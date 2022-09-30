PHILIPSBURG — After outscoring its opponents 45-4 over the first eight games of the 2022 campaign, the Clearfield girls soccer team ran into a few bumps in the road earlier this week, suffering its first loss of the season 3-1 to DuBois and winning a tight 3-2 contest at Penns Valley.
But Thursday at Mountaineer Stadium, the Lady Bison broke out of their funk with an 8-0 victory over host Philipsburg-Osceola.
The win was keyed by senior Elle Smith, who scored four goals and added an assist as she surpassed the 150 goal milestone for her career.
“It was a good performance tonight. The girls did well,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “We went over some stuff in practice that we haven’t been doing in games. We made some adjustments and it definitely played into our hands.
“We definitely turned things around. We had a lot better possession. Our passing was crisp. And this is a beautiful facility and our girls really like playing here.”
That certainly showed from the onset as the Lady Bison immediately put pressure on the P-O net and forced four corner kicks in the first few minutes of play. The Lady Bison converted one just 64 seconds into the game when Riley Ryen played the corner into the box where Smith was able to get a head on it and redirect it into the P-O goal.
Ryen and Smith teamed up for another converted corner kick at 33:10, which made the score 2-0.
In between, the Lady Bison dominated possession and Smith scored two more goals — both unassisted. Smith scored 24 goals in her eight games against P-O in her varsity career.
“Fundamentally Clearfield is just a better team,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “I’m glad we don’t have to see Elle Smith again. We have six games left and we’re just going to try to improve each game and see what we can do.
Smith scored at 19:57 on a great individual effort where she weaved in between defenders and was able to get an open look at the net and boot it past Kinley Bender to make it 2-0.
Her milestone 150th goal came at 31:18 and was eerily similar to the one prior.
“No one really talks about getting to 150,” Smith said. “But I think it’s good to keep track. It feels really good to get it and keep moving forward with my team.”
Smith said it felt good to hit the milestone goal on a day when the team was at its best.
“It was pretty special,” she said. “We’ve kind of been down a little bit. We lost to DuBois and we haven’t been playing our best. So it felt really good to feel like ourselves again.”
With 151 goals, Smith continues to add to her school and Progressland record and continues to climb the ranks in District 9.
She is believed to be fourth on the all-time D-9 goals list behind Karns City’s Brittni Grenninger (194) and Lesley Ann Barnhart (186) and Brockway’s Channelle Britten (164).
“She puts in so much work in the offseason,” Winters said. “We tell our girls if we don’t have practice for two days we still expect them to be touching the ball, and she does. She sets such a good example for the other girls with her work ethic.”
Clearfield continued to possess the ball and get quality shots in the second half.
Ryen scored at 47:00 as she was set up at the 6 by an Alayna Winters cross.
Abby Ryan got into the act at 50:20, making a run right down the center of the field and sending a good shot past Bender after a setup from Smith, who left the field after the goal, at 50:20.
Ryan played a cross into Winters, who scored at 52:18 and the pair combined again for another Winters’ goal at 60:39.
Clearfield held a 26-1 advantage on shots on goal in the game. Coach Winters was happy with how the Lady Bison played with Smith off the field the final 30 minutes.
“I don’t feel like we attack enough when she comes off,” he said. “It seems they just want to possess it and maintain where we’re at. But the other girls stepped up. We had quite a few people score. There’s really nothing to complain about.”
P-O got a solid performance in goal from Bender, who made 17 saves under a mountain of pressure.
“I think P-O is getting better,” Winters said. “We saw them as much more of a challenge this year. There were a lot of times in this game that they stepped in and did the right thing. But our girls were just on. They were communicating. That’s the big thing. Our communication was really good and we were playing the ball around the back.”
Clearfield improved to 10-1 overall and 8-0 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison are back in action Oct. 6 at Altoona.
“We have Altoona next game at Mansion Park and we are going to have to play with this intensity and even a little bit more,” Winters said.
P-O slipped to 5-7 overall and 2-6 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties host Bald Eagle Area Monday.
Clearfield 8,
Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (Riley Ryen), 1:04.
2. Smith, C, (unassisted), 19:57.
3. Smith, C, (unassisted), 31:18.
4. Smith, C, (Ryen), 33:10.
Second Half
5. Ryen, C, (Alayna Winters), 47:00.
6. Abby Ryan, C, (Smith), 50:20.
7. Winters, C, (Ryen), 52:18.
8. Winters, C, (Ryen), 60:39.
Shots: Clearfield 26, Philipsburg-Osceola 1.
Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 1, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 17.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 10, Philipsburg-Osceola 1.