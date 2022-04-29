HYDE — After starting the day going 0-fo-4 at the plate and committing an uncharacteristic error in the field, Clearfield’s Alaina Fedder turned her day completely around with one mighty swing of the bat.
Fedder took a 1-ball, 2-strike offering from Bald Eagle Area pitcher Sierra Albright and launched it over the left-center field fence to score Olivia Bender in front of her and give the Lady Bison a 6-5 walkoff win in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday evening at the Bison Sports Complex.
An emotional Fedder rounded third base and headed for home where she was mobbed by coaches and teammates, who celebrated the comeback victory that kept Clearfield unbeaten at 8-0 this season.
“She’s a very hard worker,” Danver said of Fedder. “She takes pride in how she does. She’s hard on herself, but that’s what makes her successful. She was really down on herself after she made that error earlier in the game. I was really happy to see her come up big and win the game for us.”
The Lady Bison came back from deficits of 3-1, 4-3 and 5-4 in the game.
“This is the same core group of girls we’ve had here for a numbers of years and these are the games in the past that we would lose by a run,” Danver said. “We’ve always been super-close. We’ve lost a ton of 1-run games. It was great to see them battle and come out on top in a close game.”
Clearfield opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Emma Hipps hit a one-out double and scored when Lauren Ressler reached base on an error.
BEA took the lead in the top of the third inning on a 3-run home run off the bat of Autumn Tobias. Taylor Habovick, who reached on a bunt single, and Kailey Eckert, who drew a walk, scored in front of Tobias.
The Lady Bison got a run back in the home half of the third when Ruby Singleton singled, stole second and scored later in the inning on a wild pitch.
Clearfield tied the game in the fifth inning, thanks to a milestone hit from Lauren Ressler.
The senior first baseman rapped a double to plate Hipps, who singled and stole second, to tie the game at 3-3. The double was the 25th of her career, which breaks the all-time program record for two-baggers.
“I went in the dugout and shook her hand and told her that it couldn’t have happened at a better time,” Danver said. “She came up clutch there where we were behind by a couple and we needed it. Anytime she’s at the plate we have confidence in her. She has a great swing and does a good job.”
BEA regained the lead in the top of the seventh.
Ava Stere, Tobias and Katelyn Smitchko hit consecutive singles to load the bases for Marina Shawley, who lifted a fly ball to center with resulted in a sac fly.
Clearfield chose to intentionally walk Maddie Perry (for the second inning in a row) to lead the bases for a force out at any base, and Hipps struck out the next batter to get out of the jam.
Hipps wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam the inning before, striking out the side with the bases loaded.
Hipps also got help from her defense throughout the game, especially from third baseman Alexis Bumbarger, who made several key plays at the hot corner.
“Alexis did a tremendous job at third base,” Danver said. “She made a couple great plays on bunts and had a couple nice plays on ground balls. She was active out there today.”
Down 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Clearfield got the equalizer to send the game to extra innings.
Hipps singled with one out. was safe at second on a fielder’s choice and scored on an Olivia Bender base hit. Hipps was running on the pitch that resulted in the fielder’s choice, which allowed her to beat the throw to the bag.
Clearfield loaded the bases in the seventh thanks to an Alexis Benton walk, but Albright was able to get a strikeout to end the inning, stranding three Lady Bison on base.
Both teams left 11 runners on base in the game.
After a scoreless eighth inning, Bald Eagle took a 5-4 lead on a Perry RBI single with two outs.
Hipps was able to strike out the next batter to keep it a 1-run deficit for the Lady Bison. Hipps struck out 18 Bald Eagle batters — her second straight 18 strikeout performance. She allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits, while throwing 172 pitches on the complete-game victory.
Albright also piled up the pitches, tossing 131. She surrendered 12 hits and walked two, while striking out five.
“Both of those girls were just out there just dealing the whole game,” Danver said. “Playing in this conference. Playing against a team like Bald Eagle is what prepares us for the postseason.”
Clearfield got to Albright in the ninth with two very hard hit balls.
Bender led off the inning and scorched the first pitch she saw for a double, setting up Fedder for her heroic game-ender four pitches later.
“It doesn’t get much more exciting than that,” Danver said. “That’s a game that’s fun right there. That’s a game that prepares you for the postseason.
“I was really proud of the way my girls we able to pick themselves up, react to some failures throughout the game positively. They didn’t let things that happened early in the game hang on their shoulders. They were able to put those things behind them and keep making plays to keep us in the game and eventually win.”
Hipps led the Lady Bison offense with three hits and three runs. Bender, Singleton and Kylee Hertlein each had two hits.
Tobias had three hits and three RBIs for the Lady Eagles. Perry added two hits for Bald Eagle, which dropped to 4-3 overall and 4-2 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield improved to 6-0 in Mountain League play.
The Lady Bison are back in action Saturday at the Portage Tournament.
They play undefeated Glendale at 11 a.m. Central Cambria plays the host Lady Mustangs in the other first-round contest.
Bald Eagle Area—5
Eckert c 4110, Stere rf 5010, Ubeati pr 0100, Tobias 3b 5133, Housel pr 0000, Smithcko lf 4110, Vozniak pr 0000, Shawley dp 4001, Perry ss 3021, Serb 1b 4000, Thompson 2b 4000, Habovick cf 4110, Albright p 0000. Totals: 37-5-9-5.
Clearfield—6
Singleton cf 5120, Hipps p 5330, Ressler 1b 5011, Bender c 4121, Houser cr 0000, Fedder ss 5112, Benton rf 3000, Hertlein 2b 4020, Bumbarger 3b 4010, Cole dp 3000, Twigg (flex) lf 1000. Totals: 39-6-12-4.
Score by Innings
Bald Eagle 003 000 101—5 9 1
Clearfield 101 010 102—6 12 2
Errors—Tobias; Fedder, Hertlein. LOB—Bald Eagle Area 11, Clearfield 11. 2B—Hipps, Ressler, Bender. HR—Tobias (2 on, 3rd); Fedder (1 on, 9th). SF—Shawley. SB—Eckert, Habovick; Singleton, Hipps. IBB—Perry 2; Bender. WP—Albright 2; Hipps. PB—Bender.
Pitching
Bald Eagle Area: Albright—8+ IP, 12 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO.
Clearfield: Hipps—9 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 18 SO.
WP—Hipps (8-0). LP—Albright.
Time—2:34.