ALLPORT — West Branch and Southern Huntingdon combined for 35 points in the first quarter, something that was more suited to the Rockets style of play.
Southern went on to score 20 points over the next three quarters to down the Warriors 34-21.
“It was a very fast paced start,” said West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler. “I obviously like scoring, but we wanted to run football and use the clock. We knew coming in that Southern wanted to spread us out and score quickly. So controlling the ball was part of the plan.
The Rockets needed just one play from scrimmage to put points on the board as Nate Myers hooked up with Kendrel Marino for a 50-yard score.
“We just made a mistake on the first touchdown,” said Hubler. “We called the wrong coverage based off the formation they were in. The kids thought they were in a different coverage and they were able to score. But I was happy with how we came right back and answered.”
West Branch needed just three plays on its first offensive drive to get to the end zone. The key play was a 58-yard pass from Tyler Biggans to Parker Johnson, which set the Warriors up on the Rocket 10.
Biggans powered into the endzone on the next play, tying the game at 7-7.
“That Tyler to Parker combo has been working all year,” Hubler said. “We thought we could get that matchup a few times and that worked well for us.
“Unfortunately, we lost Parker in the second half, which really hurt. He does great things on both sides of the ball and we really missed him.”
Southern scored quickly again, as Marino took in a 27-yard run to put the visitors up 14-7.
West Branch responded again, as Biggans took in another keeper to tie the game back up at 14-14.
The Warriors went ahead late in the third quarter on another Biggans score, leading 21-14.
The Rockets responded in the second quarter, scoring to cut the lead to 21-20 at the half.
West Branch received the second-half kickoff and chewed up almost seven minutes of the clock, but couldn’t punch it in.
The Rockets took over and scored, then added the conversion to go up 28-21.
West Branch had two more shots at the end zone, but both drives resulted in punts.
“The frustrating thing was we had three drives on offense,” Hubler said. “We got the ball at the beginning of the third. We used up a bunch of the clock and got no points out of it.
“We only had two drives the rest of the game. one of the drives we were backed up in the fourth. We had a goal line stop and we just couldn’t move the ball.”
The Rockets scored one final time in the fourth to set the final at 34-21.
Biggans led the Warriors in rushing with 95 yards on 13 carries. Wyatt Schwiderske had 47 yards on seven carries.
Johnson was the team’s leading receiver with 99 yards on two receptions.
Biggans finished the game 5-of-12 for 133 yards and an interception.
West Branch (2-4) heads to Bellwood-Antis next week.
“There is no sugar coating that Bellwood-Antis is a good team. But I think we also showed that we can play with these good teams. This is a wild year. You can’t follow records and scores. One week a team may be completely short-handed and the next full strength.”