled. They went 3:52 tapered fully (at districts) with absolute adrenalin flow to get here … They were pretty happy about that and there’s not a senior among them.”
Freshman diver Dehlia Elbe finished 18th with a score of 213.40. She reached the semifinals after finishing the first round cut to 20 in 14th place with a 140.75. The top 16 qualified for the final round.