PHILIPSBURG — The deciding Game 5 of the Centre County Baseball League Championship Series Thursday at the Don Womer Baseball Complex turned into a home run derby as Blanchard and Spike Island combined for seven in the contest.
The visiting Bees won the derby battle 4-3, including clubbing two grand slams in a decisive 10-run sixth to pull away for a 16-8 victory and claim the CCBL title.
Allan Myers belted two home runs for the Pirates and ended the game 4-for-4, but Spike Island, which led 7-5 after five, couldn’t recover from the Bees big sixth inning that saw them send 14 batters to the plate.
“That’s a good team,” Philipsburg coach Brandon Myers said. “Top to bottom of the lineup, that’s a good team. They didn’t make mistakes today. They hit the ball and they did their job better than that we did, so hats off to them.”
Blanchard took a 4-0 lead in the top of the second thanks to a Crusen Stover RBI double and a 3-run opposite field homer off the bat of Asher Corl.
All four runs came with two outs.
But the Pirates rallied quickly, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second and three more in the third to take a 5-4 advantage.
Jeremy Whitehead led off the second with a walk and Allan Myers followed with a double before Nick Capperrelle’s sac fly got the Pirates on the board.
After an out, Landon McDonald chased home Carson Jones, who was courtesy running for Myers, with a base hit.
Nate Gustkey tied the game in the third with a 2-run bomb to dead center field, scoring Ryan Kephart in front of him and Spike Island grabbed the lead three batters later when Capperrelle legged out a triple that plated Jones, who was again courtesy running for Myers, who had singled.
One thing we found out about this team this year is you never count our guys out,” coach Myers said about the early rally. “Even in the last inning there, Allan goes up there and hits a home run. We believe. We believe we have a good ball club and we can hang with any team in the league.”
Pirates starter Ryan Whitehead settled in after Corl’s homer, enjoying 1-2-3 innings in both the third and fourth where he recorded five of his eight strikeouts.
Blanchard got to Whitehead for a run in the fifth on a Trevor Hanna sac fly to knot the game at 5-5, but the Pirates once again answered.
Jeremy Whitehead started things with a one-out walk in front of Myers, who launched his first homer of the game off Blanchard pitcher Heverly, who had come on in relief of Ethan Watkins to start the fourth.
Spike Island took the 7-5 lead to the sixth when the Blanchard bats came alive.
Three consecutive singles loaded the bases for pinch-hitter Wyatt Koch, who worked the count full, fouled off a couple pitches and then unloaded on a Whitehead offering, sending it over the fence for a grand slam and 9-7 Blanchard lead.
Whitehead got the next two Bees out, but an error extended the inning and Blanchard made the Pirates pay by scoring six more runs as Spike Island went to the bullpen as Whitehead crossed the 120-pitch threshold.
Dylan Broderick smashed a second grand slam in the inning to give the Bees a 15-7 lead.
Bryce Hanley and Allan Myers traded solo home runs in the seventh to set the final.
“This was a really good game for a long time,” coach Myers said. “Things kind of slipped away from us there, but we’ll be back.”
Spike Island ends it season with a record of 18-10 and coach Myers says he’s already looking forward to next season.
It’s the experience,” he said. “We’ve got guys that are 17 on this team and there are guys in this league that are probably in their fifties. A lot of things can happen throughout the season. For this team to come in here and get that experience they got in our first year back in the league, it was a great season. We made it to the last game, so there is nothing to hang our head about. These guys have done a great job all year and I’m proud of them. We’ll be back.”
Blanchard—16
A. Corl c 4213, McCloskey lf 4120, Hanna 2b 4101, Falls 1b 3111, Sweitzer pr 0100, T. Corl ss 3211, Broderick cf 4334, Miller rf 2100, McGill rf 0000, Koch ph 1114, Butler rf 0000, Stover 3b 4110, Hanley dh 4221, Watkins p 0000, Heverly p 0000. Totals: 33-16-12-15.
Philipsburg—8
Fravel 1b 4010, Kephart ss 4100, Gustkey dh 3112, Tiracorda cf 1000, J. Whitehead rf 2200, A. Myers c 4243, Capperrelle 3b 3022, R. Whitehead p 3000, Jones p-lf 1200, McDonald 2b 3011, Slogosky lf-p 2010. Totals: 30-18-10-8.
Score by Innings
Blanchard 040 01(10) 1—16 12 1
Philipsburg 023 02 0 1— 8 10 2
Errors—Stover; Capperrelle, A. Myers. LOB—Blanchard 2; Spike Island 5. 2B—Stover; A, Myers. 3B—Capperrelle. HR—Corl, Koch, Broderick, Hanley; A. Myers 2, Gustkey. HBP—Falls (by Jones). SF—Hanna; Capperrelle. WP—Watkins; Jones.
Pitching
Blanchard: Watkins—3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Heverly—4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Philipsburg: R. Whitehead—5 2/3 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO; Jones—0 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Slogosky—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Heverly. LP—R. Whitehead.
Time—2:14.