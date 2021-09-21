BELLEFONTE — Clearfield’s Elle Smith set the Lady Bison program record for career goals Monday at Bellefonte when she scored her fourth goal of the game against the Lady Raiders in an 8-0 victory.
Smith’s four goals gives her 94 (in 40 career games), breaking the previous mark of 93, set by Jenna Martin.
The Lady Raiders have been victimized by Smith for 17 goals, the most against any team to this point in her career.
“Elle is one of the hardest-working athletes that I have had the pleasure of coaching,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “The record has stood for a long time and Elle was able to break it while facing very good competition over the past two-and-a-half seasons. I can’t wait to see where she ends setting the new record at.”
Smith’s record-setting goal came at 67:48, putting an exclamation point on a seven-goal second half. Smith had the only goal of the first half.
Emma Hipps added three goals and assisted on Smith’s first tally.
Kaylie Brown also scored for Clearfield, which improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison visit Huntingdon Wednesday.
Clearfield 8, Bellefonte 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (Emma Hipps), 33:13.
Second Half
2. Hipps, C, (unassisted), 43:21.
3. Smith, C, (unassisted), 45:31.
4. Hipps, C, (unassisted), 48:58.
5. Smith, C, (unassisted), 54:29.
6. Kaylie Brown, C, (unassisted), 55:56.
7. Hipps, C, (Riley Ryen), 64:00.
8. Smith, C, (unassisted), 67:48.
Shots: Clearfield 20, Bellefonte 2.
Saves: Clearfield (Allison Shipley, Jaylee Gill) 2, Bellefonte (Keira Whitman) 12.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 6, Bellefonte 1.